CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Hybrid Pro AI
- Experts
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- Version: 9.99
- Updated: 12 July 2026
- Activations: 5
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments.
Equipped with a synchronized Multi-EMA momentum filter and a real-time Liquidity Box scanner, the application manages multi-level exposure through precise fixed USD equity matrix controls.
Core Algorithmic Execution Modules
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Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Engine: Automatically scans and maps institutional liquidity zones on the M15 baseline chart. It identifies bullish demand blocks and bearish supply blocks, executing automated transaction routes only when current price behavior correlates with verified Fair Value Gaps (FVG).
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Dynamic Live Breakout Protocol: Features a high-speed trend flipping architecture. If market macro structures break aggressively against open exposure, the system executes an immediate global network liquidation and dynamically flips the directional vector to ride institutional breakout momentum.
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Multi-Level Grid Recovery Assistant: When a manual or automated position setup encounters short-term market retracements, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically balanced recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, optimizing the basket break-even threshold.
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Interactive Dashboard Command Console: Features a high-speed chart overlay interface allowing manual single-click buy/sell order routing directly from the interface alongside a global panic emergency button to instantly liquidate all active assets.
Advanced Risk Management Subsystems
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Pre-Trade Session Verification Guard: Fully calibrated to prevent server execution reject faults during low-liquidity periods or weekend gaps. The EA automatically runs asynchronous session verification routines ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade Matrix Check ) to halt all order routing if the broker terminal is outside official market hours.
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Airtight Free Margin Validation Control: Runs real-time pre-flight margin calculations ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before any position is opened, securing transaction pipelines against unexpected drawdown failures.
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Automated Speed Optimization Cache: Utilizes an specialized memory cache matrix to refresh historical data processing exclusively upon new candle initialization. This drastically lowers CPU overhead, eliminating system lag during intense multi-thousand trade backtest intervals.
Input Parameters Guide
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SMC_Auto_Trading: Toggles automated algorithmic scanning and execution handlers.
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MaxDailyTrades: Absolute maximum automated trade cycles allowed per server day.
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Target_Profit_USD: Total conjoined basket floating profit target required to trigger close all positions.
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Max_Loss_USD: Total absolute equity drawdown threshold limit allowed per running cycle.
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InitialLot: Baseline fixed contract allocation volume size (Optimized at 0.10 for global validation pass).
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GridStepPoints: The strict point distance maintained between consecutive grid recovery orders.