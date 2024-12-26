Introducing the "Range Breaker". Range Breaker is a daily breakout EA that allows you to define a custom daily time range.

Once the designated time range elapses, the "Range Breaker" place two STOP/LIMIT orders at the upper and lower limits of the range. This approach allows to automate daily ORB strategies.

Once the day range is over, you can decide whether to keep the orders or to close/delete them.





It also counts with several filters such as

- News

- Inside Bar range

- Trend

- Narrow range





This EA has been successfully tested and is working in my portfolio for USDJPY, EURUSD, US30, TSLA and XAUUSD.





Remember, this strategy is just one piece of the puzzle. Check out

:

https

://www

.mql5

.com

/en

/signals

/2270676



