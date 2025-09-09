Hammer Star
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 9 September 2025
Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5
This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations, directly on your charts.
With this tool, you can:
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Identify potential trend reversals as they form.
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Make well-informed trading decisions.
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Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points.
Customizable Settings Include:
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Period to find highs/lows: Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds the highs/lows of the previous X bars.
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Wick-to-body ratio: Ensures the top/bottom wick is X times larger than the bar’s body.
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Opposite wick ratio: Confirms the opposite wick is X times bigger than the signal wick.
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Alerts: Push notifications to mobile or chart comment messages.
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Recommended TF: High timeframes like H1 for more reliable signals.
Why this indicator stands out:
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Works for both beginners and seasoned traders.
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Fully customizable to suit your trading style.
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Does not redraw, ensuring reliable signals.
Don’t miss out on this essential tool - enhance your trading strategy with the Hammer & Star Bar Formation indicator for MT5 today!