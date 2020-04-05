Dream of the Golden Wolf

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA

The gold market moves fast, but not every movement is suitable for trading.

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD and optimized for the M5 timeframe. The EA analyzes market structure, trend direction, momentum, price activity, and additional confirmation signals before opening a trade.

The main goal of the EA is not to open as many trades as possible, but to identify higher-quality trading conditions where several factors confirm the same market direction.

User Guide: https://c.mql5.com/6/1006/Dream_of_the_Golden_Wolf_EA_Instruction_EN__1.txt

Trading Logic

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA uses a trading concept based on Bill Williams indicators.

The core analysis includes:

Alligator — used to identify the current market direction.
Awesome Oscillator / AO — used to evaluate market momentum.
Accelerator Oscillator / AC — used to measure acceleration or weakening of movement.
Market Facilitation Index / MFI — used to analyze market activity and bar strength.
Fractals — used as an additional confirmation of local market extremes.

The EA does not enter the market based on one random signal. Before opening a position, it checks multiple conditions and calculates the overall signal strength.

For buy trades, the EA looks for a situation where the market shows signs of upward movement: the Alligator lines are aligned in a bullish structure, AO confirms positive momentum, AC supports acceleration, MFI shows active market movement, and the fractal structure provides additional confirmation.

For sell trades, the EA looks for the opposite conditions: the Alligator lines indicate a bearish direction, AO and AC confirm selling pressure, MFI shows sufficient market activity, and fractals help confirm a more structured entry point.

A trade is opened only when the signal strength reaches the required minimum value. This helps filter out weak, incomplete, or low-quality signals.

Alligator Red Line Filter

The EA can use an additional filter based on the red Alligator line.

When this filter is enabled, buy trades are allowed only when the price is above the red line. Sell trades are allowed only when the price is below the red line.

This helps reduce entries against the current market direction and can filter out part of the false signals during uncertain market conditions.

Closed Candle Analysis

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA analyzes closed candles.

This is especially important for XAUUSD, because gold can make sharp movements inside a single M5 candle. Working with closed candles helps reduce the impact of temporary price spikes and unstable intrabar signals.

Market Condition Filters

The EA can limit trading during unsuitable market conditions.

Available filters include:

Spread filter — blocks new trades if the current spread is higher than the allowed value.

Trading session filter — allows trading only during a selected server-time trading session.

Trade limitation per signal — helps avoid repeated entries while the same signal remains active.

One position per symbol — allows the EA to work in a mode where only one position can be opened on the same trading instrument.

These functions help make trading more controlled and reduce the influence of poor market conditions.

Trade Management

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA supports the main position management tools:

Stop Loss — limits risk per trade.
Take Profit — locks in profit at a predefined target.
Break Even — moves the position to breakeven after reaching the selected profit level.
Trailing Stop — follows a profitable position if the market continues moving in the trade direction.

The EA can also close a position when an opposite signal appears or reverse the position if this option is enabled in the settings.

Risk Management

The EA supports fixed lot trading and risk-based lot calculation when Stop Loss is used.

The user can choose the preferred lot management method depending on deposit size, trading conditions, and acceptable risk level.

It is recommended to use moderate risk and test the settings before running the EA on a real account.

No Dangerous Trading Methods

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is not based on aggressive volume-increasing methods.

The EA does not use:

martingale;
aggressive grid trading;
random lot multiplication;
uncontrolled averaging of losing positions;
trading without risk limitation.

Each trade is treated as a separate trading decision and is executed within the selected risk parameters.

Recommended Trading Conditions

For better performance, it is recommended to use:

Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
Timeframe: M5
Broker: low-spread broker
Account type: preferably ECN / RAW spread
Execution: fast and stable order execution
VPS: recommended for continuous operation
Testing: recommended before live trading

The EA works best with brokers that offer low spreads, stable quotes, minimal slippage, and fast order execution.

Optimization and Forward Testing

The EA is already optimized for gold trading on the M5 timeframe.

However, trading conditions may vary between brokers. Results can be affected by spread, commission, execution speed, slippage, account type, and quote quality.

Before using the EA on a real account, you may perform your own optimization and forward testing to select the most suitable settings for your broker and risk level.

Who This EA Is For

Dream of the Golden Wolf EA is suitable for traders who:

trade XAUUSD;
use the M5 timeframe;
prefer automated trading with clear logic;
want signal filtering;
prioritize risk control over trade frequency;
use a low-spread broker;
are ready to test settings before live trading.

Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves risk.

No automated trading system can guarantee profit. Past performance, backtests, and optimization results do not guarantee future results.

Before using Dream of the Golden Wolf EA on a real account, it is recommended to test it on a demo account, study the parameters, and choose settings that match your deposit size and acceptable risk level.


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