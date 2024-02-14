Fair Value Gap SMC EA

4.75

Fair Value Gap SMC EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MT5 trading platform that basically scans the current market conditions and environment, gets un-mitigated imbalances, or so called Fair Value Gaps, draws these levels on the chart, and trades them accordingly.

For instance, it if finds a bullish FVG, it draws the box for visualization purposes, assigns it the color lime to indicate we anticipate a buy position and reversal momentum, and then if price reverts to the drawn box length, we open a Buy position, with a take profit target at the high of the box, and a stop loss level at 10 times the profit target level. 

Reviews 27
Mohamed Thahir Vyadally
148
Mohamed Thahir Vyadally 2026.08.16 22:40 
 

works well and very consistent

Anthony
257
Anthony 2026.07.24 20:16 
 

this is the best smc ea the iv seen on this platform. I wonder why it has low rating, but I would rate ten stars if there was option for that. I wish the developer could enhance it a little bit in terms of risks and drawdown reduction, overall, the ea has a good potential to do better. thanks to the dev.

calmanovich19
81
calmanovich19 2026.01.21 18:24 
 

Хороший советник! Благодарю автора за интересную стратегию и качественно сделанную работу по написанию эксперта!

Recommended products
Stratagic flow stream
Muhammad Farooq Ahmed
Experts
Strategic Flow Stream is a professional-grade interactive Expert Advisor designed to provide a high-performance preview of our elite trading technology. This version features our proprietary Multi-Panel UI and Price Projection Engine , offering traders a deep look into institutional market dynamics in real-time. ### Core Analytical Features: - Interactive Multi-Panel UI : A sleek, data-rich dashboard with five distinct analytical views (Dashboard, Analytics, Projection, Algo Trade, and Stra
FREE
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Panha Scalping EA MT5
Huy Phanna
2.75 (4)
Experts
PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 PANHA SCALPING EA MT5 is a professional automated scalping system designed to trade fast-moving forex markets using real-time market direction and advanced position control. The EA focuses on precise entries, controlled exposure, and intelligent basket-level profit and risk management, making it suitable for traders who want structured, automated scalping without complex configuration. Strategy Overview Market-direction based scalping Designed for fast-moving forex symbo
FREE
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
TurboGain EA
Sabrina Hellal
5 (3)
Experts
LIMITED TIME PROMO OFFER Turbo Gain discount offer for 72 hours only 240 Old Price:   Promo Price:   Special Bundle:   Copies available for  Next Price Increase:  555$ Live Performance & Signals VT Markets Live Signals: [CLICK HERE Signal 1] |  Set File in Use: LAST SET 13-08-2026 (Optimized for IC Markets, Fusion Markets, VT Markets, tickmill   .  TMGM  . Vantagemarkets   etc.)    EXNESS Live Account: LAST SET 01-05-2026 FOR EXNESS (Note: Profits and initial capital have been succe
NightRider
Ivan Giovanni Rapisarda
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE OFFER! ONLY 159$ PRICE INCREASES EVERY 10 SALES - GET IN EARLY NIGHT RIDER Developed by AlgoControl Night Rider is a fully automated, multi-asset trading system designed to operate during controlled nighttime sessions. The system independently manages order placement, open positions, market conditions and account exposure. Night Rider has undergone extensive backtesting and forward testing across different market conditions. Its optimization process is intentionally minimal and li
Pips Navigator EA
Carl Marvin Fajardo
Experts
Pips Navigator EA Navigate the Market with Precision and Discipline Welcome to Pips Navigator EA , an intelligent automated trading system developed for traders who want disciplined execution, controlled risk, and continuous market monitoring without spending the entire day watching charts. Pips Navigator analyzes market conditions, waits for qualified opportunities, and executes trades according to its programmed rules. It is not designed to force entries or trade continuously. Some days may p
WH AutoFib EA MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.6 (5)
Experts
AutoFib EA is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to harness the power of Fibonacci retracement and extension levels for automated trading. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, AutoFib EA empowers your trading strategy with precision and efficiency. Test The EA Before Risking Real Money.  Adjust the setting based on your testing results. Questions ? feel free to ask.   Key Features: Automated Trading: Open buy and sell orders seamlessly based on Fibonacci levels, minimizing manu
FREE
Gold Breakout ea MT5 M15
Diego Nunez Nodar
Experts
Product Description Gold Breakout EA is a fully automated Gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for MetaTrader 5. It was engineered using StrategyQuant, a platform that combines genetic algorithms and machine-learning-driven strategy generation — a real, established form of AI in algorithmic trading. It looks for confirmed upward breakouts and manages every trade with volatility-based stop loss and trailing stop, so risk adapts automatically to how Gold is moving. AI-Optimized, Rule-Based Execution The st
