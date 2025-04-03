Introducing “ Dow Dominator ”, a US30 trading bot released in the markets after some times testing it in the background.

The price will increase every 5 purchases by $50.





About setup:

Required Balance: Minimum required balance is $150 Timeframe:

Timeframe recommended for this strategy is 15 minutes (m15)

Broker: Make sure to use broker with low spread for the best results. (We can recommend ICMarkets, Pepperstone, RoboForex etc)

Trading type: One time per day Strategy type: Use All 3 strategies input in order to get the max results.

Inputs: For inputs and new set files i constantly add newer set files into comments section. (So you can use our latest set file from comments section)

For prop firm trading always make sure to use a bigger risk. Based on our tests, using max risk between 1.5% to 2.0% has the most successful streaks.

About support:

Our team is always available for you to help in every question you have about this EA, including setup and backtesting options.

Installation: After purchasing the product make sure to contact me, if you have any question about getting the EA ready to trade. (We recommend you to use VPS but it is not mandatory)

Note: We always recommend you to backtest it first before buying it. EA also makes losses as we said above, we do not sell buzz words like “Get rich over the night.

Always invest in what you can afford to lose.

Happy Trading :)