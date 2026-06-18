CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Hybrid Pro AI

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 9.99
  • Updated: 12 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid algorithmic trading workstation engineered explicitly for MetaTrader 5. This Expert Advisor seamlessly fuses advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) order block dynamics with a robust multi-level grid recovery subsystem, delivering high-frequency prop-firm grade capital management within strict Netting and Hedging environments.

Equipped with a synchronized Multi-EMA momentum filter and a real-time Liquidity Box scanner, the application manages multi-level exposure through precise fixed USD equity matrix controls.

Core Algorithmic Execution Modules

  • Smart Money Concepts (SMC) Engine: Automatically scans and maps institutional liquidity zones on the M15 baseline chart. It identifies bullish demand blocks and bearish supply blocks, executing automated transaction routes only when current price behavior correlates with verified Fair Value Gaps (FVG).

  • Dynamic Live Breakout Protocol: Features a high-speed trend flipping architecture. If market macro structures break aggressively against open exposure, the system executes an immediate global network liquidation and dynamically flips the directional vector to ride institutional breakout momentum.

  • Multi-Level Grid Recovery Assistant: When a manual or automated position setup encounters short-term market retracements, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically balanced recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, optimizing the basket break-even threshold.

  • Interactive Dashboard Command Console: Features a high-speed chart overlay interface allowing manual single-click buy/sell order routing directly from the interface alongside a global panic emergency button to instantly liquidate all active assets.

Advanced Risk Management Subsystems

  • Pre-Trade Session Verification Guard: Fully calibrated to prevent server execution reject faults during low-liquidity periods or weekend gaps. The EA automatically runs asynchronous session verification routines ( SymbolInfoSessionTrade Matrix Check ) to halt all order routing if the broker terminal is outside official market hours.

  • Airtight Free Margin Validation Control: Runs real-time pre-flight margin calculations ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before any position is opened, securing transaction pipelines against unexpected drawdown failures.

  • Automated Speed Optimization Cache: Utilizes an specialized memory cache matrix to refresh historical data processing exclusively upon new candle initialization. This drastically lowers CPU overhead, eliminating system lag during intense multi-thousand trade backtest intervals.

Input Parameters Guide

  • SMC_Auto_Trading: Toggles automated algorithmic scanning and execution handlers.

  • MaxDailyTrades: Absolute maximum automated trade cycles allowed per server day.

  • Target_Profit_USD: Total conjoined basket floating profit target required to trigger close all positions.

  • Max_Loss_USD: Total absolute equity drawdown threshold limit allowed per running cycle.

  • InitialLot: Baseline fixed contract allocation volume size (Optimized at 0.10 for global validation pass).

  • GridStepPoints: The strict point distance maintained between consecutive grid recovery orders.

CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break - Hybrid Edition V3.00
CyberTradeTHxAI SMC Instant Break คือเวิร์กสเตชันการซื้อขายแบบอัลกอริทึมไฮบริดอัตโนมัติเต็มรูปแบบระดับสถาบันที่ออกแบบมาโดยเฉพาะสำหรับ MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor นี้ผสานรวมไดนามิกของบล็อกคำสั่ง Smart Money Concepts (SMC) ขั้นสูงเข้ากับระบบย่อยการกู้คืนกริดหลายระดับที่แข็งแกร่งได้อย่างราบรื่น มอบการจัดการเงินทุนระดับบริษัทซื้อขายหลักทรัพย์ที่มีความถี่สูงภายใต้สภาพแวดล้อมการหักล้างและการป้องกันความเสี่ยงที่เข้มงวด

แอปพลิเคชันนี้มาพร้อมกับตัวกรองโมเมนตัม Multi-EMA ที่ซิงโครไนซ์และเครื่องสแกน Liquidity Box แบบเรียลไทม์ ช่วยจัดการการเปิดรับความเสี่ยงหลายระดับผ่านการควบคุมเมทริกซ์หุ้น USD คงที่ที่แม่นยำ