Ea ssl kakarot deep v11
Vinodkumar Nair
Experts
# EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V11 ENHANCED ## Professional Algorithmic Trading Expert Advisor for MT5 Important Note: This Expert Advisor (EA) is specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold). It is fine-tuned to deliver the best performance when used with hmarkets.com, leveraging the broker’s trading conditions. The recommended and fully tested timeframe is 5-minute (M5). For optimal performance and consistency, no changes to the default settings are required. EA SSL KAKAROT DEEP V1
FREE
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Meta Extender for MT5
FEATrading OÜ
Utilities
Meta Extender - See More, Trade Better. Over 20 Professional Trading Widgets Additional materials and instructions Complete manual   -   MT4 version   -   MT5 version See More, Trade Better. One toolkit that upgrades your entire MetaTrader. Try it free: a 14-day evaluation version is available on our   website . The Meta Extender is an all-in-one in-chart application that adds more than 20 professional trading widgets directly to your MetaTrader charts. Get smart position sizing, one-click ris
FDow
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FDow – Algorithmic Simplicity with Professional-Grade Robustness FDow is an Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones (US30) using a minimalistic yet highly effective rule set. Built around only two of the most reliable technical indicators — the SMA (Simple Moving Average) and the ATR (Average True Range) — this system generates clean, transparent, and easy-to-interpret trading signals. Unlike complex and over-engineered strategies, FDow relies on pure trend-following log
Dow Jones Precision Trend EA
Jose Maria Farina Magarinos
Experts
Aquí tienes la traducción profesional al inglés lista para copiar y pegar en el MQL5 Market: Dow Jones Precision Trend EA Dow Jones Precision Trend EA is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade the Dow Jones Index (US30 / Wall Street) on the 1-Hour (H1) chart. The bot combines trend detection using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) with real market volatility measured by the ATR (Average True Range) to place strategic pending orders with precise risk management. Key Feat
Gold Emperor MT5
Tomas Vanek
Experts
The XU_30_913073101_S_HH_CF_SQX is an algorithmic trading strategy for MetaTrader, tested on XAUUSD (Gold) using the M30 timeframe from April 1, 2004, to April 24, 2024.  There is no need to set up parameters, all settings are already optimized and fine-tuned. Recommended broker  RoboForex  because of EET timezone. You can find the strategy source code for StrategyQuant at the link:   https://quantmonitor.net/gold-emperor/ Key details are: Parameters MagicNumber: 913073101 Main Chart: Curre
FREE
LT Gap EA
BacktestPro LLC
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gridingale MT5
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.67 (9)
Experts
Gridingale is a new complex  Expert Advisor that combines grid and martingale . It will create an order grid according to the settings but also add a martingale on it. So it will take profits on little and big movements .  A loss covering system is integrated to allow the recovery of orders that are too distant from the current price. It is possible to filter the opening of a new cycle with an indicator. It can work on both sides at the same time, but it is interesting to have it work on markets
FREE
NANA The Gold Digger
Nahid Dahane
Experts
NANA The Gold Digger EA. ️ A powerful Martingale Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD traders who want a simple, automated, and tested approach to the gold market. The Gold Digger EA has been tested mostly on Gold (XAUUSD)  and has proved to be profitable and made significant amount of money every month  the same settings shown in the video are the exact inputs used in real live market conditions . NOTE :  THERE ARE SOME BROKERS IN WHICH THE INPUT OF POINTS BETWEEN TRADES 450 POINTS AS I TESTE
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Bitcoin Emperor
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Experts
Rule the crypto market Bitcoin Emperor EA is a fresh and dynamic Expert Advisor designed to trade the Bitcoin BTCUSD market with trend confirmation using a strategy that became effective at the end of 2024 market till today.  >TRY the VIP Gold expert:   Gold Slayer < Bitcoin Emperor entries are based on our top tier indicator: Reversion King (TELEGRAM SIGNAL SENDER and MANAGER- auto runs your telegram signal channel) > TRY OUR HIGH% WINRATE INDICATOR HERE < Setup: Symbol:  BTCUSD  (BITCOIN) Time
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA is based on this article: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp TRADING CONDITIONS - Look for currency pair trading below the X-period EMA and MACD to be in negative territory. - Wait for price to cross above the X-period EMA, then make sure that MACD is either in the process of crossing from negative to positive or has crossed into positive territory within five bars. - Go long X pips above the X-period EMA. - Sell X of the position at en
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Experts
