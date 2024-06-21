Break of Structure BoS SMC EA
- Experts
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- Version: 10.0
- Updated: 23 February 2026
I am still testing the ea. but it seems to be very profitable. We will see. Many Thanks
Giving me loss + Trade TP are also really small as compared to SL. This EA is really very risky.
Could you please add trailing stop loss?
The EA works fine, but I think the risk-reward ratio is reversed. When I set the stop-loss (SL) to 300, the take-profit (TP) to 300, and the risk-reward ratio to 7, the stop-loss was set to seven times the take-profit.
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Great Ea.
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Good Indicator Thank you
Great EA I use it for stocks works like a charm. Thanks to the developer !
timeframe? for gold or eurusd?
Great EA , finally found the configuration that works perfectly for me. The profits are steady, and I’m grateful to the developer for creating this tool.
To me this is a GREAT EA. I have been testing it for the past two months and it works great. Thanks!
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Good EA. But how can I get the source code ? I would like to add some feautures.
great product
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Best EA
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Great Ea.