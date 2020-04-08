Candle Close Timer Matrix

Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator

Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe.

Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader or swing trader, knowing the exact candle close time helps you:

  • Time your entries on candle close

  • Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions

  • Sync your trades with price action, news and candle patterns

This tool sits neatly on your chart as a clean, customizable countdown label – always visible, zero clutter, and almost no CPU load.

🔍 What Candle Close Timer Matrix Does

  • Displays a real-time countdown for the current candle on the active chart

  • Works on all timeframes: M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 etc.

  • Adapts to your chart’s timeframe automatically – no manual configuration

  • Can be placed in any chart corner with adjustable X/Y offset

  • Uses clear digital-style format:

    • For intraday timeframes (e.g. M1, M5, M15): MM:SS

    • For higher timeframes (e.g. H1, H4, D1): HH:MM:SS

You always know exactly when the bar will close, down to the second.

✅ Key Features 

  • MT5 Candle Countdown Timer – precise remaining time for the current candle

  • Works on all symbols – Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Stocks, CFDs

  • Ideal for scalpers & day traders using lower timeframes (M1–M15)

  • Perfect companion for price action trading & candle close strategies

  • Clean chart overlay – no indicators, lines or buffers; only one label

  • Fully customizable display – font size, font name, colour and position

  • Ultra-lightweight – uses MT5 timer events, not tick-by-tick recalculation

  • No repainting, no lag – simply follows server time and chart period

👨‍💻 Who Is This Indicator For?

  • Scalpers who enter trades exactly at candle close on M1/M5

  • Day traders watching 5–15 minute candles for breakouts or rejections

  • Swing traders monitoring H1/H4 candle closes for confirmation

  • News traders who need to know when the next candle will lock in

  • Anyone who hates guessing “how much time is left in this candle?”

🧠 How Candle Close Timer Matrix Works (High-Level)

The indicator reads:

  • The open time of the current candle

  • The duration of the current timeframe in seconds

  • The broker server time

Then it calculates:

Remaining Time = (Candle Open Time + Timeframe Seconds) – Current Time

The result is shown as a live updating countdown label directly on your chart.

No buffers, no heavy calculations, no interaction with orders – just a pure utility candle timer designed for clarity and speed.

⚙️ Input Parameters (User Guide)

All settings are simple and focused on visual customization:

1. FontSize – font size

Controls how big the countdown text appears on your chart.

  • Example: 25 (default, medium–large size)

  • Increase for 4K or large monitors; decrease for compact charts.

2. FontName – font name

Name of the font used for the timer text.

  • Default: "Arial" – clean and readable

  • You can use any font installed in your system (e.g. "Calibri" , "Tahoma" ).

3. FontColor – font color

Controls the color of the countdown text.

  • Default: clrBlue

  • You can select any color (e.g. White for dark backgrounds, Black for light backgrounds, Red for high attention).

4. Corner – corner of the chart

Defines where the countdown label is anchored on the chart.
Available options (MT5 ENUM_BASE_CORNER ):

  • CORNER_LEFT_UPPER – Top left

  • CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER – Top right (default)

  • CORNER_LEFT_LOWER – Bottom left

  • CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER – Bottom right

Choose the corner that doesn’t conflict with your other indicators or panels.

5. OffsetX – horizontal offset (pixels)

Moves the label left/right from the chosen corner.

  • Default: 200

  • Increase to push the text more towards the center of the chart.

6. OffsetY – vertical offset (pixels)

Moves the label up/down from the chosen corner.

  • Default: 200

  • Increase to move the timer further down from the top, or up from the bottom.

📌 How to Use Candle Close Timer Matrix

  1. Attach the indicator to any chart in MetaTrader 5

  2. Choose your trading timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.)

  3. Adjust the font size, color and position if needed

  4. Watch the countdown and plan your trade decisions around candle close

Typical usage examples:

  • Wait for candle close confirmation before entering a trade

  • Combine with support/resistance, supply-demand or candlestick patterns

  • Monitor multiple charts – you can attach the indicator to each one

  • Use it alongside EA/indicator signals that act on candle close

🎯 Why Candle Close Timer Matrix Is Useful

  • Helps you stop over-trading mid-candle

  • Encourages discipline – only act when the bar is fully formed

  • Great for backtest-style live discipline:
    “If I wouldn’t take that trade in backtest before candle close, I won’t take it live either.”

  • Reduces emotional decisions during volatile candles

  • Keeps your focus on timing and structure, not just price movement

📈 Typical Use Cases for Different Traders

  • Scalpers (M1/M5)

    • Time breakout entries exactly at the close of the signal candle

    • Avoid entering too early before the candle shape is confirmed

  • Day Traders (M5/M15/M30)

    • Combine with moving averages, VWAP, or trend indicators

    • Wait for candle close above/below key levels

  • Swing Traders (H1/H4/D1)

    • Know when the current bar will lock in

    • Perfect for end-of-candle decisions instead of mid-bar noise

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this indicator place trades or modify orders?
A: No. Candle Close Timer Matrix is a pure visual tool only. It does not open, close or manage any trades.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts at the same time?
A: Yes, you can attach it to any number of charts and symbols simultaneously.

Q: Does it repaint?
A: No. It simply shows the live remaining time for the currently active candle using server time.

Q: Will it slow down my MT5 terminal?
A: No. It is extremely lightweight and uses a simple timer-based update once per second.

🔑 Tags

  • candle timer

  • candle countdown

  • MT5 candle timer

  • MT5 countdown indicator

  • candle close time

  • remaining candle time

  • scalping timer

  • forex timer indicator

  • MetaTrader 5 utility

  • day trading tool

  • price action timer


