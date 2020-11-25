SL Trend Screener

5

if you want more information please  pm me

HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well..

this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy

MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily

can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you

Reviews 4
Radzhin
509
Radzhin 2021.12.20 20:48 
 

This is one of the very few effective and working indicators of the strength of currencies on mql5: compact, clear and easy to read. Excellent technical support and responsiveness from the author! Many thanks to the author and continued search for new ideas and implementations!

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.11.24 05:48 
 

great products even better customer service love it

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.10.29 08:35 
 

Very good indicator

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SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
4.95 (22)
Indicators
My  Intraday trading session indicator.    SL Session Strength 28 Pair   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57585   This strategy is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This indicator allows you to analyze the hidden trends and correlations between the 8 most traded currencies via unique strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to all other currenci
SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (14)
Indicators
User Manual For more information pm me            SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard is even used by the Banks to make profits. They take a strong currency and pitch against a weak currency This strategy i am made my other indicator SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair more  improvement We can easily study the financial strength of multi-faceted trading SL Currency28 Pair Dashboard strength meter which creates multiple charts in a single window based on the price action of each currency in relation to
SL Session Strength 28 Pair
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (20)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/82593 SL Session Strength 28 Pair flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Session Strength 28 indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies (Diverging currencies).   Suggested timeframes to trading : M5 - M15 - M30 - You can however just change session
SL Currency Heatmap
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (5)
Indicators
Back testing can't; get indicator full performance  Trading the currency markets is a complex business. With so many pairs and multiple timeframes it is almost impossible to monitor them all – but with with the Currency Heatmap you can. The Currency Heatmap indicator delivers the information you need to base your trading decisions on the entire spectrum of currency pairs derived from the 8 major currencies; namely the US dollar, the Euro, the British Pound, the Swiss Franc, the Japanese Yen, t
SL Dash Gap Trading
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (1)
Indicators
Here on some thoughts about the sl dash information and layout for strength indicators for clarity and view. We have Bid Ratio, Relative Strength, Currency Strength, Absolute Strength, Gap and Sync. Bid Ratio is based on the current price as a percentage of the Day Range. This range can be based on the Day Bar (the time elapsed since the brokers open time) or Rolling (the last 24 hours). Relative Strength is the Bid Ratio of a pair expressed in a range of gap diffrent value -9 to +9. Currenc
SL Scalping Arrow
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (4)
Indicators
Non-Repainting Indicator dont; s forget this;s work well stronger trend fast markert lower time frame How to trade with  SL Scalping Arrow  * this system trend trading system we trade 15M chart using day tp,if you want identify Accumulation Distribution (H4) i am reccomend my SL Currency Strength Meter 28 Pair monthy weekly strenght you can easy filter best rank symbol list weekly monthy * we dont;s trade trend change time waiting trade next day pullback * if you want golden entry find.  SL Cur
SL Sniper MT4
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
Suggested timeframes to trading :M1-M5 - M15-M30 -H1  wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper. histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong all red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL Sniper  Indicator can be used for short term long and scalping. It is better to confirm entry signals with high low price action. currency is gaining
SL Curruncy impulse
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
5 (2)
Indicators
SL Curruncy impulse flow of this intraday Asian London New York Sessions strength.SL Curruncy impulse indicator best for intraday scalper. market powerful move time you can catch best symbol. because you'll know which currencies are best to trade at that moment. Buy strong currencies and sell weak currencies   Suggested timeframes to trading : M1 - M5 - M15 - M30 -H1 You can however just change SL Curruncy impulse  to check in the settings. Bear in mind that scanning very low timeframes.   How d
SL Sniper
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
SL Sniper I coded. to trade with the trap system of the main market with vsa   for more information and you want vsa system  please  pm me Suggested timeframes to trading : M1- M2- M3- M5 - M15-M30 -H1  Wait london and newyork markert open after wait best then select the best strong index and weakest index by sniper Histogram is indicated by one arrow at a time. The signal in the end direction of weak and strong All red and green mean trending index,natural market is displayed only in white SL
SL Trend Scanner MT5
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake
Indicators
HI guys this my developing indicator 1st version alert logic work well.. this indicator using can you stronger currency and top weaker currency find well,this;s indicator multy MTF time frame strength work.very good for SL trend screener intraday trader and long time trader, very easily can you watch stronger and weaker index.I hope to more improve this future further,thank you if you want more information please  pm me
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Radzhin
509
Radzhin 2021.12.20 20:48 
 

This is one of the very few effective and working indicators of the strength of currencies on mql5: compact, clear and easy to read. Excellent technical support and responsiveness from the author! Many thanks to the author and continued search for new ideas and implementations!

cam028
6492
cam028 2021.11.24 05:48 
 

great products even better customer service love it

lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2021.10.29 08:35 
 

Very good indicator

man1980
2362
man1980 2021.03.06 16:39 
 

this indicator as helped me identify which currency i need to focus on when looking to see which currency is weak and strong. keep up the good work

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