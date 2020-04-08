Candle Close Timer Matrix – MT5 Candle Countdown Indicator

Candle Close Timer Matrix is a lightweight and powerful MetaTrader 5 (MT5) candle countdown indicator that shows exactly how many minutes and seconds are left before the current candle closes on any symbol and any timeframe.

Whether you are a scalper, intraday trader or swing trader, knowing the exact candle close time helps you:

Time your entries on candle close

Avoid impulsive mid-candle decisions

Sync your trades with price action, news and candle patterns

This tool sits neatly on your chart as a clean, customizable countdown label – always visible, zero clutter, and almost no CPU load.

🔍 What Candle Close Timer Matrix Does

Displays a real-time countdown for the current candle on the active chart

Works on all timeframes : M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 etc.

Adapts to your chart’s timeframe automatically – no manual configuration

Can be placed in any chart corner with adjustable X/Y offset

Uses clear digital-style format : For intraday timeframes (e.g. M1, M5, M15): MM:SS For higher timeframes (e.g. H1, H4, D1): HH:MM:SS



You always know exactly when the bar will close, down to the second.

✅ Key Features

MT5 Candle Countdown Timer – precise remaining time for the current candle

Works on all symbols – Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices, Crypto, Stocks, CFDs

Ideal for scalpers & day traders using lower timeframes (M1–M15)

Perfect companion for price action trading & candle close strategies

Clean chart overlay – no indicators, lines or buffers; only one label

Fully customizable display – font size, font name, colour and position

Ultra-lightweight – uses MT5 timer events, not tick-by-tick recalculation

No repainting, no lag – simply follows server time and chart period

👨‍💻 Who Is This Indicator For?

Scalpers who enter trades exactly at candle close on M1/M5

Day traders watching 5–15 minute candles for breakouts or rejections

Swing traders monitoring H1/H4 candle closes for confirmation

News traders who need to know when the next candle will lock in

Anyone who hates guessing “how much time is left in this candle?”

🧠 How Candle Close Timer Matrix Works (High-Level)

The indicator reads:

The open time of the current candle

The duration of the current timeframe in seconds

The broker server time

Then it calculates:

Remaining Time = (Candle Open Time + Timeframe Seconds) – Current Time

The result is shown as a live updating countdown label directly on your chart.

No buffers, no heavy calculations, no interaction with orders – just a pure utility candle timer designed for clarity and speed.

⚙️ Input Parameters (User Guide)

All settings are simple and focused on visual customization:

1. FontSize – font size

Controls how big the countdown text appears on your chart.

Example: 25 (default, medium–large size)

Increase for 4K or large monitors; decrease for compact charts.

2. FontName – font name

Name of the font used for the timer text.

Default: "Arial" – clean and readable

You can use any font installed in your system (e.g. "Calibri" , "Tahoma" ).

3. FontColor – font color

Controls the color of the countdown text.

Default: clrBlue

You can select any color (e.g. White for dark backgrounds, Black for light backgrounds, Red for high attention).

4. Corner – corner of the chart

Defines where the countdown label is anchored on the chart.

Available options (MT5 ENUM_BASE_CORNER ):

CORNER_LEFT_UPPER – Top left

CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER – Top right (default)

CORNER_LEFT_LOWER – Bottom left

CORNER_RIGHT_LOWER – Bottom right

Choose the corner that doesn’t conflict with your other indicators or panels.

5. OffsetX – horizontal offset (pixels)

Moves the label left/right from the chosen corner.

Default: 200

Increase to push the text more towards the center of the chart.

6. OffsetY – vertical offset (pixels)

Moves the label up/down from the chosen corner.

Default: 200

Increase to move the timer further down from the top, or up from the bottom.

📌 How to Use Candle Close Timer Matrix

Attach the indicator to any chart in MetaTrader 5 Choose your trading timeframe (M1, M5, M15, H1, etc.) Adjust the font size, color and position if needed Watch the countdown and plan your trade decisions around candle close

Typical usage examples:

Wait for candle close confirmation before entering a trade

Combine with support/resistance, supply-demand or candlestick patterns

Monitor multiple charts – you can attach the indicator to each one

Use it alongside EA/indicator signals that act on candle close

🎯 Why Candle Close Timer Matrix Is Useful

Helps you stop over-trading mid-candle

Encourages discipline – only act when the bar is fully formed

Great for backtest-style live discipline :

“If I wouldn’t take that trade in backtest before candle close, I won’t take it live either.”

Reduces emotional decisions during volatile candles

Keeps your focus on timing and structure, not just price movement

📈 Typical Use Cases for Different Traders

Scalpers (M1/M5) Time breakout entries exactly at the close of the signal candle Avoid entering too early before the candle shape is confirmed

Day Traders (M5/M15/M30) Combine with moving averages, VWAP, or trend indicators Wait for candle close above/below key levels

Swing Traders (H1/H4/D1) Know when the current bar will lock in Perfect for end-of-candle decisions instead of mid-bar noise



❓ FAQ

Q: Does this indicator place trades or modify orders?

A: No. Candle Close Timer Matrix is a pure visual tool only. It does not open, close or manage any trades.

Q: Can I use it on multiple charts at the same time?

A: Yes, you can attach it to any number of charts and symbols simultaneously.

Q: Does it repaint?

A: No. It simply shows the live remaining time for the currently active candle using server time.

Q: Will it slow down my MT5 terminal?

A: No. It is extremely lightweight and uses a simple timer-based update once per second.

