Titos

The Tito bot is suitable for everyone who was looking for a universal scalpel but cannot stop at a specific product, because in all of them he notices flaws or a lack of understanding of the trading strategy. For those who are included in this category of searchers, there is good news - this bot is for you! The description below will provide only essential information, and nothing more. The first important point is that the bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types.

An example of how to conduct testing, see the screenshot!

Testing recommendations.

It is necessary to test the bot on all ticks. The MT5 metatrader also developed testing on real ticks, but you need to understand that real ticks are collected as market averages, they are not at all needed for a scalpel-type bot, that is, we select a special broker with a specially low spread, and it is he who is suitable for work, but not average, which is only suitable for testing trend bots! That is, testing on real ticks (with an average historical spread) is not suitable for this development in any way! For real tick fanatics, an optimization file will be provided with which you can optimize on real ticks and work on the principle of optimize 90% and work 10% of the time, as mentioned above for environments unfavorable for the bot.

About the principle of the bot.
This bot is a scalpel-type expert, which means, first of all, high performance. In order to ensure high performance, a simple and effective principle of entering the market was chosen.
The Expert Advisor forms a channel on the selected timeframe. When the purchase price breaks below this channel (that is, when the price is in a favorable place for us), a pending order to buy is placed. A sell order is placed similarly when the channel is broken in the other direction. When generating a signal, the level of the spread, both instant and average for the last 30 ticks, is taken into account, so the entry is made only at the time of the minimum spread! The next important point is the analysis of market volatility and signal matching in accordance with acceptable volatility values. Pending orders are possible two at the same time, one for buying the other for selling, and the bot always opens only one order in one direction, that is, there is no accumulation of orders and no grids or martingale. One order in one direction with short stops. After a pending order is placed (or two orders in different directions), the EA is able to trail this order, that is, if the sell level drops below the middle of the channel, the EA will trail the pending order so that when the latter is triggered, there will be better conditions for the strategy. That is, there is a very effective trailing of pending orders. If the price rises significantly above the channel, then the pending order will be deleted according to the strategy and new favorable conditions will be expected. Let's consider the situation, when the order moves from the pending to the market one. After the transition of the order to such a state, the Expert Advisor can trail its stops when the price moves in the direction of the profitability of the order. And all that can be further is the stop loss or take profit triggering. After that, a new order is expected, and so on in a circle. Therefore, the strategy is simple, but thoughtful and effective in terms of technical implementation and taking into account all possible points for the correct operation of the scalpel-type bot. Another important point is that the bot is able to respond to various emergency situations that arise in the market. The bot has excellent lot control depending on the deposit, if trading with automated money management is activated. Also, the bot correctly sets waiting timings, requotes, repeated attempts to place an order or close it if necessary, and so on.

Happy trading!


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Duy Van Nguy
5 (5)
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Squid X - Professional Gold Trading Solution Squid X   is a specialized Expert Advisor designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   trading, combining advanced technical analysis with robust risk management. Engineered for precision, it is suitable for both personal growth accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Live signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2375199 Key Features: Advanced Technical Logic:   Automatically analyzes market structure using   Price Action ,   Trendlines ,   Fibonacci Retracements , an
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Magma Software Solutions UG
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BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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Gennady Sergienko
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Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) H1-M15 (any) Support for single-position trading YES Minimum deposit 500 USD  (or the equivalent in another currency) Compatible with any broker YES (supports 2 or 3-digit brokers. Any deposit currency. Any symbol name. Any GMT time.) Runs without pre-configuration YES If you are interested in the topic of machine learning, subscribe to the channel:  Subscribe! Key Facts about the Mad Turtle Project: Real Machine Learning This Expert Advisor does not conn
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
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Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
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Universal scalper with averaged algorithm to exit the drawdown. The Protected Article advisor uses an author's scalping strategy. More than a year of work on a demo and on real accounts. The adviser will be a good assistant when scalping, trading on the news, as well as when opening many transactions on different currency pairs. It must be run on the chart of each pair that you want to trade. The parameters of the adviser are clear and easy to configure. Advisor Goal Scalping results in small
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