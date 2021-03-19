Trend Arrow Signal

4.6

Trend Arrow Signal gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern.

As the name indicated, this is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. The main trend is determined by EMA 50 and can be changed manually to suit your preference.

Trend arrow signal can work on all time frames. It gives signal at close of the candle and does not repaint.

Recommend: M5, M15 for scalpers ride on trend and H1, H4 for trend trader.


How to use:

- Turn on the alert function (Email/Push notification/Pop-up alerts).

- When having signal, screening the price action and looks for support/resistance or supply/demand zone or moving average (as dynamic support resistance) to determine whether it is a good setup or not. After that, place a trade.


Indicator parameters:

  • Filter MA Period: change the period of the moving average use for determining trend (Default: 50)
  • Time of the day: choose when the indicator should give signal.
  • Alert: Email/Push notifications/Pop up.


Reviews 8
Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:17 
 

great product

Mateus Lopes Galdino
141
Mateus Lopes Galdino 2024.01.31 15:11 
 

GREAT FOR SWING TRADE ON TIME FRAME D1

cham
924
cham 2025.12.24 10:52 
 

Из десяти срабатываний , проверенных на истории , пять оказались ложными . Пока воздержусь от использования

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Buy Sell Signal Low TF
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Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe. This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend.   The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF: - The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 ( can be changed manually to suit your preference). - The signal is b
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Buy Sell Signal Low TF MT4
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Buy Sell Signal Low TF gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern in low timeframe. This is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend.   The components of Buy Sell Signal Low TF: - The trend is determined by SMMA 13 , SMMA 21 and SMMA 35 ( can be changed manually to suit your preference). - The signal is b
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cham
924
cham 2025.12.24 10:52 
 

Из десяти срабатываний , проверенных на истории , пять оказались ложными . Пока воздержусь от использования

Benjamin Afedzie
4086
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.30 17:17 
 

great product

Yi Guang Fan
132
Yi Guang Fan 2025.07.13 09:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gloria Sarpong
10045
Gloria Sarpong 2024.04.08 14:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mateus Lopes Galdino
141
Mateus Lopes Galdino 2024.01.31 15:11 
 

GREAT FOR SWING TRADE ON TIME FRAME D1

sergey678
14
sergey678 2024.01.20 09:59 
 

The terminal is not working today after the update.Can I have the source code?

James Erasmus
3311
James Erasmus 2023.04.22 17:26 
 

Nice indicator, better than most. Main advantages are non repaint, not too many changes in trend a good balance, can get back data with simulator but there is no option in live chart for how many bars, so only seeing 2 months on a low time frame, but this is solved with simulator. Accurate and clean, thanks for sharing

Vlworld
46
Vlworld 2022.11.17 07:20 
 

Мура

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