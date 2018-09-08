

THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System:



Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895



Full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772









This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system.

The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created.

It offers less noise than usual candles bar.

The user can decide how to calculate the bars.





The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages.