Institutional Blueprint MT5

Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones

Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance.

Based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the institutional price-action methodology. Everything sits on one chart with a compact dashboard, so you can judge a setup in seconds instead of stacking five separate tools.

The MT4 version is herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181732

WHAT IT DRAWS
- Market structure: automatic BOS / CHoCH with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels
- Order Blocks: bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) zones, auto-tracked
- Risk/Reward zones: Entry, Stop Loss and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 as stacked color zones
- Liquidity: Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) and optional Fair Value Gaps
- Premium / Discount: shows whether price is rich or cheap inside the current range
- Performance panel: tracks each setup and reports Win / Loss / Win-rate on closed bars

KEY POINTS
- Works on MetaTrader 5, any symbol
- Non-repainting: structure and signals are confirmed on closed bars only
- Fully configurable: colors, swing sensitivity, number of setups shown, R multiples
- Multi-channel alerts: popup, push, email and sound — one alert per bar
- Hidden Buy/Sell buffers so your own EA can read the signals

HOW TO USE
1. Read Trend and Zone on the panel for bias
2. Wait for a BOS (continuation) or CHoCH (possible reversal) on a closed bar
3. Use the freshest Order Block whose green reward zone is larger than its red risk zone
4. Enter at the Entry line, stop at SL, scale out at R1 / R2 / R3

A complete user manual in PDF format is included with your purchase (please message me for details).