BTC Master Pro – Your trusted partner in disciplined Bitcoin trading. The new version is now enhanced with OpenAI artificial intelligence , delivering smarter execution and improved trade filtering in volatile crypto conditions. This professional Expert Advisor is built specifically for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 , focusing on structured execution, controlled exposure, and intelligent risk management. Price: $499  →  Next: $699  →  Final: $999 LIVE SIGNAL HERE OpenAI-Powered Exec
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
EA builder master
Davi Silva Campos
Experts
Join our group and help us build a better EA and discover profitable setups. https://discord.gg/ebPS82eM EA Builder Master: Master the Market with Intelligent Automation and Total Control The ultimate tool for traders who want to build, test, and automate their own strategies in MetaTrader 5, without writing a single line of code. Have you ever felt frustrated by missing opportunities because you weren't in front of the chart? Have you struggled with indiscipline and emotional decisions that sa
FREE
Opening Range Breakout EA MT5
Josef Vobejda
5 (1)
Experts
Opening Range Breakout EA is a focused trading robot that automates one of the most effective intraday strategies: trading the session breakout. It operates by observing the market during its initial, quiet phase to establish the opening range. Once that range is defined, the EA is ready to enter a trade the moment price action confirms a breakout, helping you ride the volatility that follows. Advanced Version The Trading Idea The core of this strategy is simple: many of the day's biggest move
FREE
FSilverTrend
Francisco Jesus Alonso Martin
Experts
FSilverTrend - Expert Advisor for USDJPY Trading FSilverTrend is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to trade USDJPY, taking advantage of market trends with precision and efficiency. Based on an advanced algorithmic approach, this EA identifies the prevailing market direction and executes optimized trades to capture sustainable movements. Key Features: Trend-Based Strategy: Uses indicators and price action patterns to identify the predominant USDJPY trend and trade in its direction.  Smart Filters
Karat Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
3.76 (33)
Experts
Pure Gold Intelligence. Validated to the Core. Karat Killer   is not another gold EA with recycled indicators and inflated backtests — it is a   next-generation machine learning system   built exclusively for XAUUSD, validated with institutional-grade methodology, and designed for traders who value substance over spectacle. LAUNCH PROMOTION - LIMITED TIME OFFER   Price increases every 24 hours at 10:30 AM Cyprus time.   Secure the lowest price today before the next increase. Detailed Manual, Bac
Outside Day Reversal EA
Munkh Od Jargalsaikhan
Experts
Outside day trading strategy looks for a specific pattern in the price chart of a security. The pattern is characterized by a larger range than the previous day, with the high of the day higher than the previous day's high and the low of the day lower than the previous day's low. Works with many symbols, such as BTCUSD, GBPUSD,USDCAD, oil, gas, and others. PLEASE RATE! Thank you very much! FEATURES: - Real Strategy - Daily Bar Strategy - Exit the trade if the day was profitable - ATR multiple s
FREE
Cable Brain MT5
TICK STACK LTD
5 (4)
Experts
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combini
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.56 (9)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.28 (47)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (36)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (105)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.42 (149)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (10)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   + 300 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.3 (27)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.11 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (4)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4 (20)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.64 (14)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.4 (30)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (506)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.58 (73)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Iron Stops
Fajar Dicky Firmansyah
5 (7)
Experts
100K Real Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2386516 No gimmicks. No empty claims. Iron Stops caters to traders focused on one crucial aspect: consistency . Whether you’re working through a prop challenge or overseeing client funds, this EA keeps within set boundaries and delivers reliable results. Positions close within 36 hours. Run it on a single chart: Simply apply it to XAUUSD using the M30 timeframe. That’s all you need. One chart. One powerful tool. Proper configuration is essen
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (53)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
More from author
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.5 (96)
Experts
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA Grid Scalper MT5 EA is a MetaTrader 5 expert advisor built around a dynamic grid trading engine with two selectable signal strategies — Price vs MA (price crossing a single moving average) and BOS (Break of Structure, trading confirmed swing high/low breakouts). When price moves against an open basket, the EA layers in additional grid trades at defined intervals, targeting recovery via a volume-weighted breakeven close. Note: The EA is developed under Gold ( XAUUSD ) curr
