AddPosition
- Utilities
- Andrej Nikitin
- Version: 2.12
- Updated: 18 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The Expert Advisor for increasing (or opening) market positions.
Allows specifying the desired risk, target and searching for the best open price and trade volume.
It is included in the ActivePanel product.
Configurable Parameters:
- lots - directly the volume of the position increase.
- % equity - the amount of growth as a percentage of the amount of funds.
- stop loss - directly the level of the stop loss order.
- loss - the level of the stop loss order depending on the allowable loss.
- take profit - directly the take profit level of the order.
- profit - the take profit level of the order, depending on the planned profit.
- open price - order open price.
- magik - magik order number.
- slippage - allowable slippage of a trade operation.