Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment, gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly.

For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG, it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we open a Buy position, with a take profit target at the high of the box, and a stop loss level at 10 times the profit target level.