Most AI EAs That Can Be Easily Backtested Are a Scam

As we all know, using AI (i.e., large language models) requires making external requests. However, the MQL5 documentation clearly states that the WebRequest() function cannot be executed in the Strategy Tester. (WebRequest() cannot be executed in the Strategy Tester.)

Therefore, AI EAs that can be easily backtested are basically a scam. At best, the AI in those EAs only plays a decorative role, or is even completely optional and unnecessary.

For AI EAs that can still be easily backtested in periods after their latest update date, we can state with certainty that they are a scam. For periods before the update date, we might generously assume that some AI outputs were embedded directly into the EA executable (although I have never seen an EA actually do this). But after the latest update date, there is absolutely no way to explain it.

Knights of the Round Can Be Backtested and Even Optimized

Knights of the Round is a gold (XAUUSD) trading Expert Advisor that is fully driven by AI.

Through some technical approaches, we have made Knights of the Round backtestable and even capable of input parameter optimization. It is not simple, but it is entirely feasible. We provide multiple AI output cache files that you can download to backtest the AI’s performance.

You can also switch to your preferred AI and automatically optimize the EA’s input parameters. This requires using our free tool to generate AI output cache files.

For details, please refer to the detailed documentation.

Configuration Example