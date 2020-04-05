WaveHFX Gold Striker

WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure.

Demo Run Credentials

Server: Exness-MT5Trial9

Login: 436549081

Password: 10WINNinerStra@

The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account. The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance, which is over 40%. After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will be provided.

Product Overview

WaveHFX is designed for traders who want an automated system that can analyze market direction, wait for better entry conditions, manage multiple positions as one basket, and close the basket using defined profit or loss limits.

This is not just a basic grid robot. WaveHFX combines distance-based basket entries with trend detection, pullback confirmation, support, supply and demand zone awareness, impulse protection, spread filtering, session control, and basket-level risk management.

WaveHFX does not use martingale. The trader controls the base lot, distance levels, maximum levels, orders per level, basket take profit, basket stop loss, daily limits, and other protection settings.

Main Trading Logic

The EA first checks the market trend using a moving average on a higher timeframe. It then looks for pullback conditions on the entry timeframe before opening a position. This helps the EA avoid chasing price and supports more structured entries.

Once a basket is active, WaveHFX manages the positions automatically. It can build additional entries based on distance levels or first-order loss conditions, while continuously monitoring the full basket profit and loss.

Trend detection using a configurable moving average.

Pullback filter to avoid weak or rushed entries.

Entry MA distance filter for cleaner timing.

Support, supply and demand zone filtering.

SMC-style zone proximity protection.

Trend-side retracement gate before new basket entry.

Automatic basket take profit.

Automatic basket stop loss.

No martingale lot multiplication.

Supply, Demand and SMC Zone Protection

WaveHFX includes an SMC zone proximity filter that scans for supply and demand areas. The EA can block new orders when price is too close to a harmful opposite zone, helping reduce entries into poor market locations.

The EA can also wait for trend-side zone mitigation before starting a new basket. This helps the system wait for a more meaningful pullback into a valid demand or supply area instead of entering blindly.

Demand zone logic for buy-side market context.

Supply zone logic for sell-side market context.

Fresh opposite zone protection.

Option to close buys in fresh supply or sells in fresh demand.

ATR-based zone proximity buffer.

Zone age and zone height controls.

Impulse and Volatility Protection

WaveHFX includes impulse and candle-size filters to help avoid dangerous market conditions. When a large candle or impulse move is detected, the EA can pause trading, close positions if enabled, and wait through a freeze period before trading again.

ATR-based large candle filter.

Impulse move detection.

Trading freeze after abnormal price movement.

Optional close-all action on large candle or impulse movement.

Impulse basket stop loss during freeze mode.

Configurable freeze duration.

Basket Management and Risk Control

The EA manages open positions as one basket. Instead of relying only on individual trade exits, WaveHFX tracks total basket profit and loss and can close all positions when the basket target or basket protection level is reached.

Basket Take Profit - closes the full basket when the profit target is reached.

- closes the full basket when the profit target is reached. Basket Stop Loss - closes the full basket when the loss limit is reached.

- closes the full basket when the loss limit is reached. Daily Profit Target - can stop trading after the daily target is reached.

- can stop trading after the daily target is reached. Daily Loss Limit - can stop trading after the daily loss limit is reached.

- can stop trading after the daily loss limit is reached. Breakeven - can protect positions after reaching a profit threshold.

- can protect positions after reaching a profit threshold. Trailing Stop - optional trailing stop with step settings.

- optional trailing stop with step settings. Cooling Period - optional pause after closing trades.

Loss Eraser Function

WaveHFX includes a Loss Eraser feature designed to use selected profitable positions to reduce or close losing exposure. This function helps manage an active basket more intelligently when some positions are profitable and others are still negative.

Starts from a selected basket level.

Uses profit triggers before erasing losses.

Can book part of available profit.

Can close selected losing positions using accumulated profit.

Can reduce basket take profit after loss-erasing action.

Session, Time and Spread Filters

WaveHFX gives the trader control over when the EA is allowed to trade. The system supports session filters, custom trading hours, weekday controls, and spread protection.

Asia session control.

London session control.

New York session control.

Custom start and end trading time.

Weekday trading controls.

Maximum spread filter.

Current spread display on dashboard.

Dashboard and Monitoring

WaveHFX includes a built-in chart dashboard for easier monitoring. The dashboard displays important system status information, including trading status, session, spread, trend, basket profit, levels, waiting reason, SMC zone status, impulse filter status, and account information.

Shows system status.

Shows current spread and spread limit.

Shows market trend status.

Shows active session.

Shows basket profit and active level.

Shows waiting reason when entry is blocked.

