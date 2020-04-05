WaveHFX Gold Striker

WaveHFX MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated basket trading robot for MetaTrader 5 built for structured trade management, smart market filtering, basket take profit, basket stop loss, and controlled exposure.

Demo Run Credentials
Server: Exness-MT5Trial9
Login: 436549081
Password: 10WINNinerStra@

The demo setup is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 demo account. The provided report shows growth from $100 to $145.03 balance, which is over 40%. After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will be provided.

Product Overview

WaveHFX is designed for traders who want an automated system that can analyze market direction, wait for better entry conditions, manage multiple positions as one basket, and close the basket using defined profit or loss limits.

This is not just a basic grid robot. WaveHFX combines distance-based basket entries with trend detection, pullback confirmation, support, supply and demand zone awareness, impulse protection, spread filtering, session control, and basket-level risk management.

WaveHFX does not use martingale. The trader controls the base lot, distance levels, maximum levels, orders per level, basket take profit, basket stop loss, daily limits, and other protection settings.

Main Trading Logic

The EA first checks the market trend using a moving average on a higher timeframe. It then looks for pullback conditions on the entry timeframe before opening a position. This helps the EA avoid chasing price and supports more structured entries.

Once a basket is active, WaveHFX manages the positions automatically. It can build additional entries based on distance levels or first-order loss conditions, while continuously monitoring the full basket profit and loss.

  • Trend detection using a configurable moving average.
  • Pullback filter to avoid weak or rushed entries.
  • Entry MA distance filter for cleaner timing.
  • Support, supply and demand zone filtering.
  • SMC-style zone proximity protection.
  • Trend-side retracement gate before new basket entry.
  • Automatic basket take profit.
  • Automatic basket stop loss.
  • No martingale lot multiplication.

Supply, Demand and SMC Zone Protection

WaveHFX includes an SMC zone proximity filter that scans for supply and demand areas. The EA can block new orders when price is too close to a harmful opposite zone, helping reduce entries into poor market locations.

The EA can also wait for trend-side zone mitigation before starting a new basket. This helps the system wait for a more meaningful pullback into a valid demand or supply area instead of entering blindly.

  • Demand zone logic for buy-side market context.
  • Supply zone logic for sell-side market context.
  • Fresh opposite zone protection.
  • Option to close buys in fresh supply or sells in fresh demand.
  • ATR-based zone proximity buffer.
  • Zone age and zone height controls.

Impulse and Volatility Protection

WaveHFX includes impulse and candle-size filters to help avoid dangerous market conditions. When a large candle or impulse move is detected, the EA can pause trading, close positions if enabled, and wait through a freeze period before trading again.

  • ATR-based large candle filter.
  • Impulse move detection.
  • Trading freeze after abnormal price movement.
  • Optional close-all action on large candle or impulse movement.
  • Impulse basket stop loss during freeze mode.
  • Configurable freeze duration.

Basket Management and Risk Control

The EA manages open positions as one basket. Instead of relying only on individual trade exits, WaveHFX tracks total basket profit and loss and can close all positions when the basket target or basket protection level is reached.

  • Basket Take Profit - closes the full basket when the profit target is reached.
  • Basket Stop Loss - closes the full basket when the loss limit is reached.
  • Daily Profit Target - can stop trading after the daily target is reached.
  • Daily Loss Limit - can stop trading after the daily loss limit is reached.
  • Breakeven - can protect positions after reaching a profit threshold.
  • Trailing Stop - optional trailing stop with step settings.
  • Cooling Period - optional pause after closing trades.

Loss Eraser Function

WaveHFX includes a Loss Eraser feature designed to use selected profitable positions to reduce or close losing exposure. This function helps manage an active basket more intelligently when some positions are profitable and others are still negative.

  • Starts from a selected basket level.
  • Uses profit triggers before erasing losses.
  • Can book part of available profit.
  • Can close selected losing positions using accumulated profit.
  • Can reduce basket take profit after loss-erasing action.

Session, Time and Spread Filters

WaveHFX gives the trader control over when the EA is allowed to trade. The system supports session filters, custom trading hours, weekday controls, and spread protection.

  • Asia session control.
  • London session control.
  • New York session control.
  • Custom start and end trading time.
  • Weekday trading controls.
  • Maximum spread filter.
  • Current spread display on dashboard.

Dashboard and Monitoring

WaveHFX includes a built-in chart dashboard for easier monitoring. The dashboard displays important system status information, including trading status, session, spread, trend, basket profit, levels, waiting reason, SMC zone status, impulse filter status, and account information.

