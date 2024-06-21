Break of Structure BoS SMC EA

4.41
This Break of Structure BoS SMC EA utilizes Smart Money Concepts (SMCs) to detect price movements that decisively break through swing lows or swing highs established by previous price action. When prices rise above swing highs or fall below swing lows, they signal a change in market sentiment and trend direction. This BoS EA can be a powerful tool for predicting market moves and making informed trading decisions. We advise you strongly to optimize the EA to get the best settings for your trading environment and style. It is as simple as that!
Reviews 36
mehdi ilm
18
mehdi ilm 2026.03.06 14:11 
 

Great Ea.

Andres Suut
43
Andres Suut 2026.01.11 14:41 
 

Good Indicator Thank you

Mathieu Spiess
158
Mathieu Spiess 2026.01.10 16:23 
 

Great EA I use it for stocks works like a charm. Thanks to the developer !

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
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HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2026.08.04 05:38 
 

I am still testing the ea. but it seems to be very profitable. We will see. Many Thanks

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.08.04 11:51
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
Drake Fernandez
133
Drake Fernandez 2026.05.20 05:43 
 

Giving me loss + Trade TP are also really small as compared to SL. This EA is really very risky.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.05.20 14:47
Thank you for the kind review and feedback. You can optimize and backtest. You can adjust anything from the settings to your desired trading style. Thanks.
SOKHOMDAROTH
35
SOKHOMDAROTH 2026.05.06 13:31 
 

Could you please add trailing stop loss?

akeca405
14
akeca405 2026.04.21 21:10 
 

The EA works fine, but I think the risk-reward ratio is reversed. When I set the stop-loss (SL) to 300, the take-profit (TP) to 300, and the risk-reward ratio to 7, the stop-loss was set to seven times the take-profit.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.04.21 21:12
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. We'll check on that and update. Thanks.
asarudheenbasheer
14
asarudheenbasheer 2026.04.03 18:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.04.03 21:25
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Would be nice if you checked the description. Thanks.
mehdi ilm
18
mehdi ilm 2026.03.06 14:11 
 

Great Ea.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.03.06 16:08
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
manfredn2000
20
manfredn2000 2026.02.24 09:52 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.02.25 13:38
Hello. Thanks for the kind review and feedback. It should be there, but we'll check and update it. Thanks.
Evgeny Belyaev
92450
Evgeny Belyaev 2026.02.11 13:08 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.02.11 13:25
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Andres Suut
43
Andres Suut 2026.01.11 14:41 
 

Good Indicator Thank you

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.12 09:01
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
Mathieu Spiess
158
Mathieu Spiess 2026.01.10 16:23 
 

Great EA I use it for stocks works like a charm. Thanks to the developer !

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2026.01.12 09:01
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome.
Alirezaat
106
Alirezaat 2025.12.09 19:03 
 

timeframe? for gold or eurusd?

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.12.09 19:21
You're asking a question with a review, making a suggestion, or expressing dissatisfaction?
Nezo Eliot
1388
Nezo Eliot 2025.11.28 02:56 
 

Great EA , finally found the configuration that works perfectly for me. The profits are steady, and I’m grateful to the developer for creating this tool.

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.28 15:30
Thanks for the kind review and feedback. Welcome
Jesus Alberto Lopez
78
Jesus Alberto Lopez 2025.11.23 08:11 
 

To me this is a GREAT EA. I have been testing it for the past two months and it works great. Thanks!

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.11.24 12:50
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
[Deleted] 2025.10.29 03:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.29 12:21
Thanks for the kind review and feedback.
loritz214
14
loritz214 2025.06.17 05:24 
 

Good EA. But how can I get the source code ? I would like to add some feautures.

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.10 14:22 
 

great product

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.07 05:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.10.29 12:22
Thanks for the kind feedback and review.
watiricharles
24
watiricharles 2025.06.02 10:13 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christophe, Da Pelluet
592
Christophe, Da Pelluet 2025.05.08 17:31 
 

Best EA

Allan Munene Mutiiria
217083
Reply from developer Allan Munene Mutiiria 2025.05.08 21:53
Thanks so much for the kind feedback and review. Much appreciated.
[Deleted] 2025.05.02 01:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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