Shows SMC zone and retracement gate status.

Shows impulse and large candle filter status.

Demo Account Report

The following report details were provided from the Exness Technologies Ltd demo account:

Account 436549081, USD, Exness-MT5Trial9, demo, Hedge Company Exness Technologies Ltd Report Date 2026.07.23 11:23 Starting Demo Balance $100 Reported Balance $145.03 Equity $145.57 Floating P/L $0.54 Free Margin $141.57 Margin Level 3,639.25%

Open Positions From Report

Symbol Type Volume Open Price Market Price Profit GBPUSDm Sell 0.03 1.33201 1.33212 -0.33 GBPUSDm Sell 0.03 1.33241 1.33212 0.87 Total Floating P/L 0.54

Recommended Use

The provided demo detail is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 account. Users should start with the recommended setfile provided after purchase and test on a demo account first before using any live account.

Because automated basket trading is sensitive to lot size, spread, leverage, broker execution, market trend strength, and volatility, users should avoid aggressive settings on small accounts.

Key Features

Automated basket trading system.

No martingale lot multiplication.

Basket take profit and basket stop loss.

Trend detection using moving average logic.

Pullback filter for more selective entries.

SMC supply and demand zone filtering.

Zone proximity protection.

Trend-side retracement gate.

Large candle and impulse filters.

Loss Eraser function.

Daily profit and daily loss limits.

Spread filter.

Session and trading-hour controls.

Breakeven and optional trailing stop.

Dashboard for monitoring EA status.

Persistence for order tracking after restart.

Can run continuously on a VPS.

Input Parameters

Trend Settings - configure higher timeframe trend detection.

- configure higher timeframe trend detection. Entry Filters - configure entry timeframe, entry moving average, and distance filter.

- configure entry timeframe, entry moving average, and distance filter. SMC Zone Filter - configure supply and demand zone detection and proximity rules.

- configure supply and demand zone detection and proximity rules. Pullback Filter - configure pullback bars and pullback threshold.

- configure pullback bars and pullback threshold. Impulse Filters - configure large candle and impulse movement protection.

- configure large candle and impulse movement protection. Session Controls - allow or block Asia, London, and New York sessions.

- allow or block Asia, London, and New York sessions. Trading Hours - define allowed trading time and weekdays.

- define allowed trading time and weekdays. Spread Filter - block trades when spread is too high.

- block trades when spread is too high. Basket Structure - configure lot size, distance, maximum levels, and orders per level.

- configure lot size, distance, maximum levels, and orders per level. Basket TP/SL - configure full-basket take profit and stop loss.

- configure full-basket take profit and stop loss. Daily Limits - stop trading after daily profit or daily loss limits.

- stop trading after daily profit or daily loss limits. Loss Eraser - configure profit booking and loss reduction behavior.

- configure profit booking and loss reduction behavior. Dashboard - show or hide the chart dashboard.

- show or hide the chart dashboard. Trailing Stop - configure optional trailing stop behavior.

- configure optional trailing stop behavior. Cooling Period - pause trading after positions close.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which platform does WaveHFX support?

WaveHFX is designed for MetaTrader 5.

2. Which symbol is the demo optimized for?

The provided demo detail is optimized for GBPUSD.

3. Is the setfile included?

After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will be provided.

4. Does WaveHFX use martingale?

No. WaveHFX does not use martingale lot multiplication. The trader controls the base lot and risk settings.

5. Is WaveHFX only a grid EA?

No. WaveHFX uses structured distance-based basket entries, but it also includes trend detection, pullback filtering, supply and demand filtering, SMC zone proximity protection, basket TP, basket SL, impulse filters, spread filters, daily limits, and loss eraser logic.

6. Can WaveHFX close the full basket?

Yes. WaveHFX can close the full basket when basket take profit or basket stop loss is reached.

7. Can it avoid dangerous market movement?

The EA includes ATR-based candle size and impulse filters. These filters can pause trading and optionally close positions during abnormal price movement, depending on the user's settings.

8. Can it run on a VPS?

Yes. WaveHFX can run continuously on a VPS as long as MetaTrader 5 is connected and automated trading is enabled.

Risk Disclaimer

Automated basket trading can be risky, especially during strong trending markets, abnormal volatility, high spreads, poor execution, or aggressive lot sizing. Please test WaveHFX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, appropriate basket protection, and conservative lot sizing for small accounts.

Final Note: WaveHFX is designed for traders who want automated basket management, no martingale, basket take profit, basket stop loss, supply and demand awareness, trend detection, pullback filtering, impulse protection, and flexible control in one MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.