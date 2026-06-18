CyberTrade Gold Compound PRO

  • Experts
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    • Developer Expert Advisor at  CyberTradeTHxAI
    • Thailand
    • 1233
    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Version: 89.98
  • Updated: 16 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
CyberTrade Gold Compound Pro is an institutional-grade, fully automated Trend-Following trading robot engineered specifically for high-volatility financial instruments, with a primary optimization matrix tuned for Gold (XAUUSD).

Powered by a synchronized multi-timeframe correlation engine, this Expert Advisor isolates precise market structural waves to deploy strategic market orders, making it an ideal asset growth solution for global production stable masters.

🎯 Core Trading Strategy
The EA utilizes a strict Triple MACD Spectrum Confluence Matrix. It continuously monitors three separate intervals to identify highly precise execution sectors:

M30 (30-Minute Interval): Captures immediate dynamic momentum and sniper entries.

H1 (1-Hour Interval): Filters local market structure and minor trend consolidations.

H4 (4-Hour Interval): Validates the global macro trend direction and institutional liquidity flow.

An order trigger is initialized ONLY when all three independent timeframes align perfectly into a bullish conjoined vector (Main Line > Signal Line), ensuring that you never trade against major market makers.

⚙️ Advanced Key Subsystems
Dual Money Management Engine: Choose between a fixed static lot allocation (InitialLot) or activate the Dynamic Volatility Compounding Engine. The compounding matrix automatically calculates account cash risk relative to your real-time free margin and hard protective distance, safely optimizing compound growth.

Real-time Trailing Stop & Breakeven Matrix: Deploys a mathematical trailing guard that protects running capital. Once a trade enters targeted profit zones, the algorithm moves the Stop Loss to a secure lock cushion above the entry floor, tracking the price structure tick-by-tick.

Airtight Execution Safety Guards: Fully compliant with MQL5 Market production standards. Built-in network interlocks automatically check server filling modes (FOK, IOC, Return), filter execution premiums (MaxSpread), and run Pre-Trade Margin Verification Matrix (OrderCalcMargin Check) to prevent terminal reject faults under low equity conditions.

Overtrade Cooldown Shield: Implements a dormant penalty period after position liquidations to protect your account from sudden volatile whipsaws and structural trend reversals.

⚙️ Recommended Setups & Configurations
Primary Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

Operational Timeframe: M15,M30

Account Type: Netting (Fully compatible with raw ECN/STP brokers)

Minimum Capital Requirement: $100+ (Dynamic lot compounding algorithm will scale down contracts to broker's absolute minimum 0.01 if capital constraints occur).
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
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