Grid Recovery Pro Safe

Grid Recovery Pro Safe – The Ultimate Cash Flow Generator

Product Description: Unlock the potential of your portfolio with Grid Recovery Pro Safe, an intelligent trading system designed to generate consistent Cash Flow while prioritizing account safety. Unlike dangerous martingale systems, this EA uses a smart Grid logic with Pending Orders to catch market movements precisely.

Why choose Grid Recovery Pro?

  • Steady Cash Flow: Designed to harvest profits from market fluctuations day and night.

  • High Win Rate: Optimized logic to close trades in profit frequently (86%+ Win Rate in backtests).

  • Safety First: Built-in protection against high spreads, volatility gaps, and "Freeze Level" errors.

  • Smart Recovery: Uses ATR-based dynamic distances to adapt to any market condition.

Recommendations:

  • Timeframe: M15 (Highly Recommended)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold), EURUSD, GBPUSD

  • Minimum Deposit: $3,000 (Safe)

  • Recommended Deposit: $10,000 (For optimal stability and growth)

  • Account Type: ECN or Low Spread account.

📥 Optimized Set File: Don't know where to start? Download my personal optimized settings here: 👉  Download Set File

Start building your passive income stream today with Grid Recovery Pro Safe!


More from author
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
Gold Trade Manager Assistan
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Utilities
This EA is a Trade Assistant designed to manage your manually opened trades automatically. It helps you control risk and maximize profits without staring at the screen all day. Perfect for Gold (XAUUSD) scalpers and day traders. Key Features: Auto Initial Stop Loss (ATR): Automatically places a Stop Loss immediately after you open a trade, based on market volatility (ATR). Manual SL Compatible (Hybrid Mode): You can still set your own Stop Loss manually when entering a trade. The EA will respect
FREE
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicators
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
Quantum Grid Matrix
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Product Title: Quantum Grid Matrix Short Description: A sophisticated Expert Advisor that intelligently manages the market using a dynamic grid system. The Quantum Grid Matrix is designed to navigate market fluctuations by establishing a calculated grid of orders, aiming to secure profits from natural price movements. Full Description: Master the Market's Rhythm with Intelligent Grid Trading. Are you looking for a strategic tool that operates methodically without emotion? The Quantum Grid Matri
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review