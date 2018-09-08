Renko Advanced


THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System:

Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895

Full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772



This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system.

The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full  timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created.

It offers less noise than usual candles bar.

The user can decide how to calculate the bars.


The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages.

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This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
FREE
AvgVolumes
Marco Montemari
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is based on Volumes standard indicator, calculates the average of Volumes based on the last N bars set by users, and if the value of the volume is bigger then a set % respect the average a different color will be used. The indicator is shown in a separate indicator window. This version has now a limitation in setting the % about the threshold. If you are interested to set threshold consider to buy the PRO version ( https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/35925 ) If you want to use
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicators
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Market Timezone Converter
Marco Montemari
Utilities
Timezone Custom Symbols automatically creates custom MetaTrader 5 symbols based on different market timezones. The EA reads the original broker data and generates new custom symbols using: • UTC Time • London Time • New York Time This allows traders to analyze charts using real market session time instead of the broker server time. Why is this important? Most brokers use different server timezones. Because of this, H1, H4 and Daily candles can look different from one broker to another. This chan
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claudio.zeccolella
186
claudio.zeccolella 2020.04.17 12:58 
 

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Marco Montemari
12917
Reply from developer Marco Montemari 2020.12.05 08:34
Thanks a lot.
I appreciate.
DigitalGeek
176
DigitalGeek 2020.01.29 03:08 
 

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Rigitti
54
Rigitti 2019.07.22 14:08 
 

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Marco Montemari
12917
Reply from developer Marco Montemari 2020.12.05 08:34
Thanks a lot for your feedback. I really appreciate that.
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