FREE
Grid Scalper Pro MT5
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Grid Scalper Pro is a dynamic grid Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that turns adverse price movement into structured recovery. It opens a basket on a clean signal and, if price moves against it, layers additional trades at measured intervals, then closes the whole group at a volume-weighted breakeven-plus target. What separates the Pro edition is the intelligence wrapped around that engine: a structure-aware Smart Grid, a built-in Economic Calendar with automatic news pause, and a premium inte
Break of Structure BoS SMC EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.41 (22)
Experts
This Break of Structure BoS SMC EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMCs) to detect price movements that decisively break through swing lows or swing highs established by previous price action. When prices rise above swing highs or fall below swing lows, they signal a change in market sentiment and trend direction. This BoS EA can be a powerful tool for predicting market moves and making informed trading decisions. We advise you strongly to optimize the EA to get the best settings for your trading
FREE
Chart Drawing Toolkit
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.67 (3)
Utilities
Chart Drawing Toolkit is a complete drawing and chart-analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It places more than 50 drawing and markup tools in one fast, clean panel that docks to the edge of your chart, so every manual analysis tool you need is a single click away. It runs as an indicator, so it works alongside your Expert Advisors and other indicators on the same chart. Overview The toolkit combines a docking sidebar, a quick tool flyout, a pinned tools bar, a live properties bar for the select
FREE
Spectra Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
3.44 (9)
Experts
Introducing Spectra Zone Scalper MT5 EA,   a revolutionary trading tool designed to help you navigate the Forex market with precision, efficiency, and adaptability. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or a trading enthusiast, this expert advisor offers the ultimate combination of cutting-edge technology and robust risk management to help you achieve your trading goals. NB: The default settings are for XAUUSD (Gold) with 3 digits, i.e., 0.001 (e.g., 2700.123). Plug and play! Any other currency
Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.29 (7)
Experts
The Keltner Grid Scalper MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It uses the Keltner Channel indicator for entry signals in a grid-based strategy. This EA generates trades based on Keltner Channel crossovers and manages them through baskets. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1 but you can test and optimize on any other. The system organizes trades into baskets, with options for lot sizing, breakeven adjustments, and trailing stops. It includes da
FREE
Order Blocks Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4.43 (7)
Experts
The Order Blocks Scalper EA is a next-generation, fully automated trading tool that identifies and trades key order block zones with precision and speed. Designed for traders seeking consistent entries and exits, this EA harnesses advanced market structure analysis to detect consolidation ranges, breakouts, and impulsive price movements, enabling optimal trade execution. Key Features Smart Order Block Detection : Identifies bullish and bearish order blocks based on institutional order flow. Each
FREE
Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
3.75 (8)
Experts
The Supply and Demand Price Action MT5 EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 platforms. It identifies supply and demand zones based on price consolidation patterns and trades on zone retests (taps). This EA generates trades when price returns to valid zones after an initial breakout, with configurable risk management. We designed it for forex pairs on timeframes from M5 to H1, specifically developed on AUDUSD, M5 , but you can test and optimize on any other instrument or timeframe.
FREE
Silver Bullet MT5
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (1)
Experts
Precision liquidity entries, timed to the ICT kill zones. Silver Bullet MT5 automates one of the most-watched intraday concepts in trading — the ICT Silver Bullet — with a discipline no human can hold tick for tick. It works only inside the three daily kill zones, waits for price to raid session liquidity, confirms a shift in market structure, and enters on the fair value gap that shift leaves behind. No chasing, no off-session trades — just the setup, executed the same way every time. How it t
FREE
Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (8)
Experts
The Daily Range Breakout MT5 EA is a fully automated trading solution designed to identify and trade breakouts from the daily price range. It simplifies breakout trading with precise detection, customizable settings, and effective risk management options. Ideal for traders looking to capture market momentum, this EA helps identify high-probability breakout opportunities with minimal effort. How It Works Each day, the EA identifies the high and low price range based on a user-defined time windo
FREE
