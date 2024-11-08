Multiple Symbols Price Action Scanner Pro

Price Action Scanner Pro is an indicator that identifies price behaviors and provides alerts, offering more features and customization compared to Price Action Scanner  https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/118937?source=Site+Profile+Seller )  . This indicator can simultaneously detect signals for up to 15 symbols across different timeframes. You can configure it to detect signals during specific trading sessions such as Asian, European, and US sessions, using different timeframes. This allows you to use lower timeframes for active trading periods and higher timeframes for less active periods.

By setting a separator, you can add different symbol names and timeframes. The indicator can detect various common signal types including Pinbar, Engulfing Pattern, Inside Bar, Morning Star, Evening Star, Fakey, displaying corresponding information in separate subcharts and indicating signal directions. You can click the "Open Chart" button to view the respective symbol's chart for better observation. Customization options include setting colors and sizes for each signal.

In terms of display, the indicator offers flexibility based on screen resolution, allowing you to choose between two, three, or four columns and adjust font sizes (small, middle, big) accordingly.

Signals are filtered based on trend conditions to improve accuracy: it avoids suggesting long signals at the end of an uptrend and short signals at the end of a downtrend. For enhanced trading precision, it is recommended to use key levels in conjunction with these signals.

Parameters:
- Font size: Choose between small, middle, or big for display font size.
- Columns: Select two, three, or four columns for display layout.
- Separator: Used to separate symbol names and timeframes, one character only (default is comma).
- Symbols (less than or equal to 6): Enter up to 6 symbol names separated by the separator.
- Timeframes: Specify the timeframes to monitor (1 for M1, 5 for M5, 15 for M15, 30 for M30, 60 for H1, 240 for H4, 1440 for D1).
- Send App message: Select 'true' to send signal information to your mobile MT4 app. Enable push notifications in MT4 on your PC ("Tools-Options-Notifications") and enter your MQID from the mobile app.
- Timeframes of Asian session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the Asian session.
- Timeframes of European session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the European session.
- Timeframes of US session time: Specify timeframes to monitor during the US session.

Furthermore, if you have any suggestions or encounter issues while using the indicator, feel free to discuss them with me.
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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
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Ramiz Mavludov
5 (1)
Indicators
The indicator of a Professional Trader is an arrow indicator for predicting the direction of price movement. I have been working on this indicator since 2014. You can use this indicator as your main indicator, use its entry signals, and use it as your only indicator to find entry points. About the product: Recommended TF [H4-D1-W1]   . The indicator predicts the direction of the next candle. Fits a variety of tools; Flexibility in settings for different instruments and intervals through the MO
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The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
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Eric Venturi-Bloxs
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FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
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Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
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Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
Indicators
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
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Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
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