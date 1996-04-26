Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition

THE AURORA FAMILY — WHAT FITS YOUR SETUP

AURORA ZONES Fibonacci shows the depth of a pullback, Aurora Zones the confirmed supply and demand zones. Together they complete the picture.

AURORA SENTINEL PRO Using the Fib levels for trend entries? Aurora Sentinel Pro trades that approach automatically.

AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION The Hybrid Edition adds a manual panel to the automation that executes your Fib entries.

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AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI — GOLD EDITIONAutomatic Fibonacci levels + optional Bollinger Bands✔ Draws the Fibonacci retracements fully automatically✔ Detects the swing high and swing low on its own✔ Golden Pocket (0.618–0.65) highlighted as a zone✔ Optional Bollinger Bands – switch off when not needed✔ Clean, calm, no chart clutter✔ Works on any instrument and any timeframeAurora Auto Fibonacci takes the manual drawing off your hands. Theindicator finds the most recent relevant swing high and swing low byitself and places the Fibonacci retracement levels cleanly between them.When a new swing forms, the levels update on their own.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━WHAT THE INDICATOR DOES• Automatic swing detection: within an adjustable range, the indicator finds the most recent swing high and swing low and spans the Fibonacci levels between them.• Clear labelling: every level is shown with its ratio and the matching price – readable at a glance.• Golden Pocket: the closely watched zone between 0.618 and 0.65 is highlighted as a filled area. This is where many pullbacks in a trend find their support or resistance.• Automatic updates: as soon as a new swing forms, the indicator redraws the levels – without any action from you.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━OPTIONAL BOLLINGER BANDSYou can also display Bollinger Bands. The midline serves many traders asa simple bias reference, while the bands show volatility. If the chartgets too busy, switch the bands off with a single setting – theFibonacci display stays exactly as it is.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━HOW YOU CAN USE ITIn a trend, many traders wait for a pullback into the Fibonacci zone –especially the Golden Pocket – in the direction of the higher-timeframetrend, before looking for their own confirmation to enter. The Bollingermidline can serve as a simple bias reference along the way.The indicator provides the context – the decision stays with you. It isan analysis tool and does not give buy or sell signals.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━SETTINGS• Swing detection: range (lookback) and pivot strength are adjustable – for more sensitive or calmer swings.• Fibonacci: colours, line width and labels can be customised.• Golden Pocket: on/off, colour selectable.• Bollinger Bands: on/off, period and deviation adjustable.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━SETUP1. Drag the indicator onto any chart.2. Done – the levels appear automatically.No further configuration is required. After loading, the indicator isready to use with sensible default values.━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━RISK DISCLAIMERAurora Auto Fibonacci is an analysis and charting tool. It does notplace trades and does not give trading signals. Trading financialinstruments involves substantial risk and may lead to the loss of yourinvested capital. This tool does not constitute investment advice. Useat your own risk.