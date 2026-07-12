Vector Fibo Scalp
- Indicators
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Version: 10.0
- Activations: 8
Vector Fibo Scalp is a speed and breakout-oriented intraday indicator. It monitors current price movements against daily high/low channels and provides immediate signals upon breakout confirmation.
Key Features:
- Vector Velocity: Fast detection of daily breakouts using moving average channels.
- Visual candles: 4-color candle highlighting engine for active scalping states.
- Breakout Targets: Automatic projection of profit targets up to 161.8% Fibo ratio.
- R:R Panel: Dynamic calculations of risk-to-reward for quick executions.
- Smart Notifications: Emojis-enhanced alerts for push, popups, and emails.
Primary Inputs:
- AlertsOnCurrent: Toggle alerts on current unclosed candle or closed candle.
- use4Colors: Toggle between standard candles or XU-MA trend candles.
- cWick: Wick width visual setting for the candles.