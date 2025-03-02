Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA

Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA, a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers the tools to dominate with style.

At its core, Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA uses a grid system that opens baskets of trades triggered by a Moving Average (MA) crossover, set via the MA Period input. Each basket starts with an initial lot size and expands as price moves against the position, with new trades added at a grid-size point interval and scaled by a multiplier. You can cap the number of baskets with Maximum Baskets/Trade Positions, while initial trades aim for a Take Profit Points target.

Risk management is locked in. Enable Use Trailing Stop for first position to secure gains on the initial trade with a Trailing Stop points distance once it hits Minimum Profit points to activate trailing. For multi-trade baskets, tweak Breakeven Points and choose your Closure Mode—either "Close by Profit" or "Close by Points" based on price movement. The magic number keeps trades tracked cleanly.

A real-time dashboard keeps you in the loop—account name, positions, basket counts with IDs (up to 7, then "..."), and floating P/L in your currency, all on a black background with lime/red profit vibes. Backtest it hard, optimize every setting, and test it on a demo to see it shine.

Key Features:

  • Grid trading with adjustable spacing and lot multipliers.
  • MA crossover signals for precise entries.
  • Trailing stops and breakeven logic for risk control.
  • Dual closure modes: profit or points-based.
  • Real-time dashboard with trade insights.
Inputs Description


  1. Closure Mode: Choose how the EA closes trade baskets—either "CLOSE_BY_PROFIT" to exit when total profit hits a currency amount or "CLOSE_BY_POINTS" to close when price moves past breakeven by a set number of points.
  2. Lot size: Sets the starting lot size for the first trade in each basket, which grows with the multiplier as the grid expands.
  3. Magic Number: A unique identifier for the EA’s trades, ensuring they’re separate from other strategies or manual trades on your account.
  4. Take profit points: Defines the take-profit target in points for the initial trade in each basket, locking in profits if hit.
  5. Grid size points: The distance in points between each new trade in a grid basket, determining how often additional positions open.
  6. Multiplier: Controls the lot size increase for each new grid trade, scaling up from the initial lot as the grid grows.
  7. Breakeven Points: Sets the profit buffer in points beyond breakeven where the EA closes a basket in "CLOSE_BY_POINTS" mode.
  8. Maximum Baskets/Trade Positions: Limits the number of active trade baskets the EA can manage at once.
  9. Use Trailing Stop for first position: Enables or disables trailing stops for the initial trade in each basket to secure profits dynamically.
  10. Trailing Stop points: The distance in points the stop-loss trails behind the price when active, protecting initial trade gains.
  11. Minimum Profit points to activate trailing: The minimum profit in points needed before the trailing stop starts adjusting on the initial trade.
  12. Target profit in account currency: The total profit goal in your account currency that triggers basket closure in "CLOSE_BY_PROFIT" mode.
  1. MA Period: Sets the period of the Simple Moving Average used to trigger buy/sell signals via crossovers.
Disclaimer:
Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA utilizes a grid trading approach, which can offer significant profit potential but also carries substantial risks. By opening multiple positions at set intervals, the EA may increase exposure during unfavorable market conditions, such as strong trends or high volatility. While it includes protective features like trailing stops and breakeven closure, these do not eliminate the risk of loss, particularly with aggressive settings or insufficient capital. Users are urged to carefully backtest and optimize all inputs on a demo account before risking real funds. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Trading involves risk, and losses can exceed your initial investment. Proceed with caution, understanding the grid strategy’s implications, and note that past performance does not guarantee future performance. Best luck.


Reviews 44
poonforce
45
poonforce 2025.10.11 16:53 
 

sir thanks for the bot. will it work on real account i have 100 usd kindly set me set files for btc and xauusd

Ashik6233
15
Ashik6233 2025.08.23 08:20 
 

Please add a stop-loss option. Thank you

Dominique Wilner
170
Dominique Wilner 2025.08.23 00:59 
 

looks good, have not tested with real tick data yet.

123
Reply to review