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading potential with the BOOM and CRASH Envelopes Scalper MT5 EA , a meticulously crafted Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5, tailored specifically for the high-octane Boom and Crash indices. This EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a robust scalping strategy, offering traders a dynamic tool to capitalize on rapid market movements. Whether you're a seasoned scalper or a newcomer to synthetic indices, this EA
FREE
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
2.5 (2)
Experts
Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA Revolutionize your trading with the Martingale Zone Recovery MT5 EA , a powerful expert advisor designed for traders who want robust and dynamic trade management with unmatched versatility. Key Features: RSI-Based Signal Generation : Utilizes the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to identify high-probability trade opportunities in both trending and ranging markets. Advanced Zone Recovery System : Employs a martingale-based strategy to recover losing trades within pred
FREE
Epicus Prime MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
5 (1)
Experts
Epicus Prime Overview: Epicus Prime is a top-tier, superior, outstanding, unique, and exceptional solution in the world of algorithmic trading. In the realm of forex trading, Epicus Prime is engineered to handle significant and substancial tasks, and perform exceptionally well in the trading context, excelling remarkably in performance, accuracy, and reliability, which positions it as a leading, prominent and reliable option for traders. Strategy Elaboration: Epicus Prime is a system that analy
Expert Trader Pro MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Expert Trader MT5 EA  is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the  Zone Recovery  strategy. Expert Trader MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a   75%   rate of return. Basically, it uses SUREFIRE system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points de
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA Unleash your trading edge with the Envelopes RSI Zone Scalper MT5 EA , an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered to thrive in any market—forex, commodities, stocks, or indices. This dynamic EA combines the precision of Envelopes and RSI indicators with a zone-based scalping strategy, offering traders a versatile tool to capitalize on price movements across diverse instruments. Whether you’re scalping quick profits or navigating trending markets, this EA del
FREE
Kumo Cloud MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Elevate your trading with Kumo Cloud MT5 EA , a sophisticated automated trading solution built for MetaTrader 5. This EA harnesses the power of the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and the momentum-confirming Awesome Oscillator to identify and trade high-probability breakout opportunities. Note: The program uses a rare signal generation logic that is double confirmed, using the Kumo Cloudstrategy. Make sure you understand the strategy! Backtest it in strategy tester on any currency pair of your choice and
FREE
FXGold Machine
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
The EA's Development Background: The FXGold Machine is a highly intelligent and sophisticated trading system for the MT4 trading platform developed in MQL4. It took a lot of our effort to develop and test in real-world settings . We started working on it in 2021, and after seeing how profitable it was, we automated it by adding an algorithm. Since then, a number of changes have been made to the EA to increase its accuracy in trading. The default settings are made for AUDUSD on 15M price chart P
Blacklist Trader
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Blacklist Trader MT4 EA Basic Background Parameters: Win Rate: 74% Back test period – From: 2023.01.02 Back test period – To: 2023.09.01 Period/Timeframe: M15 Symbol/Currency pair: AUDUSD , Australian Dollar vs US Dollar Spread: Current Input Parameters: Default About the EA Development: The Blacklist Trader EA is a highly intelligent trading system. We spent a lot of time working on it and improving it with live tests. We have been developing it since 2021 and it proved to be quite profitable,
SureFire Trading Deck
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
" Hope for the best and prepare for the worst " - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase. SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction  thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm  or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades.
SpaceX EA Bot
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective. It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages
Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
Experts
Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘ TRADING BOT ’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals . These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system.  The Swiftness
GRID Scalper MT5 EA
Allan Munene Mutiiria
4 (1)
Experts
GRID Scalper MT5 EA is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the Grid Trading strategy. GRID Scalper MT5 EA   stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a 75% rate of return. Basically, it uses martingale system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points deemed fit
Filter:
Mohamed Thahir Vyadally
148
Mohamed Thahir Vyadally 2026.08.16 22:40 
 

works well and very consistent

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.08.17 12:19
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Anthony
257
Anthony 2026.07.24 20:16 
 

this is the best smc ea the iv seen on this platform. I wonder why it has low rating, but I would rate ten stars if there was option for that. I wish the developer could enhance it a little bit in terms of risks and drawdown reduction, overall, the ea has a good potential to do better. thanks to the dev.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.07.25 06:32
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We will consider the recommendations in the next updates. Thanks.
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2026.01.23 16:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.23 17:17
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
calmanovich19
81
calmanovich19 2026.01.21 18:24 
 

Хороший советник! Благодарю автора за интересную стратегию и качественно сделанную работу по написанию эксперта!

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.21 19:51
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
protools4
29
protools4 2026.01.14 01:26 
 

Premier test et je suis particulièrement impressionné ...réglé à risk reward 1 Il capte des petites impulsions avec précisions il enchaine les trades et les bénéfices avec un drawdown quasi inexixtant. Tellement simple et efficace. J'espère que le test sera concluant sur le temps !

Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.12.04 02:11 
 

A reliable EA , after a bit of tuning some sets, it delivers consistent gains. Great work from the developer.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.04 06:40
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
[Deleted] 2025.11.03 03:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.03 11:12
Thank you so much for your kind review and feedback.
betocoin
44
betocoin 2025.10.24 14:37 
 

Ainda estou testando mas gostando.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.24 15:57
Thanks for the kind feedback and review.
Bruno Marques
90
Bruno Marques 2025.09.08 16:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.09.08 21:20
Hello. Thanks for the kind reply and feedback. You can optimize it in the currency pair you want to use it on. Thanks.
20700272
14
20700272 2025.07.26 00:30 
 

Lo estoy probando en demo y parece va bien, falta probarlo en una cuenta real para ver como se comporta

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.09.08 21:19
Thanks for the kind reply and feedback.
shimmyl
15
shimmyl 2025.07.15 17:39 
 

Mr. Allan Munene Mutiiria .Your EA is awesome.Been Trialing it for 2days the results awesomely great and performed beyond expectations. i give it 5stars. PLEASE IF YOU RESPOND BACK LEAVE YOUR CONTACT DETAILS. GREAT STUFF.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.07.15 19:06
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review. Welcome, and thanks too.
Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 07:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.07.15 19:06
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review. Welcome, and thanks too.
Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 19:29 
 

great product

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.07.15 19:05
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review. Welcome, and thanks too.
hideo tominaga
329
hideo tominaga 2025.05.28 01:33 
 

thanks

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.07.15 19:05
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review. Welcome, and thanks too.
[Deleted] 2025.05.03 02:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.07.15 19:05
Hello. Thanks for the kind feedback and review. Welcome, and thanks too.
[Deleted] 2025.03.29 04:59 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

[Deleted] 2025.02.26 03:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Sat108
14
Sat108 2025.01.17 09:53 
 

Thanks.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.01.17 19:13
Welcome and thanks too for the kind feedback and review.
Heather Gaceri Mutiria
66
Heather Gaceri Mutiria 2025.01.10 18:20 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.01.10 22:31
Welcome.
Eric Canlorbe
48
Eric Canlorbe 2024.10.26 18:27 
 

Les tests semblent très bons sur les time frame élevées... à suivre

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2024.10.28 08:34
Thank you very much for the kind feedback. We are glad you find it good. Thanks.
12
Reply to review