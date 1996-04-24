Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud

  • Indicators
  • Le Quang Thanh
    Le Quang Thanh

    Le Quang Thanh

    5 (3)
    Professional Trading Tools for MetaTrader 5
    I specialize in developing high-quality indicators and Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5, inspired by well-known trading methodologies used by professional traders and market researchers around the world.
    21 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Activations: 10

A structured MT5 trend, momentum and pullback framework for clearer manual trading decisions

Moving-average trading often looks simple until the market becomes less cooperative. A crossover may appear after a move is extended, timeframes may disagree, and a clean signal can turn into whipsaw inside a narrow range. The challenge is rarely a lack of indicators. It is the lack of an orderly way to connect trend, momentum, market regime, confirmation and risk.

Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to organize those decisions in one practical chart workflow. It combines a configurable moving average cloud with volatility-aware momentum analysis, multi-timeframe context, confirmed signal events, candlestick information and a visual Trade Plan. It does not open or manage trades automatically. The final decision remains with the trader.

A clearer view of trend and regime

Fast and Medium moving averages form the adaptive cloud, while an optional Slow MA can provide broader bias. Six methods are available: EMA, SMA, WMA, VWMA, RMA and HMA.

Instead of showing only which average is above the other, the cloud summarizes four states: strong bullish, weak bullish, weak bearish and strong bearish. Its momentum threshold can adapt to ATR-based volatility, helping the framework respond as market speed changes.

The indicator also compares cloud width with current volatility. When the averages become too compressed, the dashboard can identify a range-bound or choppy regime. This does not remove every false crossover, but it gives the trader a reason to pause before treating each signal as equally meaningful.

Key features

Configurable Fast, Medium and optional Slow moving averages

Volatility-aware four-state MA cloud

Six-timeframe confluence across M5, M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1

Buy and Sell crossover events confirmed after the chart candle closes

Cloud Retest signals for pullback continuation setups

Signal Quality assessment using alignment, volume, cloud strength, MA separation and freshness

Candlestick context with Three-Line Strike, Momentum Engulfing and Pin Bar observations

Visual Trade Plan with Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 references

From signal to context

A Buy or Sell marker should not be treated as a command. Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud separates the signal event from the surrounding market context.

The multi-timeframe dashboard shows whether Fast and Medium averages are aligned across six fixed timeframes. MA distance rows show where price sits relative to the selected averages. Volume context, cloud strength and MA separation are combined into a structured Signal Quality score.

This score is a confluence assessment, not a win-rate forecast. It helps compare a fresh crossover in a clean trend with one appearing during compressed or conflicting conditions.

Cloud Retest signals provide a second setup type. They look for price to pull back into the cloud and close back outside it in the prevailing direction. This can suit traders who prefer continuation entries rather than entering at the first crossover.

A practical workflow

1. Start with the cloud state and optional Slow MA to understand directional context.

2. Check the regime row. A clean trend and a compressed range should not be approached in the same way.

3. Review multi-timeframe alignment instead of judging the setup from one chart alone.

4. Wait for a confirmed crossover or Cloud Retest, then assess volume, MA distance, pattern context and Signal Quality.

5. Review the visual Entry, Stop Loss and target references, and act only when the setup fits your method and risk limits.

Visual planning without automatic execution

When the selected setup creates a Trade Plan, the indicator can draw Entry, Stop Loss, TP1 and TP2 levels together with risk and profit zones. Only one active plan is maintained at a time, keeping the chart focused on the current idea.

Optional popup, push, email and sound notifications can inform the user when a new Trade Plan is created. These notifications support timely chart review; they are not automated orders.

Who may find it useful

Yoshi Adaptive MA Cloud is intended for manual traders who use trend-following, crossover or pullback methods and want a structured way to evaluate context. It can support intraday and higher-timeframe analysis on selected liquid markets, but settings and behavior should be tested for each symbol and timeframe.

The indicator is not designed for blind signal following, exact top or bottom prediction, or guaranteed outcomes. Moving averages remain lagging tools, and sideways markets can still be difficult.

Important risk note

Trading involves risk. Use the indicator as a decision-support tool, test it in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester or on a demo account, and apply independent confirmation, position sizing and disciplined risk management.

More strategy tools Explore more strategy indicators and trading tools on the Yoshi MQL5 Seller page
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Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
Footprint and Order Flow for MT5
Dmitrii Dolbnev
Indicators
Footprint is an indicator for order flow and volume analysis. It helps identify market structure at the cluster level, find key zones with increased activity, and work with filters directly on the chart without constantly opening the settings window. Footprint Indicator Features cluster-based Bid x Ask and Delta charts; on-chart control panel; sliders for filter adjustments; Absorption; Initiative; Stacked Imbalances; Big Trades; dPOC / Dynamic Point of Control; Delta; side market profile; cumul
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
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