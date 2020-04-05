AURUM Gold Shield

  • Experts
  • Younes Kechid
    Younes Kechid

    Younes Kechid

    Professional Algorithmic Trader & MQL5 Developer
    Welcome to my profile. I specialize in developing automated trading systems (Expert Advisors) with a core focus on Gold (XAUUSD).
  • Version: 2.0
  • Activations: 10
Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital.

Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters, emphasizing safety, drawdown control, and capital preservation.

Key Features & Multi-Layered Protection:
• Trend-Following Core: Uses a specialized Keltner Mid/Range formula combined with Fast and Slow EMAs to filter out false breakouts and enter trades with high-probability momentum.
• Progressive Safe Recovery (No Martingale): Features a smart, highly controlled grid recovery system with a fixed-lot multiplier (1.0) by default and a strict cap on maximum recovery orders.
• Daily & Global Risk Guards: Built-in security that monitors your daily loss limits and a Global Hard Stop that freezes the EA if an extreme equity drawdown is reached.
• Spread & Slippage Management: Advanced protection that blocks new entries during high volatility or widening spreads, while maintaining the ability to manage and close active baskets safely.
• Time Filter Restriction: A strict built-in session filter to target only the most optimal trading hours, reducing exposure during illiquid market rollovers.

Recommended Setup:
• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
• Timeframe: M5 or M15 (Optimized for short-to-medium swing trends)
• Minimum Account Balance: $500 (For 0.01 base lot)
• Broker Account: ECN or Low-Spread Raw accounts with MT5.

Main Parameters & Inputs Explained:
• xr_FixedLot: Starting trade volume (Base lot size for the initial position).
• xr_RecoveryMaxOrders: Strict limit on the maximum number of orders allowed in a single recovery basket (Default: 3).
• xr_DailyLossLimitPercent: Maximum daily equity drawdown allowed before closing all trades and pausing for the day.
• xr_GlobalLossLimitPercent: The ultimate circuit breaker. Stops the EA entirely if capital drops below this overall percentage.

• xr_MaxBasketMinutes: Time-based exit that closes old trades automatically if they run past the maximum allocated duration.



Risk Disclaimer: Trading Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) involves high risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This Expert Advisor is a software tool designed to automate a specific technical strategy. It does not constitute financial advice, an investment recommendation, or a guarantee of profit. You are fully responsible for your own trading risks and settings.
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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