Trend Arrow Signal gives buy/sell signals and alerts with up and down arrow at potential reversal of a pullback or a trend continuation pattern.

As the name indicated, this is an indicator which gives signals based on trend => It works best in trend market with the principle is to ride on the trend not trade against the trend. The main trend is determined by EMA 50 and can be changed manually to suit your preference.

Trend arrow signal can work on all time frames. It gives signal at close of the candle and does not repaint.

Recommend: M5, M15 for scalpers ride on trend and H1, H4 for trend trader.





How to use:

- Turn on the alert function (Email/Push notification/Pop-up alerts). - When having signal, screening the price action and looks for support/resistance or supply/demand zone or moving average (as dynamic support resistance) to determine whether it is a good setup or not. After that, place a trade.

Indicator parameters:

Filter MA Period: change the period of the moving average use for determining trend (Default: 50)

Time of the day: choose when the indicator should give signal.

Alert: Email/Push notifications/Pop up.



