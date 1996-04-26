Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition

  • Indicators
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 1010
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI — GOLD EDITION

Automatic Fibonacci levels + optional Bollinger Bands
✔ Draws the Fibonacci retracements fully automatically
✔ Detects the swing high and swing low on its own
✔ Golden Pocket (0.618–0.65) highlighted as a zone
✔ Optional Bollinger Bands – switch off when not needed
✔ Clean, calm, no chart clutter
✔ Works on any instrument and any timeframe

Aurora Auto Fibonacci takes the manual drawing off your hands. Theindicator finds the most recent relevant swing high and swing low byitself and places the Fibonacci retracement levels cleanly between them.When a new swing forms, the levels update on their own.
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WHAT THE INDICATOR DOES
• Automatic swing detection: within an adjustable range, the indicator  finds the most recent swing high and swing low and spans the Fibonacci  levels between them.
• Clear labelling: every level is shown with its ratio and the matching  price – readable at a glance.
• Golden Pocket: the closely watched zone between 0.618 and 0.65 is  highlighted as a filled area. This is where many pullbacks in a trend  find their support or resistance.
• Automatic updates: as soon as a new swing forms, the indicator redraws  the levels – without any action from you.
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OPTIONAL BOLLINGER BANDS
You can also display Bollinger Bands. The midline serves many traders asa simple bias reference, while the bands show volatility. If the chartgets too busy, switch the bands off with a single setting – theFibonacci display stays exactly as it is.
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HOW YOU CAN USE IT
In a trend, many traders wait for a pullback into the Fibonacci zone –especially the Golden Pocket – in the direction of the higher-timeframetrend, before looking for their own confirmation to enter. The Bollingermidline can serve as a simple bias reference along the way.
The indicator provides the context – the decision stays with you. It isan analysis tool and does not give buy or sell signals.
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SETTINGS
• Swing detection: range (lookback) and pivot strength are adjustable –  for more sensitive or calmer swings.
• Fibonacci: colours, line width and labels can be customised.
• Golden Pocket: on/off, colour selectable.
• Bollinger Bands: on/off, period and deviation adjustable.
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SETUP
1. Drag the indicator onto any chart.
2. Done – the levels appear automatically.
No further configuration is required. After loading, the indicator isready to use with sensible default values.
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THE AURORA FAMILY — WHAT FITS YOUR SETUP

  Fibonacci shows the depth of a pullback, Aurora Zones the confirmed supply and demand zones. Together they complete the picture.

  Using the Fib levels for trend entries? Aurora Sentinel Pro trades that approach automatically.

  The Hybrid Edition adds a manual panel to the automation that executes your Fib entries.

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RISK DISCLAIMER
Aurora Auto Fibonacci is an analysis and charting tool. It does notplace trades and does not give trading signals. Trading financialinstruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of yourinvested capital. This tool does not constitute investment advice. Useat your own risk.
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