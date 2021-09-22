Pivot Reversal

Hi there!

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Indicator detects pivot points of supposed reversal trends and print text labels at the opening of signal bar.

There are 4 inputs:

  1. Bars to left - quantity of bars for analyzing to the left of currently analyzing bar;
  2. Bars to right - quantity of bars for analyzing to the right when and if left bars analysis found supposed pivot point;
  3. ATR (average true range) period and multiplier are used some type of noise reducing calculations.

Labels contain direction of signal LE means long entry and SE - short entry. Also they contain price of signal pivot point.

Data window contains output of calculated buffers of baselines and main trade signal buffer. Thus, it allows to incorporate it with expert advisor, say as entry signal, stop loss definition or supposed take profit goals.

Profitable trading!

Regards, Fyodor.



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Hello, boys and girls! Script allows you either to quickly save opened charts and then close all charts opened by visual tester mode or just faster close all charts. Feel free to take a look at video manual about how to use this script on my YouTube channel. Also, feel free to join my telegram channel , where time to time I publish some exclusive stuffs. Feel free to leave feedback and thoughts how to improve this script - I'd highly appreciate that. All the best.
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