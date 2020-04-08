The trend step indicator Cattivo analyzes the state of the market, the phase of its movement and largely determines the success of a trader in his difficult work. Cross points of the Cattivo technical indicator can be used as potential market reversal points. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period.





Many newbies who first enter the market are often more fortunate than a professional who has spent years learning. The reason for this phenomenon is the unconscious fall of newcomers into the trend, when, even without any indicators, it becomes clear where the market is heading. But the Cattivo indicator will give you stability if you stick to its signals. And you will be able to distinguish between work and emotional component.





You can choose the settings for any symbol and timeframe. Just look at the screenshots and you yourself will determine the principles of working with the indicator.