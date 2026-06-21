Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 8.95
  • Activations: 5

Nine9 Gold Sniper Neural Network AI represents the pinnacle of institutional-grade algorithmic trading, specifically engineered for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MetaTrader 5 terminal. Combining the precision of a pre-optimized 4D Neural Network Probability Matrix with the robust mechanics of an Envelopes Trend-Grid Reversion engine, this EA acts as an absolute market monolith designed to secure maximum dollar profits while executing strict capital protection algorithms.

🧠 Core Algorithmic Pillars

  • Neural Network Winrate Barrier: Before firing the initial market layer, the built-in AI matrix analyzes real-time Envelope width, volatility (ATR), price deviation from mean, and current spread premium. It acts as an absolute gatekeeper, only executing orders when mathematical probability hits above an 80% winning barrier.

  • Pyramiding Trend Grid Matrix: Instead of dangerous martingale averaging, Nine9 Gold Sniper utilizes a smart scale-in grid that adds lots strictly in the direction of the sustained trend, scaling profits dynamically during major market waves.

  • Sovereign Master Cooldown Lock: Built for professional prop firms and commercial accounts. The EA automatically triggers a hard trading timeout block (fully customizable, default 2 hours) immediately after a cycle closes via Hit Profit Target, Hit Max Loss, or Manual "Close All" button clicks. This completely eliminates human emotional trading errors and revenge triggers.

  • Smart Risk-Reward Trailing Shield: Monitors the mathematical float R:R of the basket. Once a specific peak R:R target is reached, the trailing shield locks profits in place and tightly tracks price action to squeeze maximum yields out of volatile Gold spikes.

⚙️ Main Input Parameters & Configuration

  • Fixed USD Money Management: Set hard fixed dollar values for Target_Profit_USD (e.g., +$800) and Max_Loss_USD (e.g., -$100). The EA will immediately flatten all lots upon hit.

  • AI Winrate Filter: Customize the strictness of the Neural Network entry filter (AI_Min_Winrate_Required).

  • Pyramiding Settings: Adjust InitialLot, LotMultiplier, GridStepPoints, and MaxGridTrades to suit your personal risk tolerance.

  • Sovereign Cooldown: Define exactly how many hours the system should rest after completing a cycle (Cooldown_Hours).

  • Session Filters: Built-in trading clock to target high-volume London and New York overlaps, including an automated 3:00 AM server cash-out option.

📊 Recommended Setup & Specifications

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for fast precision reversion)

  • Account Type: MT5 Netting or Hedging (ECN/Raw Spread accounts recommended)

  • Leverage: 1:100 up to 1:500

  • Minimum Balance: $500 USD (For 0.01 base lots) / $3,000+ USD (For default 0.08 input)


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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
Experts
Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Leonid Arkhipov
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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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