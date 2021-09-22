Pivot Reversal

Hi there!

Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate:

Indicator detects pivot points of supposed reversal trends and print text labels at the opening of signal bar.

There are 4 inputs:

Labels contain direction of signal LE means long entry and SE - short entry. Also they contain price of signal pivot point.



Data window contains output of calculated buffers of baselines and main trade signal buffer. Thus, it allows to incorporate it with expert advisor, say as entry signal, stop loss definition or supposed take profit goals.

Profitable trading!

Regards, Fyodor.