" Hope for the best and prepare for the worst " - a SureFire Trading Deck rare phrase. SureFire Trading Deck EA is a tool that tracks and trails all your trades. It uses the thumb rule that market moves in any direction thus no matter where the market moves, your trades are executed in order. The engine behind the power is Zone Recovery Algorithm or so called The Surefire Forex Hedging Strategy. The EA has an inbuilt Moving Average Cross strategy which is just to take care of opening trades. Of course, this can be switched with a prefered strategy or your own strategy which if your strategy fails and moves in the ufavourable direction, the EA manages the trades appropriately. It is customized to allow the user input the zone settings, target levels, trading symbols, trading hours, maximum number of trades, maximum number of recovery trades, moving average filter, ADX filter, RSI filter, Range breakout, and a combined moving average color indicator and so much more.

The Zone Recovery Hedging EA is extremely easy to use. You get to choose all the inputs and move away from the computer for the EA to execute trades accordingly. Unlike other EAs, this EA is unique in the sense that it applies a trailing stop where the user may choose to input minimum points and trail points. In the case where there is a counter position opened, you may still choose to trail it once you are at break even. That is, for instance; you open a 0.01 buy with 300 recovery zone points and target of 600 points and hit stop loss, you open a 0.02 sell and instead of going all the way up to 600 points, once 150 points are reached you are at break even and you can now trail the orders just like a normal position.

What makes this EA unique from others? No lots Factor. While others use a lot factor say 2, where you move from 0.01 to 0.02 to 0.04 to 0.08... which eventually burdens your account, this EA uses recovery zone althorithm with allows you to move algolithically depending on your zone settings, say 1:2 ratio will move from 0.01 to 0.02 to 0.03 to 0.04 to 0.06 to 0.09... which makes it suitable for small accounts. You get to switch the strategy with your own strategy. The default strategy is Moving Average Cross but can be switched to others such as SuperTrend and stochastic trading strategies. You get to switch it with your own trading plan or strategy, since the major aim of the tool is to manage trades. The EA is customized to have filters for more accurate trades. Can trail recoverying positions once at break even. This means that once you have reached break even, thus the trades were totally recovered, you can still continue the trend, just like any other normal trade.























































































































































