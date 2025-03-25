SpaceX EA Bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 8.0
- Updated: 25 March 2025
- Activations: 7
SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume, trend, price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective.
It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages the positions.
Additionally, the user extensively decides on which strategies to incorporate, when to place trades, what time of the day to trade, which FOREX session to trade and so much more. Since most of the settings are left for the user to input at the interface and the BOT does the rest of the uplifting in detailed algorithm, there is an inbuilt traders' panel for one to quickly view what parameters are enabled or disabled, and displays the most important user inputs. Afterwards, the user can turn it off and continue normal trading procedures. It has been tested with the default parameters and works best on AUD/USD on M20 timeframe. It is recommended that on first download to run it on strategy tester to get the most accurate and perfect settings for your broker and trading system.
Money Management.
The bot works with a deposit of any amount provided the settings are optimized but if you work with a deposit of $1,000, you will significantly reduce the risks. The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $1,000 deposit.
- Money management
- Lot rounding
- Automated Lot Sizing
- Major Symbol Trading
- Leverage is not important
Included Bot Parameters
- System recognizes you by your name
- Displays Info panel
- Shows journal statements so user can understand what the bot is doing in background
- User can restrict maximum number of positions to open
- Prints deal transactions
- In-built time restriction to a certain trading session
- In-built button to close all positions at a go in case there is an emergency, say trading news are in 10 seconds time - closing the orders at once is possiblized by the button
- User chooses the trailing points
- User chooses the minimum points to take in a trade
- User is allowed to choose resume active trading after breakeven
- One can choose between account Hedging or Netting dynamically
- User chooses which indicators to incorporate in the system
- It can also be switched with a preferred trading strategy