โมดูลการดำเนินการอัลกอริทึมหลัก
กลไก Smart Money Concepts (SMC): สแกนและแมปโซนสภาพคล่องระดับสถาบันบนกราฟเส้นฐาน M15 โดยอัตโนมัติ ระบุบล็อกอุปสงค์ขาขึ้นและบล็อกอุปทานขาลง ดำเนินการตามเส้นทางการทำธุรกรรมอัตโนมัติเฉพาะเมื่อพฤติกรรมราคาปัจจุบันสอดคล้องกับช่องว่างมูลค่ายุติธรรม (FVG) ที่ได้รับการตรวจสอบแล้ว

โปรโตคอลการทะลุแนวรับ/แนวต้านแบบเรียลไทม์แบบไดนามิก: โดดเด่นด้วยสถาปัตยกรรมพลิกแนวโน้มความเร็วสูง หากโครงสร้างมหภาคของตลาดเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรุนแรงสวนทางกับสถานะเปิด ระบบจะดำเนินการชำระบัญชีเครือข่ายทั่วโลกทันทีและพลิกเวกเตอร์ทิศทางแบบไดนามิกเพื่อรับโมเมนตัมการทะลุแนวรับ/แนวต้านของสถาบัน

ตัวช่วยกู้คืนแบบกริดหลายระดับ: เมื่อการตั้งค่าตำแหน่งด้วยตนเองหรืออัตโนมัติพบกับการปรับตัวลงของตลาดในระยะสั้น ตัวช่วยกริดแบบสองการกระทำจะวางคำสั่งกู้คืนที่สมดุลทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่ฟิลด์ระยะห่างจุดคงที่ เพื่อเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพเกณฑ์จุดคุ้มทุนของตะกร้า

คอนโซลคำสั่งแดชบอร์ดแบบโต้ตอบ: โดดเด่นด้วยอินเทอร์เฟซการซ้อนทับแผนภูมิความเร็วสูงที่ช่วยให้สามารถกำหนดเส้นทางการสั่งซื้อ/ขายด้วยตนเองด้วยการคลิกเพียงครั้งเดียวโดยตรงจากอินเทอร์เฟซ พร้อมด้วยปุ่มฉุกเฉินทั่วโลกเพื่อชำระบัญชีสินทรัพย์ที่ใช้งานอยู่ทั้งหมดทันที

ระบบย่อยการจัดการความเสี่ยงขั้นสูง
ระบบป้องกันการตรวจสอบเซสชันก่อนการซื้อขาย: ปรับเทียบอย่างสมบูรณ์เพื่อป้องกันข้อผิดพลาดในการปฏิเสธการดำเนินการของเซิร์ฟเวอร์ในช่วงที่มีสภาพคล่องต่ำหรือช่องว่างช่วงสุดสัปดาห์ EA จะทำการตรวจสอบเซสชันแบบอะซิงโครนัสโดยอัตโนมัติ (SymbolInfoSessionTrade Matrix Check) เพื่อหยุดการส่งคำสั่งทั้งหมดหากเทอร์มินัลของโบรกเกอร์อยู่นอกเวลาทำการของตลาดอย่างเป็นทางการ

การควบคุมการตรวจสอบมาร์จินที่รัดกุม: จะทำการคำนวณมาร์จินล่วงหน้าแบบเรียลไทม์ (OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check) และทำการซิงโครไนซ์ตัวกรองปริมาณเซิร์ฟเวอร์โดยอัตโนมัติก่อนที่จะเปิดตำแหน่งใดๆ เพื่อป้องกันความล้มเหลวในการทำธุรกรรมที่อาจเกิดขึ้นโดยไม่คาดคิด

แคชการเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพความเร็วอัตโนมัติ: ใช้เมทริกซ์แคชหน่วยความจำพิเศษเพื่อรีเฟรชการประมวลผลข้อมูลในอดีตเฉพาะเมื่อเริ่มต้นแท่งเทียนใหม่เท่านั้น ซึ่งจะช่วยลดภาระ CPU ลงอย่างมาก และขจัดความล่าช้าของระบบในระหว่างช่วงการทดสอบย้อนหลังที่มีการซื้อขายหลายพันรายการอย่างเข้มข้น

คู่มือพารามิเตอร์อินพุต
SMC_Auto_Trading: สลับการสแกนอัลกอริทึมอัตโนมัติและตัวจัดการการดำเนินการ

MaxDailyTrades: จำนวนรอบการซื้อขายอัตโนมัติสูงสุดที่อนุญาตต่อวันของเซิร์ฟเวอร์

Target_Profit_USD: เป้าหมายกำไรลอยตัวรวมของตะกร้าที่เชื่อมต่อกันที่จำเป็นในการปิดสถานะทั้งหมด

Max_Loss_USD: ขีดจำกัดการขาดทุนสูงสุดของเงินทุนที่อนุญาตต่อรอบการทำงาน

InitialLot: ขนาดปริมาณการจัดสรรสัญญาคงที่พื้นฐาน (ปรับให้เหมาะสมที่ 0.10 สำหรับการตรวจสอบความถูกต้องทั่วโลก)

GridStepPoints: ระยะห่างของจุดที่เข้มงวดระหว่างคำสั่งกู้คืนกริดที่ต่อเนื่องกัน
Recommended products
Eldorado Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Eldorado Scalper: Премиум-алгоритм для торговли XAUUSD Eldorado Scalper — это многомерная алгоритмическая система, созданная для избирательной торговли золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M5. В основе подхода лежит анализ рыночной матрицы, объединяющей ценовую динамику, импульс, волатильность, ликвидность и сессионную структуру. Система не реагирует на хаотичные движения, а фильтрует рыночный шум. Ее цель — не максимальное число сделок, а точечное распознавание структурированных возможностей с высок
Volt PRISM
Ahmad Ali Lutfi
Experts
Volt Prism EA Most traders lose because the market moves against them. Volt Prism EA turns that around. IMPORTANT: After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide with recommended settings for your broker. LIMITED PRICE:  Price increases by $50 with every 10 purchases . Final price: $2,999 . The earlier you buy, the more you save. Real Results. Not Marketing. Break-even in 7 days of live trading. That's not a backtest. That's not a demo account. That'
XAU Momentum Sniper
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
XAUUSD MOMENTUM SNIPER AI    MMD Precision Sniper - Know exactly which pip the trend runs out of gas.  XAUUSD Momentum Sniper AI is a revolutionary trading robot built on the elite "Momentum Mass Decay (MMD)" theory. Retail traders constantly get burned because they try to guess resistance and support lines. The reality is: Gold doesn't stop because it hits an imaginary line; it stops because it RUNS OUT OF FUEL. This AI converts Tick Volume into a measurement of "Fuel" and compares it against
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Nusantara MT5
Agus Santoso
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Smart Breakout with Pending Order Precision "Nusantara" is an Expert Advisor (EA) based on a breakout box strategy that is enhanced with distanced pending order execution, and equipped with a risk management switching system. Designed for serious traders who want an automated, safe strategy that remains flexible in the face of changing market characteristics.
GoldScalperEA
Samuel Zulu
Experts
The Gold Scalper EA is a precision-engineered expert advisor designed to dominate the XAUUSD (Gold) market through smart support and resistance-based scalping. Built with a clean, simplistic and minimalistic trading logic without any overcomplicated jargon that most EAs try to advertise, this Gold scalping robot executes high-probability breakout trades with surgical accuracy using simple basic support and resistance trading while keeping drawdowns minimal and protecting your capital at all time
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (4)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Experts
1. ENGLISH (Primary Global Language) DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – The Ultimate Gold Algorithmic System Welcome to the next generation of Gold trading.   DeliBot Pro   is an institutional-grade, multi-timeframe algorithmic trading system designed specifically for   XAUUSD (Gold) . By merging high-frequency M1 momentum, M1 Reversal signals, and M15 Trend confirmation, DeliBot Pro captures precise gold market expansions while offering robust capital shields. Core Trading Philosophy Unlike typical gr
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
TickSniper for MetaTrader 5 — High-Speed Tick Scalper with Automatic Parameter Adaptation A professional fully automated tick scalper that automatically adapts its working parameters to the current trading instrument. TickSniper for MetaTrader 5 is built for traders who want a fast, intelligent, and nearly ready-to-run trading system without manually adjusting dozens of settings for every currency pair. The Expert Advisor analyzes quote flow, tick speed, spread behavior, and symbol specificatio
DGoldInfinity
Worapong Kanpet
Experts
DGoldInfinity – The Ultimate Professional Gold Trading EA DGoldInfinity EA is a fully automated trading system ( Expert Advisor) specifically designed for scalping the XAUUSD ( Gold) market on the M15 timeframe . It features precise entry strategies using advanced AI filters, robust risk management, and disciplined execution logic for professional- grade results.   Key Features   1. High- Precision Smart Entry Strategy Combines multiple filters: EMA, RSI, MA10, Stochastic, and Trend Filter Th