Note: on-chart statistics are measured on closed-bar history and exclude spread, slippage and commission. This is an analytical tool, not financial advice, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.
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Gann Made Easy   - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. ПОЖАЛУЙСТА, СВЯЖИТЕСЬ СО МНОЙ ПОСЛЕ ПОКУПКИ, ЧТОБЫ ПОЛУЧИТЬ ТОРГОВЫЕ ИНСТРУКЦИИ И ОТЛИЧНЫЕ ДОПОЛНИТЕЛЬНЫЕ ИНДИКАТОРЫ БЕСПЛАТНО! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как правило теория Ганна отпугивает от себя не только
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Индикаторы
Торговые сигналы в реальном времени с использованием M1 Quantum: Сигнал  (Сделка выполнена автоматически с помощью Quantum Trade Assistant , бесплатно включённого в этот продукт.) Последние новости : Выпущена версия 1.64. Теперь для всех сделок Stop Loss размещается за соответствующими зонами поддержки/сопротивления. Функция Smart Close также была улучшена для повышения производительности EA в этой версии. С 9 августа live-сигнал работает на версии 1.64. План цен: Текущая цена: $169 (Предложени
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
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ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Azimuth Pro V2: Синтетический фрактальный структурный анализ и подтверждённые входы для MT5 Обзор Azimuth Pro — многоуровневый индикатор свинговой структуры от Merkava Labs . Четыре вложенных уровня свингов, привязанный к свингам VWAP, определение ABC-паттернов, трёхтаймфреймная структурная фильтрация и подтверждённые входы на закрытой свече — один график, один рабочий процесс от микро-свингов до макро-циклов. Это не слепой сигнальный продукт. Это рабочий процесс, основанный на структуре, для т
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Индикаторы
SkyHammer Signal Pro Профессиональный трендовый индикатор без перерисовки с фиксированными уровнями Entry, SL и TP SkyHammer Signal Pro — это структурированный индикатор тренда и momentum, созданный для трейдеров, которым нужны четкие, зафиксированные и проверяемые торговые сигналы. Лучше всего он работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как M1 и M5 . Индикатор не пытается предсказывать вершины или основания рынка. Вместо этого он ожидает подтвержденную рыночную структуру, направление тренда, силу
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
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Индикаторы
Power Candles V3 — самооптимизирующийся индикатор силы Power Candles V3 преобразует силу валюты и инструмента в готовый к использованию торговый план на каждом графике, к которому он прикреплен. Вместо того, чтобы просто раскрашивать свечи, он выполняет автоматическую оптимизацию в режиме реального времени в фоновом режиме и предоставляет вам оптимальные значения Stop Loss, Take Profit и порог сигнала для выбранного вами символа. Один клик — и все готово для реальной торговли: на графике появляю
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
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Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Price Action Concepts сейчас доступен за $200 . Цена увеличится до $299 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ бонус + подарок . Прежде всего, стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый инструмент является индикатором без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без запаздывания, что делает
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Oracle Pro: синтетический мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения для MT5 ️ Летнее предложение к запуску — получите The Oracle Pro за 199 USD (для ранних покупателей). Цена растёт по мере спроса; финальная цена 399 USD. The Oracle Pro — это премиальный мульти-таймфрейм движок направленного смещения (bias) для MetaTrader 5, созданный для требовательных и профессиональных трейдеров. Он дисциплинированно отвечает на один вопрос: каково направленное смещение на каждом таймфрейме прямо се
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Индикаторы
UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5 — это высокопроизводительный торговый индикатор без перерисовки, разработанный для скальперов, дейтрейдеров и свинг-трейдеров, которым требуются точные сигналы в режиме реального времени на быстро меняющихся рынках. Разработанный компанией (UZFX-LABS), этот индикатор сочетает в себе анализ ценового действия, подтверждение тренда и интеллектуальную фильтрацию для генерации высоковероятных сигналов на покупку и продажу, предупреждающих сигналов и возможно
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Spike detector Rider
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Spike Detector Rider – Intelligent Trading in Volatile Markets Introduction The Spike Detector Rider  is an advanced system for MetaTrader 5 designed to detect explosive price movements in high-volatility assets such as synthetic indices and commodities. It combines volatility filters, trend analysis, and automated risk management to provide intelligent trade confirmations. After purchase, send me a private message to receive the optimized configuration files,  the installation manual and setup
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Индикаторы
A2SR для MT5 Индикатор: Автоматизированный фактический спрос и предложение (S/R). + Торговые инструменты. Product description in English here. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog .. MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/5225 Мощный, подлинный и экономящий время для более разумных торговых решений + Объекты, совместимые с EA. Основные преимущества Опережающие фактические ур
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Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5 Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1  M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.  All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.  MetaTrader 4 version:  https://www.mql5
M1 Gold Sniper Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
M1 GoldSniper Pro:  The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders. Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger. Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear. MetaTrader 5 ve rsion: 
Supply demand zone confirm MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
Passband Filter Oscillator MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60. Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels. Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator
Standard Deviation Channel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation. It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders. This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points. It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across var
ADX MA advanced Trend strength
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ADX MA: The Ultimate Trend Strength Guide In forex trading, the Average Directional Index (ADX) is a vital indicator for gauging trend strength. Here's a streamlined approach to using ADX for effective trading: 1. Add ADX to your forex chart. 2. Interpret ADX values: <20 is weak, >40 is strong. 3. Identify trend direction: +DI above -DI indicates an upward trend, and vice versa. 4. Execute trades based on ADX and trend: Strong up trend, consider buying; strong down trend, consider selling; we
Dot Histogram Trend for Buy Sell
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The Dot on Histogram Trend indicator is a straightforward tool in forex trading. When used in conjunction with other indicators, it can be highly rewarding. The indicator consists of a blue and red histogram, representing positive and negative territories, respectively. Buy opportunities arise when the histogram is positive, while sell opportunities emerge when it's negative. Signal Steps: 1. Dot at Zero Level:    - Green Dot: Indicates a clear uptrend; take action.    - Red Dot: Do nothing;
ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
ICT Kill Zones   marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn. The M
Order Block Pro MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
Volatility Apex Pro MT4 Indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Lot Architect MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Утилиты
Lot Architect MT4 — Risk-Based Position Sizer & Trade Panel Stop doing lot-size math in your head. Lot Architect calculates the exact position size for the risk you choose, shows the money and reward-to-risk before you commit, and places the order in one click — all from a clean, modern panel that sits on your chart. Built for traders who manage risk deliberately: scalpers, day traders, and prop-firm / funded-account traders who must respect a fixed risk-per-trade. Risk-based position sizer and
Edge Radar Pro MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Edge Radar Pro MT4 — every pair, scored by edge. Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score. Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adju
Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60). Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations). The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (R
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period. Key Features: - Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels. - Color
TrendPulse Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
TrendPulse Pro MT5    identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation. Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint. How It Works Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions: •          Fas
Currency Strength Compass MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
ICT Kill Zones Sessions
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.  The MT
Order Block Pro for MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
ConfluX Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data. HOW IT WORKS Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility l
Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Gann Trend Navigator Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter. Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled tar
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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