Japanese Technical Analysis

Mechanism:

The EA opening trade base on the standard "Japanese CandleSticks Technical Analysis" and confirming the signal by various reversal zone define by "Divergence, Support and Resistance, and some common Indicators like Sto, Bollinger Band, MACD etc" under the CONFIRMATION INPUTS SETTINGS (True/false option).

Lot Method:

The EA is Implemented with fixed lot size and Auto lot base on specified Risk Management System base on the available account balance by some percent risk of that's.

Trade Closing Rules:

You should be want to specify the exit rule for open position under the EXIT INPUTS SETTINGS, whether you want to exit on fixed take profit or reverse divergence or patterns.

Stoploss Rules:

There are two settings for stoploss calculation, 1.   Fixed Stoploss, 2. Stoploss to the previous some candles (High/Low).

Trailing Stoploss:

The Trailing stop algorithm is coded much complex, like common everytick trailing, trailing the previous candles (High/low) as Zigzag point triailing.

BreakEven:

The features of Breakeven is implemented inside the EA.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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