ComplexEuro Edge Pro
Luke Anthony Coles
Experts
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO , an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria.  ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term. Minimum Deposit : $100 TimeFrame : M1 Pair : EURUSD VPS is recommended Auto Close at weeke
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Experts
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Experts
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Multi-Pair Hedging Grid EA (Dynamic Adaptive) Rebate Hunter is a multi-pair hedging grid Expert Advisor designed to generate consistent trading volume while targeting controlled basket profit. The EA opens Buy & Sell simultaneously (hedged entry), then manages positions using an dynamic-adaptive grid distance and an automated basket close system. This approach
Big Bang EA5
Lee Munday
2.29 (7)
Experts
Big Bang is a result of months and months of development. It perfectly presents the combination of my trading & coding skills. This is a fully automated, multicurrency Expert Advisor with a bunch of customizable inputs that can be optimized if you wish to do so. This algorithm has been tested on a number of currency pairs and the best performing are in the defaults: CHFJPY,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,EURGBP,USDCAD,NZDCAD,GBPNZD. Even though you are able to add other pairs I do not recommend you doing so. Prem
Atlas Gold Grid
Natthan Puengklan
Experts
### Atlas Gold Grid — Steady Cashflow Grid EA for XAUUSD **Atlas Gold Grid** is a fully automated grid-based Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It focuses on generating consistent cashflow with a low-risk approach, suitable for traders who prefer steady account growth over aggressive high-risk strategies. --- #### Key Features - **Automated Grid Trading** — Opens and manages grid orders automatically based on market conditions. No manual intervention required. - **Buil
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4
Jacob Medah
5 (1)
Experts
XAI Sentinel Pro Grok 4 — XAUUSD Spike-Detection System for MT5 Golden Nightwatch is a fully automated trading system built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).   It watches for genuine volatility spikes — not every candle — and manages every trade with broker-verified risk control from entry to exit, so you're not watching the chart every time gold moves. After purchase, please contact me via MQL5 private message for the setup guide and personalized settings for your broker. Two Ready-to-Test Set
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
Experts
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
Volatix Loop Breakout Pro EA
Roy Santoso
Experts
VOLATIX LOOP BREAKOUT PRO MT5 The Ultimate Automated Breakout System with Advanced Capital Protection. Tired of unpredictable market swings blowing up your account? Meet Volatix Loop Breakout Pro —an institutional-grade Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to exploit explosive market momentum while strictly keeping your capital safe. Built on a sophisticated dual-pending order architecture and filtered by true market volatility, this EA turns high-impact price movements into consistent profit loop
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
Experts
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
Experts
Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the be
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
XAU H1 Momentum Guardian
Micheal
Experts
Try Our Paid EA Gold Oscillo Dev H1 Professional Series | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Gold Oscillo Band H1 Professional Series | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Gold ADX Flow H1 Prime Series | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Gold Oscillo Band H1 Prime Series | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Gold CCI DeMarker H1 Ultimate Series | Buy Trading Robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 Gold CCI Pin Bar H1 Ultimat
FREE
Susanoo Mech Titan
Napat Puangjunkum
Experts
SUSANOO MECH-TITAN     MTF Momentum Pullback & Flat Grid Recovery  Susanoo Mech-Titan is an incredibly robust, non-Martingale gold Expert Advisor. Themed after the god of storms in a magnificent Mecha armor, Susanoo delivers powerful strikes during market pullbacks and protects your capital using a Flat Grid Recovery system. Unlike dangerous Martingale EAs that multiply lot sizes exponentially (e.g., 0.01, 0.02, 0.04, 0.08) until your account blows up, Susanoo uses a "Flat Grid". If an entry g
Codebird MA
CodeBird Ltd
Experts
Codebird is proud to present 'Codebird MA', the best moving average crossover expert advisor in the market.  ECOSYSTEM OFFER  - 25% Discount on FinViz Elite subscriptions, the ultimate stock screener on the internet, when you purchase this bot.  ECOSYSTEM OFFER - Free US Stock Market Analysis, directly to your email every week on Sunday, when you purchase this bot. To collect your rewards, contact us via any ONE of the following methods: MQL/Metatrader messaging service https://www.codebird
