Renko Charting for MT5
- Utilities
-
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 1 November 2019
- Activations: 5
Renko indicator helps develop Renko charts on different symbols.
Advantages
- Drag and drop the indicator on M1 timeframe of the symbol chart
- Realtime updates
- Indicator can be used for Expert Advisors and technical analysis
- Backtest your strategy using Renko indicator
Parameters
- BOX SIZE: Input the number of box size. The box size reflects the difference of the symbol price. So, a 50 box size would reflect a 5 pip value difference in a currency pair symbol
- Show Wicks: If true, high or low of the bricks will also be shown.
How to use
- Attach the indicator to a chart (timeframe M1) to create the Renko chart
- Input box size to select the difference you want to use
- Use Renko chart on M1 timeframe only.
- Please go through the screenshots to understand the steps
Details on benefits of renko charting, indicators and EAs are provided in the Comments section.
Hello Ammar, now the best Renko on the market and at the best price. 1-Keeps the data when starting each session; 2- possibility to work with low points for scalper and 3- with possibility of installing indicators and Expert Advisor, and 4- very very fast in forming boxes. Well pleased to see the improvements in this Renko, I have rented others and consider this Renko the best in the market. Great job Mr Ammar Yaseen Congratulations