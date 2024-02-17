One Man Army Pro

Thank you for checking out One Man Army Pro


USE THE DEMO FEATURE - Start with $10000 with 0.02 lots on any pair and any time frame and watch the profit come in. 


**PAIRS**      Look for ranging pairs Such as USD Pairs

**Timeframe**  15m (Recommended)

**Lots**       0.05 for every $1000 in your account


**LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON**


Come trade with us: https://discord.gg/KrZ8rqWEJ5


Variables: (See Screenshots for a recommended settings) 

Mode_Of_Strategy: Use only Strategy_4 – This is the latest version with the best logic

Time_Frame: Set this to CURRENT so it auto detects your tf automatically

Lots: Set this to 0.01 for every $1000 in your account

Max_Trade: This setting tells the EA how many trades that can be open simultaneously

Lot_Multiplier: Set this to 1 for dollar cost averaging. Set this to 2 for Martingale

Min_Distance: This setting tells the EA the minimum distance between new trades in pips

Type_Of_TP: BE Pips sets a PIP value TP for a when there is multiple trades

                     Net Profit sets a profit value TP for a when there is multiple trades

BE_TP_Pips: Enter A pip value for TP (Only works is Type_of_TP is set to BE_TP_Pips)

Net_profit_TP_Money: - Enter A profit value for TP (Only works is Type_of_TP is set to Net_Profit)

Take_Profit_Pips: This is the TP for the first trade. Type_of_TP setting kicks in if there are 2 or more trades open


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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Historic Resistance Scalper
Steven David Macswayne
Experts
Thank you for checking out Historic Resistance Scalper MT5. EA logic: At the end of the trading day this EA will draw 2 lines on your chart. The Lines will be drawn at the HIGH and the LOW of the previous day. When price reaches these levels the EA will quickly scalp the bounce that is highly likely to occur. IF price breaks through the level, then it will wait for the next High or Low to be reached and perform a recovery trade that will close the basket out at breakeven or with a small profit.
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staylor2233
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staylor2233 2024.02.21 03:48 
 

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Steven David Macswayne
1102
Reply from developer Steven David Macswayne 2024.02.21 14:06
Thank you so much for the great review! Im so glad to hear you like the EA. let me know how you get on. Feel free to join the discord to share your results. Im live trading with it right now too!
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