GRID Scalper MT5 EA is a FULLY Automated Trading Expert Advisor whose control logic is based on the Grid Trading strategy.

GRID Scalper MT5 EA stands out from other expert advisors due to its remarkable approach to handling trades. With predefined optimization, the EA has proved to have a 75% rate of return. Basically, it uses martingale system to significantly counter trades that are in loss. The EA has added Break Even and Trail Stop mechanism that is activated when the set points deemed fit by the user are met. Again, there is an embedded dashboard for the user to clearly moniter account properties at a go! The EA performs best in ranging markets and hence, a moving average indicator is used for signal confirmations.

The EA will open one trade only on every instance and will not open any other trader not unless the current trade is either closed by Break Even and Trail Stop or the Grid Series closes the opened positions.

Recommendations:

  • The EA works on any currency pair
  • The EA works on any timeframe/period
  • There are no restrictions to trading time
  • Account type: HEDGE
  • IMPORTANT: It is important to use a the FIXED-LOTSIZE system
  • Can work on a VPS
  • Trades are protected by both Break even and Trail stop
  • Find the backtests in the screenshots section

Please download the Demo EA first, do a series of tests, and optimize the EA before purchasing it. Trader's manual will be availed to the you once you have purchased it.

Ahmed Fahmy
76
Ahmed Fahmy 2025.06.03 08:15 
 

Thanks Allan it's a special One gain profit from the first use but need some updates to be the same as the free one