Uranus STO
Encho Enev
Experts
Uranus STO expert is developed on the basis of a deep mathematical analysis, using the popular indicators: Stochastic, WPR, ATR, RSI. The Expert is optimized for EURUSD trading . The expert analyzes past periods, comparing them to the current period. According to the degree of probability and market behavior, the expert places orders at levels calculated for the best result. The strategy also features a permeability tool: Impact Bar. It works as a probability filter. The range of the Band is fro
Index Synthetics Deriv
Deynis Alejandro Puro Rodriguez
Experts
Multi-Symbol Expert Advisor for Deriv Synthetic Indices (Single-Chart Deployment) 1. Overview Index Synthetics EA is an algorithmic multi-symbol Expert Advisor developed for Deriv Synthetic Indices. It is designed to monitor and trade up to 39 synthetic instruments from a single EA instance using a diversified execution engine.  (Easy Setup) The system includes instrument-specific logic and filters intended to adapt to the different volatility characteristics of each synthetic index. The appr
Ultra Smooth Gold Breakout
Watjakorn Wongsathonbunyarat
Experts
WHAT IS ULTRA SMOOTH GOLD BREAKOUT? Ultra Smooth is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It maps the structure of the Gold chart, identifies significant swing levels, and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated breakout points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade carries a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit from the moment it is placed and is actively managed by an automatic trailing system around the clock. Live Signal - tra
HP Trade Pro Gold
Van Hai Pham
5 (1)
Experts
HP Trade Pro: Algorithmic Gold Trading System Introduction HP Trade Pro is an algorithmic trading system developed for the Gold (XAU/USD) market. The system utilizes a fixed set of rules to identify potential entry and exit points based on market volatility and price action. It incorporates an automated volume calculation feature that adjusts position sizes according to the current account equity. XAUUSD Trend Following, No Martingale, No Grid, Strict Stop Loss, High Reward-to-Risk. IMPORTANT! A
Stability Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (3)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: ONLY 34 9 $ instead of 990$! Only a few copies left at this promo price! Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live results low risk Live results high risk Welcome to STABILITY PRO :  One of the most advanced, stable, low risk grid systems on the market! This EA has been stress-tested over the full available history of the forex pairs that it uses. During these stress tests, the EA was profitable in every
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
More from author
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 Professional Gold Trading Signal Indicator for MetaTrader 5 CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper MT5 is a professional-grade Gold (XAUUSD) trading indicator developed to identify high-probability Buy and Sell opportunities using trend analysis, pullback confirmation, and intelligent market structure detection. Designed for both beginner and advanced traders, the indicator automatically calculates optimal Entry Zones, Stop Loss, and multiple Take Profit levels while provid
CyberTrade Trend Grid Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
# CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro MT5 ### The Institutional-Grade 4-Line EMA Breakout & Dynamic Cycle Engine for XAUUSD CyberTrade Gold Trend Pro is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). By combining a high-precision 4-Line Exponential Moving Average (EMA) Alignment Matrix with a mathematical, cycle-based Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Money Management engine, this Expert Advisor captures explosive trend expansions while keeping drawdown strictly cap
CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD). Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters. Core Trading Strategy The EA
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers. Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the applicatio
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper Master Version The Sovereign Dual-Engine Pyramiding & Averaging Grid Architecture Built for Gold Snipers CyberTradeTHxAI Gold Sniper is an institutional-grade, automated trading system meticulously engineered for professional Gold ( XAUUSD ) and major FX volatile corridors. Powered by a fully reactive Envelopes Dynamic Channel Reversion Core and stabilized by a 200-Period Psychological EMA Filter , this Expert Advisor processes liquidity market transformations with mi