  • Shows system status.
  • Shows current spread and spread limit.
  • Shows market trend status.
  • Shows active session.
  • Shows basket profit and active level.
  • Shows waiting reason when entry is blocked.
  • Shows SMC zone and retracement gate status.
  • Shows impulse and large candle filter status.

Demo Account Report

The following report details were provided from the Exness Technologies Ltd demo account:

Account 436549081, USD, Exness-MT5Trial9, demo, Hedge
Company Exness Technologies Ltd
Report Date 2026.07.23 11:23
Starting Demo Balance $100
Reported Balance $145.03
Equity $145.57
Floating P/L $0.54
Free Margin $141.57
Margin Level 3,639.25%

Open Positions From Report

Symbol Type Volume Open Price Market Price Profit
GBPUSDm Sell 0.03 1.33201 1.33212 -0.33
GBPUSDm Sell 0.03 1.33241 1.33212 0.87
Total Floating P/L 0.54

Recommended Use

The provided demo detail is optimized for GBPUSD on a $100 account. Users should start with the recommended setfile provided after purchase and test on a demo account first before using any live account.

Because automated basket trading is sensitive to lot size, spread, leverage, broker execution, market trend strength, and volatility, users should avoid aggressive settings on small accounts.

Key Features

  • Automated basket trading system.
  • No martingale lot multiplication.
  • Basket take profit and basket stop loss.
  • Trend detection using moving average logic.
  • Pullback filter for more selective entries.
  • SMC supply and demand zone filtering.
  • Zone proximity protection.
  • Trend-side retracement gate.
  • Large candle and impulse filters.
  • Loss Eraser function.
  • Daily profit and daily loss limits.
  • Spread filter.
  • Session and trading-hour controls.
  • Breakeven and optional trailing stop.
  • Dashboard for monitoring EA status.
  • Persistence for order tracking after restart.
  • Can run continuously on a VPS.

Input Parameters

  • Trend Settings - configure higher timeframe trend detection.
  • Entry Filters - configure entry timeframe, entry moving average, and distance filter.
  • SMC Zone Filter - configure supply and demand zone detection and proximity rules.
  • Pullback Filter - configure pullback bars and pullback threshold.
  • Impulse Filters - configure large candle and impulse movement protection.
  • Session Controls - allow or block Asia, London, and New York sessions.
  • Trading Hours - define allowed trading time and weekdays.
  • Spread Filter - block trades when spread is too high.
  • Basket Structure - configure lot size, distance, maximum levels, and orders per level.
  • Basket TP/SL - configure full-basket take profit and stop loss.
  • Daily Limits - stop trading after daily profit or daily loss limits.
  • Loss Eraser - configure profit booking and loss reduction behavior.
  • Dashboard - show or hide the chart dashboard.
  • Trailing Stop - configure optional trailing stop behavior.
  • Cooling Period - pause trading after positions close.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Which platform does WaveHFX support?

WaveHFX is designed for MetaTrader 5.

2. Which symbol is the demo optimized for?

The provided demo detail is optimized for GBPUSD.

3. Is the setfile included?

After purchase, the correct optimized setfile will be provided.

4. Does WaveHFX use martingale?

No. WaveHFX does not use martingale lot multiplication. The trader controls the base lot and risk settings.

5. Is WaveHFX only a grid EA?

No. WaveHFX uses structured distance-based basket entries, but it also includes trend detection, pullback filtering, supply and demand filtering, SMC zone proximity protection, basket TP, basket SL, impulse filters, spread filters, daily limits, and loss eraser logic.

6. Can WaveHFX close the full basket?

Yes. WaveHFX can close the full basket when basket take profit or basket stop loss is reached.

7. Can it avoid dangerous market movement?

The EA includes ATR-based candle size and impulse filters. These filters can pause trading and optionally close positions during abnormal price movement, depending on the user's settings.

8. Can it run on a VPS?

Yes. WaveHFX can run continuously on a VPS as long as MetaTrader 5 is connected and automated trading is enabled.

Risk Disclaimer

Automated basket trading can be risky, especially during strong trending markets, abnormal volatility, high spreads, poor execution, or aggressive lot sizing. Please test WaveHFX on a demo account before using it on a live account. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use proper risk management, appropriate basket protection, and conservative lot sizing for small accounts.

Final Note: WaveHFX is designed for traders who want automated basket management, no martingale, basket take profit, basket stop loss, supply and demand awareness, trend detection, pullback filtering, impulse protection, and flexible control in one MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor.

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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
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