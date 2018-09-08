Renko Advanced
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.6
- Updated: 23 October 2021
- Activations: 5
THIS product has been discontinued and replaced by Renko System:
Demo version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92895
Full version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/92772
This Renko Advanced indicator can be considered as a trading system.
The indicator offers a different view to see the currency pair: it is a full timeless indicator and it can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created.
It offers less noise than usual candles bar.
The user can decide how to calculate the bars.
The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages.
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I appreciate.