CyberTradeTHxAI Jarvis AI Gold Master Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO v34.00 - Product Description Overview JARVIS AI Gold Master PRO is a premier, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Alpha-Ribbon Trend Scanner with an optimized Neural Network Probability Engine , this EA represents the pinnacle of automated precision, dynamic risk management, and flawless order execution without relying on any external custom
CyberTradeTHxAI Friday AI Gold Hunter ICT PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT - Product Description Overview FRIDAY AI Gold Hunter ICT is a premium, standalone institutional-grade Expert Advisor engineered for MetaTrader 5 Netting architecture. Combining a high-speed 4-EMA Ribbon Trend Matrix with a Smart Money Fair Value Gap (FVG) Detection Engine , this EA operates entirely on single-position execution (Single-Shot) with zero custom indicators required. The system features a Multi-Currency Auto-Scale Layer , allowing it to seamlessly pass
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine , this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms. Core Algorithmic Pillars Neur
Vision AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM MT5 Introducing "Vision AI Neural Network AI QUANTUM" – A premier, institutional-grade trading system explicitly engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) and major currency pairs on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Powered by a pre-trained Multi-Timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1) Predictive Perceptron Matrix, this EA completely bypasses lagging lag-indicators to scan raw structural liquidity sweeps and algorithmic confluence zones in real-time. --- ### QUANTUM AI CORE ARCHITE
CyberTradeTHxAI TradeStation Panel PRO
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a premium, hybrid trading utility engine built for MT5. It perfectly combines a high-performance Manual Trading Panel with a fully automated EMA Ribbon Pullback Strategy , governed by an advanced Dynamic Risk-to-Reward (R:R) Cycle Money Management architecture. Whether you are a professional manual day-trader or looking for a strict trend-following automation tool, CyberTrade TradeStation PRO adapts to your edge while maintaining institutional-grade risk parameters
Stark AI Neural Network AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Stark QUANTUM Engine - The Ultimate Trend Pyramiding Stack Machine Welcome to the era of high-frequency quantitative execution. Stark QUANTUM Engine is an institutional-grade, algorithmic trading software meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5, specializing in XAUUSD (Gold) and major liquid currency pairs. This system is built for traders who want to capitalize heavily on explosive market movements, transitioning from a reactive drawdown-recovery logic into an aggressive positive pyramiding st
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO Muti Asset Edition
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
CyberTrade TradeStation PRO (Manual Edition) Ultimate Interactive Trade Planner & Risk Management Suite for MT5 CyberTrade TradeStation PRO is a professional-grade, high-performance visual order management panel designed for discretionary traders who demand absolute precision, speed, and strict risk protection. This tool completely eliminates manual calculation errors by transforming your chart into an interactive trading workstation compatible with all asset classes on MT5—including Forex, Gold
Support and Resistance Multi TF Edition Pro
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
CyberTrade Matrix: Multi-Timeframe S&R Spectrum Institutional-Grade Multi-TF Trend Matrix & Dynamic Support/Resistance Shields for MT5 CyberTrade Matrix is a premium, high-performance technical indicator engineered for professional traders who require a bird's-eye view of market structures across multiple horizons simultaneously. Powered by a optimized multi-timeframe engine, this indicator combines an Institutional EMA Cross Matrix (14/26) with Dynamic Visual Support and Resistance Shields (H4/
Vision AI Quantum Portfolio CFD
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD The Ultimate Neural-Network Multi-Asset Portfolio Monolith for MetaTrader 5 Vision AI Quantum: THE WEALTH PORTFOLIO CFD is an enterprise-grade, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered specifically for elite traders and modern prop firms. Powered by a dynamic dual-layer Neural Network Matrix, this expert advisor simultaneously scans, filters, and rotates capital across 11 high-liquidity assets (including major Global CFDs like AMD, NVDA,
Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition) **Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**). Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swi
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Indicators
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review