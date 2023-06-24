Ai buy and sell signals

This indicator works on atr with some edited .
The AI ​​MACD FILTER indicator is used for confirmation.
Certainly, the indicator contains an alert when the signal appears, and you use the exit of the deal on the saturation that occurs at the AI ​​MACD.
The accuracy of the work is high on gold, the time frame is five minutes, while staying away from trading at the time of news that occurs on the US dollar.
And using high liquidity trading times, which are two hours before the opening of the London markets until the closing of the London markets.

This indicator is made by SSFX

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MATADOR GOLD XAUUSD M5 Scalp Signals for MT5 MATADOR GOLD is a decision-support indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who analyze short-term Gold movement on the M5 timeframe. The indicator does not open, close, or manage trades automatically. It provides buy and sell signal guidance so the user can make their own trading decisions according to their risk plan, broker conditions, and trade management rules. Main purpose MATADOR GOLD is built to help traders avoid noisy signal flow and
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Emr Aljnaby
4.33 (12)
Indicators
The indicator works to convert normal volume into levels and determine financial liquidity control points. It is very similar in function to Fixed Volume Profile. But it is considered more accurate and easier to use than the one found on Trading View because it calculates the full trading volumes in each candle and in all the brokers present in MetaTrade, unlike what is found in Trading View, as it only measures the broker’s displayed prices. To follow us on social media platforms: telegram
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SSFX supply and demand
Emr Aljnaby
4.4 (10)
Indicators
This indicator automatically identifies demand and supply zones on a number of 1000 candles or more, and you can change that number of settings.  It also carries a high level of accuracy in describing the type of each zone, as it contains: Weak areas . Untested areas . Strong areas . Role-taking areas . Areas tested + number of times visited . Areas to which a return is expected, depending on the direction . The indicator contains alert zones. For signals and more free indicators, you can foll
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Market opening times
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
The index makes it easy for traders to know the opening and closing times of global markets : - Sidney - Tokyo - London - New York Where it misleads each time zone and enables us to know the times of overlapping the markets when the liquidity is high. To get more indicators and signals, follow us on the Telegram channel link https://t.me/tuq98 Or our YouTube channel, which has explanations in Arabic and a technical analysis course https://www.youtube.com/@SSFX1
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Ai macd filter with alerts
Emr Aljnaby
Indicators
this indicator work with new MACD sittings from chatGPT coding and , You will get an alert through it in any change in the strength of sellers or buyers. The indicator was tested on gold and gave great results, especially on the five-minute time frame. It is recommended to use it two hours before the opening of the London markets and until the closing time of the London markets, because the liquidity will be high and you can reap good profits at this time for sure while avoiding staying in the d
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84206706 2023.07.02 18:15 
 

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pattaya112
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pattaya112 2023.07.01 18:03 
 

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Emr Aljnaby
16658
Reply from developer Emr Aljnaby 2023.07.14 14:47
This is because it takes things in a more stable manner, not like most indicators that operate on moving averages and give many random signals. With this indicator, you are more safe, and it also helps confirm the transmission of buying and selling forces with signals.
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