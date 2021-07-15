Japanese Technical Analysis

Mechanism:

The EA opening trade base on the standard "Japanese CandleSticks Technical Analysis" and confirming the signal by various reversal zone define by "Divergence, Support and Resistance, and some common Indicators like Sto, Bollinger Band, MACD etc" under the CONFIRMATION INPUTS SETTINGS (True/false option).

Lot Method:

The EA is Implemented with fixed lot size and Auto lot base on specified Risk Management System base on the available account balance by some percent risk of that's.

Trade Closing Rules:

You should be want to specify the exit rule for open position under the EXIT INPUTS SETTINGS, whether you want to exit on fixed take profit or reverse divergence or patterns.

Stoploss Rules:

There are two settings for stoploss calculation, 1. Fixed Stoploss, 2. Stoploss to the previous some candles (High/Low).

Trailing Stoploss:

The Trailing stop algorithm is coded much complex, like common everytick trailing, trailing the previous candles (High/low) as Zigzag point triailing.

BreakEven:

The features of Breakeven is implemented inside the EA.