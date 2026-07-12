Vector Fibo Scalp

Vector Fibo Scalp is a speed and breakout-oriented intraday indicator. It monitors current price movements against daily high/low channels and provides immediate signals upon breakout confirmation.

Key Features:

  • Vector Velocity: Fast detection of daily breakouts using moving average channels.
  • Visual candles: 4-color candle highlighting engine for active scalping states.
  • Breakout Targets: Automatic projection of profit targets up to 161.8% Fibo ratio.
  • R:R Panel: Dynamic calculations of risk-to-reward for quick executions.
  • Smart Notifications: Emojis-enhanced alerts for push, popups, and emails.

Primary Inputs:

  • AlertsOnCurrent: Toggle alerts on current unclosed candle or closed candle.
  • use4Colors: Toggle between standard candles or XU-MA trend candles.
  • cWick: Wick width visual setting for the candles.
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