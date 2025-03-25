SpaceX EA Bot is a tool that combines volume , trend , price action and intensity indicators and finds the best trades available to take for the system to be effective.

It incorporates the best trading strategies to predict the most accurate trend and automatically places trades respectivelly. Here is the best part of the Bot - if the prediction fails, it MANAGES the trades to breakeven and then trails the trades afterwards, and of course, this setting is left for the user to decide, and manages the positions.

Additionally, the user extensively decides on which strategies to incorporate, when to place trades, what time of the day to trade, which FOREX session to trade and so much more. Since most of the settings are left for the user to input at the interface and the BOT does the rest of the uplifting in detailed algorithm, there is an inbuilt traders' panel for one to quickly view what parameters are enabled or disabled, and displays the most important user inputs. Afterwards, the user can turn it off and continue normal trading procedures. It has been tested with the default parameters and works best on AUD/USD on M20 timeframe. It is recommended that on first download to run it on strategy tester to get the most accurate and perfect settings for your broker and trading system.

Money Management.

The bot works with a deposit of any amount provided the settings are optimized but if you work with a deposit of $1,000, you will significantly reduce the risks. The parameters responsible for money management can be left unchanged for a $1,000 deposit.

Money management

Lot rounding

Automated Lot Sizing

Major Symbol Trading

Leverage is not important

Included Bot Parameters

System recognizes you by your name

Displays Info panel

Shows journal statements so user can understand what the bot is doing in background

User can restrict maximum number of positions to open

Prints deal transactions

In-built time restriction to a certain trading session

In-built button to close all positions at a go in case there is an emergency, say trading news are in 10 seconds time - closing the orders at once is possiblized by the button

User chooses the trailing points

User chooses the minimum points to take in a trade

User is allowed to choose resume active trading after breakeven

One can choose between account Hedging or Netting dynamically

User chooses which indicators to incorporate in the system

It can also be switched with a preferred trading strategy







