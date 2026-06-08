Chart Drawing Toolkit

5

Chart Drawing Toolkit is a complete drawing and chart-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It places more than 50 drawing and markup tools in one fast, clean panel that docks to the edge of your chart, so every manual analysis tool you need is a single click away. It runs as an indicator, so it works alongside your Expert Advisors and other indicators on the same chart.

Overview

The toolkit combines a docking sidebar, a quick tool flyout, a pinned tools bar, a live properties bar for the selected object, and a settings window for precise control. Map market structure with trendlines and channels, project targets with Fibonacci, study geometry with Gann and pitchforks, mark harmonic patterns, sketch freehand, or annotate your ideas; all without cluttering your workspace.

Your drawings are saved automatically and come back exactly as you left them, on every symbol, across timeframe switches and terminal restarts.

Features

  • Docking sidebar that snaps to the left or right edge of the chart, floats freely, resizes, and scrolls when needed
  • Quick tool flyout that opens each category and sizes itself to its own contents
  • Pinned tools bar for one-click access to the tools you use most
  • Live properties bar to adjust colour, line width, style, opacity, font, and alignment on the selected object
  • Settings window with Style, Text, Coordinates and Visibility tabs, including exact price and time coordinates you can type in
  • Per-object timeframe visibility; show a drawing only on the timeframes where it matters
  • Per-tool style memory; each tool remembers the last colour, width and style you used
  • Choose the drawing layer: keep drawings above the price bars, or place them behind the candles for zones and shaded areas. Whatever you choose, the object you are pointing at is always lifted to the front so you can see and grab it
  • Price and time tags on the axes for the selected object, with a connector band showing the range it spans
  • Precision crosshair with a magnifier lens, and a measure mode that reads price and time distance
  • Dark and light themes, plus DPI-aware scaling for high-resolution monitors
  • Automatic persistence of every drawing, per symbol
  • High-resolution, anti-aliased rendering that stays sharp at any chart scale

Tools

Cursors: Pointer, Crosshair

Lines: Trendline, Horizontal line, Vertical line, Ray, Extended line, Info line, Angle line, Cross line

Channels, pitchforks and Gann: Parallel channel, Regression trend, Standard deviation trend, Andrews pitchfork, Schiff pitchfork, Modified Schiff pitchfork, Gann line, Gann fan, Gann box

Fibonacci: Retracement, Expansion, Channel, Time zones, Speed resistance fan, Speed resistance arcs

Shapes: Rectangle, Rotated rectangle, Triangle, Ellipse, Circle, Arc, Curve, Path

Patterns: Elliott Wave, ABCD, XABCD, Cypher, Head & Shoulders

Annotations: Text, Note, Price note, Callout, Comment, Arrow, Arrow up, Arrow down, Arrow marker

Freehand and position tools: Brush, Highlighter, Eraser, Long position, Short position

How to use

  1. Attach the toolkit to any chart, on any symbol and timeframe.
  2. Click a category in the sidebar to open its tools, then select a tool and draw.
  3. Click any object to edit it in the properties bar, or open the settings window for full control.
  4. Pin your favorites, switch the theme, and dock the panel where it suits you.

Good to know

Works on all symbols and timeframes. It draws and annotates only and does not place trades.

Отзывы 8
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech
33
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech 2026.06.17 21:36 
 

very good

Sibusiso Gumede
270
Sibusiso Gumede 2026.06.16 05:50 
 

Excellent toolkit for manual charting, backed by Allan Munene Mutiiria's prompt, supportive, and highly cooperative customer service.

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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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4 (1)
Эксперты
" Hope for the best and prepare for the worst " - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase. SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction  thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm  or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades.
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Эксперты
Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘ TRADING BOT ’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals . These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system.  The Swiftness
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Shaan Soomro
16
Shaan Soomro 2026.07.25 18:52 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.07.25 19:48
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. Sure. Sounds cool, and we can consider it in the next updates.
Piotr.Bocianski87
25
Piotr.Bocianski87 2026.07.08 17:53 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.07.09 11:36
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We had not thought of those features you pointed at and sound cool to include them. We'll consider hat in the next updates. Thanks.
Kran5
754
Kran5 2026.06.23 02:53 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.23 11:52
Thank you for the kind review and feedback.
Eft91 F
19
Eft91 F 2026.06.20 20:25 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.22 12:07
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Are you still facing any issues? We can help, or is it okay now? Thanks.
gustavoadolfo
24
gustavoadolfo 2026.06.18 12:53 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.22 12:06
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech
33
Masterinformatech Masterinformatech 2026.06.17 21:36 
 

very good

Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.17 22:36
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Sibusiso Gumede
270
Sibusiso Gumede 2026.06.16 05:50 
 

Excellent toolkit for manual charting, backed by Allan Munene Mutiiria's prompt, supportive, and highly cooperative customer service.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.16 08:31
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We really appreciate.
Dian Kurosawa
28
Dian Kurosawa 2026.06.16 02:42 
 

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Allan Munene Mutiiria
213546
Ответ разработчика Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.06.16 08:30
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
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