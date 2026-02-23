Fast and Furious The Most Wanted EA

Fast and Furious EA is one of the most wanted Expert Advisor programme or as some would like to refer to as ‘TRADING BOT’ in the market. The Fast and Furious EA, just as the name suggests, is an EA that is programmed to precisely scan the market and come up with validated trading signals. These signals can either be used automatically by the EA to make market orders or can be manually used by the trader to make personal trading decisions and be integrated to the trading system. 

The Swiftness of the EA is derived from its capabilities to make quick trades and manage trades as per the user’s preferences. An algorithm is embedded in the EA to trail the levels of each trade, once a preferred target is reached. The trailing capability makes it a unique EA and distinguishes it from the other EAs that you may find in the market. 

On the other hand, the Furiousness of the EA is derived from the unique and powerful algorithm embedded in the program which enables the EA to manage trades. It has a very unique algorithm which takes care of that, which distinguishes it from the other EAs in the market. Instead of using grid system, as most of the EAs use, to manage the trades, it calculates the next trading volume size by carefully considering the loss incurred and automatically determines the trading volume that is needed to adequately manage all the open positions.

The other factor that makes it unique is the control level presented to the User. It is always recommended that when sourcing for a good profitable EA, look for a EA that you can always optimize by yourself. The EA has almost all of its concepts exposed to the user interface, and by this manner, the user has the full control of it and determined its optimal performance. 

Additionally, the EA is capable to remember its management levels and what its is supposed to do after restart. This is embedded to the EA to take care of the situation when the EA goes offline due to some unavoidable circumstances, such as power surge, network failure or even user unavoidable circumstances such as accidentally closing the terminal. With a normal EA, any of the listed would lead to calamities and total failure of the EA when restarted or back online, but that is taken care of in this EA – Fast and Furious EA.

Also, there are features embedded in the system for the user to be able to follow up with what the EA is doing, or what the EA did when the user was off the screen. The EA explains to the user what is exactly happening and accounts for each and every activity, each and every market tick, which is a feature not availed in most of the EAs that you will find in the market. 

    Before purchasing the EA, I recommend that you download a demo, do your analysis and evaluation to understand the capabilities of the EA as well as the parameters used and their functions, since this is a unique feature embedded to enable the user have full controls for the optimization and performance of the Fast and Furious Expert Advisor, one of the Most Wanted EA in the market. Also, note that the default setups are optimized, tested and recommended on AUSSIE (AUD/USD) of time frame 20 minutes. The EA is not a HOLY GRAIL, it will encounter losing trades, and when such situations are ecountered, it activates the encounter algorithm, which makes is unique and powerful. Therefore, you don't have to worry about losing trades, all trades will soon be winners. 

    You can always reach out to me incase you want me to do something and I will be happy to help you out in any way possible and my capabilities. Thank you for passing by and hope you have good trades. Happy auto trading. Regards. 


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