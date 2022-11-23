SureFire Trading Deck
- Experts
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- Version: 25.0
- Updated: 23 February 2026
- Activations: 11
"Hope for the best and prepare for the worst" - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase.
SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades.
Of course, this can be switched with a prefered strategy or your own strategy which if your strategy fails and moves in the ufavourable direction, the EA manages the trades appropriately. It is customized to allow the user input the zone settings, target levels, trading symbols, trading hours, maximum number of trades, maximum number of recovery trades, moving average filter, ADX filter, RSI filter, Range breakout, and a combined moving average color indicator and so much more.
What makes this EA unique from others?
- No lots Factor. While others use a lot factor say 2, where you move from 0.01 to 0.02 to 0.04 to 0.08... which eventually burdens your account, this EA uses recovery zone althorithm with allows you to move algolithically depending on your zone settings, say 1:2 ratio will move from 0.01 to 0.02 to 0.03 to 0.04 to 0.06 to 0.09... which makes it suitable for small accounts.
- You get to switch the strategy with your own strategy. The default strategy is Moving Average Cross but can be switched to others such as SuperTrend and stochastic trading strategies. You get to switch it with your own trading plan or strategy, since the major aim of the tool is to manage trades.
- The EA is customized to have filters for more accurate trades.
- Can trail recoverying positions once at break even. This means that once you have reached break even, thus the trades were totally recovered, you can still continue the trend, just like any other normal trade.
I only started using it yesterday and for now I can say that the results on the real account seem to differ from those obtained in the backtests. I have tried to communicate with the author but as of this writing I have not received any hint of a response. So for now I don't assign stars but I will in the next few days after hearing from the author.
One month after my first comment I can more fully evaluate this EA. To begin with I have to correct my first impression of the author because I learned that he could not reply to messages due to a glitch with MQL, which I have seen happen to other programmers here as well. Perhaps MQL should revise some restrictions which unfairly cause this problem. Having said that, this month I have found that the SureFire Trading Deck has very high potential and after backtesting with the author's help I have uploaded the EA to a real account which is getting very interesting results. I will update my review in some time and for now I give 4 stars waiting for the next results.