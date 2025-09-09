Hammer Star

Hammer and Star Bar Formation Indicator for MT5

This powerful MT5 indicator helps traders quickly spot key reversal patterns, including Hammer and Star Bar formations, directly on your charts.

With this tool, you can:

  • Identify potential trend reversals as they form.

  • Make well-informed trading decisions.

  • Potentially increase profits by entering trades at optimal points.

Customizable Settings Include:

  • Period to find highs/lows: Determines if the bar’s high (for Star) or low (for Hammer) exceeds the highs/lows of the previous X bars.

  • Wick-to-body ratio: Ensures the top/bottom wick is X times larger than the bar’s body.

  • Opposite wick ratio: Confirms the opposite wick is X times bigger than the signal wick.

  • Alerts: Push notifications to mobile or chart comment messages.

  • Recommended TF: High timeframes like H1 for more reliable signals.

Why this indicator stands out:

  • Works for both beginners and seasoned traders.

  • Fully customizable to suit your trading style.

  • Does not redraw, ensuring reliable signals.

Don’t miss out on this essential tool - enhance your trading strategy with the Hammer & Star Bar Formation indicator for MT5 today!

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Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (9)
Indicators
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 is an MT5 indicator designed for traders who want to read market structure and the main price reaction zones directly on the chart. It combines BOS, ChoCH, Order Blocks, Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Liquidity, Kill Zones, Volume Profile, and a compact dashboard for quick analysis. This indicator targets traders who use market structure, ICT and Smart Money concepts as a decision framework. It can help spot trend continuations, possible reversals, price imbala
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Please note that I do not sell this EA through any third-party resellers, affiliates, or alternative distribution channels. Monitoring -  Live signal Public channel - Here This EA trades two symbols and looks for short-term imbalance between them. When the symbols move differently from their normal relationship, the EA can open trades and close them when the imbalance becomes smaller. This is not a grid EA. This is not martingale. The EA does not open many recovery orders. It uses only 1 positio
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NeuroPrompt AI Strategy Builder NeuroPrompt AI Strategy Builder is an AI-assisted trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. The main idea is simple: describe your trading strategy directly on the chart, choose what market data should be sent to the AI, and let the EA convert your idea into structured Buy / Sell / Wait trade decisions. The EA supports ChatGPT, DeepSeek, and Gemini models. You can use the built-in model selection or write your own model name in the "User-defined AI model name" fiel
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Arkadii Zagorulko
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Cross MA TrendX is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor built around a clear Moving Average trading structure, with additional filters, basket control and practical safety settings. The idea is simple for the user: choose the market, choose the risk, choose how strict the entries should be, and let the EA manage signals and recovery according to the selected limits. Version 6.0 keeps the classic CMTX character, but gives the system a cleaner control panel: selective entries, volatility awareness, sprea
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Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
SuperTrend TV-Style replicates the classic SuperTrend indicator from TradingView, now available for MetaTrader. It uses ATR-based volatility to detect trend direction and plot dynamic buy/sell zones on the chart.  Green line: uptrend  Red line: downtrend  Arrows: buy/sell signals at trend shifts  Customizable source price (HL2, HLC3, etc.) and ATR method Simple, fast, and familiar - ideal for traders switching from TradingView or looking for a clean trend-following tool.
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Indicators
The Median Cross Indicator is a powerful tool for Forex and other financial markets. Unlike traditional moving averages, it plots two median lines and generates arrows and alerts when they cross, helping traders spot potential trend changes and entry points faster and more reliably. The median price represents the middle value of the price range, making it less sensitive to spikes, outliers, or short-term market noise than a moving average. This makes the indicator especially useful during vola
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Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
Value Gap – a smart tool based on the Fair Value Gap strategy. How it works: The indicator continuously analyzes recent price movements, identifying zones where buyers and sellers left an imbalance (Fair Value Gap). When such a gap is detected, it is marked on the chart as a clear level, allowing the trader to visually spot potential price reaction zones. After that, the tool monitors subsequent market movement. If the price returns and fills the gap within the allowed time, a signal is automa
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Arkadii Zagorulko
4.67 (3)
Indicators
MA Intersection Indicator – Auto-Optimized Moving Averages This indicator automatically finds the most profitable Moving Average (MA) combinations within a selected period, considering both profits and losses. It helps traders quickly identify the best MA settings without manual testing. How it works: Buy signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from below upward. Sell signal: When the fast MA crosses the slow MA from above downward. The indicator automatically tests different MA periods and
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Ftool 2
Arkadii Zagorulko
Utilities
The panel allows you to place and open orders with one click of a button. It is possible to quickly change the parameters of the lot, take profit, stop loss and expiration time. The expiration parameter is valid only for pending orders. The trading panel works in the tester. To open a pending order, click on the buy or sell stop button, and then on a place on the chart. (This function cannot work in the strategy tester for technical reasons) Expiration time is in minutes, everything else is
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Accipiter
Arkadii Zagorulko
Indicators
A trend indicator based on breakout levels. With just one setting, it adapts quickly to any specific symbol. This is a non-repainting indicator, designed only for the desktop MT4 platform. Mobile PUSH notifications Desktop alerts Email alerts Arrows for entries on closed bars Works on any MT4 symbol and any timeframe. It can be used as a standalone tool or as an addition to your trading system
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