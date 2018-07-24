Renko Charting for MT5

3.67

Renko indicator helps develop Renko charts on different symbols.


Advantages

  • Drag and drop the indicator on M1 timeframe of the symbol chart
  • Realtime updates
  • Indicator can be used for Expert Advisors and technical analysis
  • Backtest your strategy using Renko indicator


Parameters

  • BOX SIZE: Input the number of box size. The box size reflects the difference of the symbol price. So, a 50 box size would reflect a 5 pip value difference in a currency pair symbol
  • Show Wicks: If true, high or low of the bricks will also be shown.


How to use

  • Attach the indicator to a chart (timeframe M1) to create the Renko chart
  • Input box size to select the difference you want to use
  • Use Renko chart on M1 timeframe only.
  • Please go through the screenshots to understand the steps

Details on benefits of renko charting, indicators and EAs are provided in the Comments section.

Reviews 3
ANGTEX
29
ANGTEX 2019.09.05 21:12 
 

Hello Ammar, now the best Renko on the market and at the best price. 1-Keeps the data when starting each session; 2- possibility to work with low points for scalper and 3- with possibility of installing indicators and Expert Advisor, and 4- very very fast in forming boxes. Well pleased to see the improvements in this Renko, I have rented others and consider this Renko the best in the market. Great job Mr Ammar Yaseen Congratulations

Wells Velasquez Maciel
568
Wells Velasquez Maciel 2019.02.10 22:09 
 

Very good

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rossforex
337
rossforex 2020.04.15 08:13 
 

Garbage , dont waste your Time. Guy acts like a Thief.

Current version:4.0

Updated:1 November 2019

ANGTEX
29
ANGTEX 2019.09.05 21:12 
 

Hello Ammar, now the best Renko on the market and at the best price. 1-Keeps the data when starting each session; 2- possibility to work with low points for scalper and 3- with possibility of installing indicators and Expert Advisor, and 4- very very fast in forming boxes. Well pleased to see the improvements in this Renko, I have rented others and consider this Renko the best in the market. Great job Mr Ammar Yaseen Congratulations

Wells Velasquez Maciel
568
Wells Velasquez Maciel 2019.02.10 22:09 
 

Very good

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