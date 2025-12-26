Most accurate non repaint indicator for Binary
- Indicators
- Sufiyan Anwar Bhanji
- Version: 12.25
- Updated: 26 December 2025
- Activations: 5
This Indicator has a accuracy in between 80-90% but it will work one time in a day. The timing is (MT4 time 18:00 to 18:05) Tickmill, Alpari, Amarket MT4 recommended. Although it will work on most of the MT4.
MT2 Auto trading supported: Buy buffer = 2 // Sell buffer = 3
Intrabar
Candle TF = M1
Trade Expiry = 1 minute or 5 minutes
No martingale required, but if you wish then you can take 1 step martingale.
Advance consolidation filtering algo
Features:
Neural Network based
Advance price action algorithms
Advance consolidation filtering algo
Pre-alert (get ready) signals
Non-delay indications
Auto-trading supported
100% Non repaint
100% No lag
No recalculating
Lifetime license