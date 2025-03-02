Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA

Step into the fast lane of forex trading with Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA, a powerhouse expert advisor crafted for MetaTrader 5 that turns market volatility into your playground. This isn’t your average EA—it’s a precision scalping machine driven by a dynamic grid trading strategy, blending razor-sharp Moving Average crossover signals with a robust set of customizable features. Whether you’re a scalper hunting quick pips or a strategist riding market waves, this EA delivers the tools to dominate with style.

At its core, Grid Scalper MA MT5 EA uses a grid system that opens baskets of trades triggered by a Moving Average (MA) crossover, set via the MA Period input. Each basket starts with an initial lot size and expands as price moves against the position, with new trades added at a grid-size point interval and scaled by a multiplier. You can cap the number of baskets with Maximum Baskets/Trade Positions, while initial trades aim for a Take Profit Points target.

Risk management is locked in. Enable Use Trailing Stop for first position to secure gains on the initial trade with a Trailing Stop points distance once it hits Minimum Profit points to activate trailing. For multi-trade baskets, tweak Breakeven Points and choose your Closure Mode—either "Close by Profit" or "Close by Points" based on price movement. The magic number keeps trades tracked cleanly.

A real-time dashboard keeps you in the loop—account name, positions, basket counts with IDs (up to 7, then "..."), and floating P/L in your currency, all on a black background with lime/red profit vibes. Backtest it hard, optimize every setting, and test it on a demo to see it shine.

Key Features: