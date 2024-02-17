One Man Army Pro
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Thank you for checking out One Man Army Pro
USE THE DEMO FEATURE - Start with $10000 with 0.02 lots on any pair and any time frame and watch the profit come in.
**PAIRS** Look for ranging pairs Such as USD Pairs **Timeframe** 15m (Recommended) **Lots** 0.05 for every $1000 in your account
**LIVE SIGNAL COMING SOON**
Come trade with us: https://discord.gg/KrZ8rqWEJ5
Variables: (See Screenshots for a recommended settings)
Mode_Of_Strategy: Use only Strategy_4 – This is the latest version with the best logic
Time_Frame: Set this to CURRENT so it auto detects your tf automatically
Lots: Set this to 0.01 for every $1000 in your account
Max_Trade: This setting tells the EA how many trades that can be open simultaneously
Lot_Multiplier: Set this to 1 for dollar cost averaging. Set this to 2 for Martingale
Min_Distance: This setting tells the EA the minimum distance between new trades in pips
Type_Of_TP: BE Pips sets a PIP value TP for a when there is multiple trades
Net Profit sets a profit value TP for a when there is multiple trades
BE_TP_Pips: Enter A pip value for TP (Only works is Type_of_TP is set to BE_TP_Pips)
Net_profit_TP_Money: - Enter A profit value for TP (Only works is Type_of_TP is set to Net_Profit)
Take_Profit_Pips: This is the TP for the first trade. Type_of_TP setting kicks in if there are 2 or more trades open
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