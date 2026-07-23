Aurora Zones

  • Indicators
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    • Trading Systems Engineer at  Aurora Trading Suite
    • Germany
    • 1010
    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 comments
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 23 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
AURORA ZONES — ADAPTIVE SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE ZONES

Zones that adapt to volatility – instead of lines that are the same width everywhere

✔ Zone width derived from ATR, not from a fixed pip value
✔ Overlapping zones are merged automatically
✔ Only the nearest zones are drawn – no cluttered chart
✔ Higher timeframe zones (H4, D1) shown on your working chart
✔ Four-level grading: untested, tested, strong, broken
✔ Optional approach alerts
✔ Pure analysis tool – no trading signals

Aurora Zones locates the significant swing points in price, groups thosethat sit close together into zones, and grades each zone by how oftenprice has actually respected it. The result is a clean chart with a fewmeaningful bands instead of a ladder of lines.
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WHAT IS DONE DIFFERENTLY
Most zone indicators fail at the same three points. That is exactlywhere Aurora Zones starts:
• ZONE WIDTH FROM ATR  A zone in a quiet week and the same zone in a volatile week are not  the same width. A fixed pip value is wrong in both cases – sometimes  too tight, sometimes too coarse. Aurora Zones derives the width from  the current range and therefore adapts on its own.
• OVERLAPPING ZONES ARE MERGED  Otherwise every small swing creates its own zone, and you end up with  a ladder of near-identical lines that tells you nothing. Aurora Zones  combines what belongs together and keeps the grading of the stronger  zone.
• ONLY THE NEAREST ZONES ARE DRAWN  A chart with thirty zones looks impressive and helps nobody. By  default the three nearest zones above and below price are shown. What  sits twenty percent away is irrelevant to the decision in front of you.
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SEVERAL TIMEFRAMES ON ONE CHART
A trade on H1 still respects the levels of H4 and D1. Aurora Zones cantherefore draw the zones of two higher timeframes directly onto yourworking chart. When zones are merged, the higher timeframe wins thelabel – a zone that exists on both D1 and H1 is shown as a D1 zone, andtherefore as what it is: the heavier level.
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THE GRADING
Every zone carries a label with its state, price, source timeframe andtouch count:
   Strong Resistance  4130.55  [H4, 5x]
• UNTESTED  – not revisited since it formed
• TESTED    – approached two or three times and held
• STRONG    – held four times or more (label shown in gold)
• BROKEN    – price has closed through it
Broken zones can stay visible, because broken resistance frequentlyturns into support. If you prefer a cleaner chart, one switch hides them.
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APPROACH ALERTS
Optionally, Aurora Zones notifies you when price approaches a drawn,unbroken zone – either as a terminal alert or as a push notification toyour phone. The distance is measured in ATR as well, so it adapts tomarket conditions. At most one alert per bar, so it does not becomenoise.
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WHAT THIS TOOL IS – AND WHAT IT IS NOT
Aurora Zones is an analysis tool. It shows you where supply and demandhave taken effect in the past, and how reliable those places have beenso far.
It gives no buy or sell signals, it does not trade, and it does notpredict price movements. If you are looking for an indicator that makesthe decision for you, this is not it – and we would rather say so upfront than afterwards.
Its value lies elsewhere: it stops you from buying directly into arepeatedly confirmed zone, and it shows you how much room is left to thenext serious level. For position sizing and target setting, thatinformation is often more important than the entry signal itself.
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SETTINGS
The defaults are tuned for gold on H1 and run without adjustment. Thetwo most important controls:
• PivotStrength (default 3) – how pronounced a swing has to be. A lower  value produces more zones, a higher one only the most prominent.
• ZoneWidthATR (default 0.35) – how wide the bands are drawn.
If you want fewer but more meaningful zones, additionally raiseMinTouches to 2. All colours are freely configurable.
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REQUIREMENTS
• Platform: MetaTrader 4
• Instruments: any – the defaults are tuned for gold but are quickly  adapted through PivotStrength and ZoneWidthATR
• Timeframes: any, developed and tested on H1
• No set files required
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RISK NOTICE
This indicator is an analysis tool and not a trading recommendation.Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past pricebehaviour says nothing about future behaviour. Only trade with capitalyou can afford to lose.
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THE AURORA FAMILY
This product is part of a range designed to work together:
• AURORA SENTINEL PRO  The pure automation: gold trend follower on H1, D1 filter, rule-based  pyramiding. For traders who simply want the engine.
• AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION  The same engine plus a manual Trade Manager panel on the chart. Let the  automation run and still be able to step in.
• AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI  Draws the Fibonacci retracements of the most recent swing automatically  and highlights the golden pocket. Puts pullbacks in context.
All products are available through my seller profile.
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Indicators
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whips
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When trading with the trend, the main difficulty is not finding a level, but understanding where an entry is actually valid. Price often reacts to levels but fails to follow through — which leads to false entries or missed moves. Owl Smart Levels does not just show levels , but zones formed based on market structure and pullbacks. This allows you to evaluate entry points differently and avoid a portion of false signals. What is included in the Owl Smart Levels system? Owl Smart Levels is not ju
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Next Generation Of Automated Supply And Demand Zones. New and Innovative Algorithm that Works At Any Chart. All Zones Are Being Created Dynamically According To Price Action Of The Market. AMAZING OFFER --> Activations from 5 to 20 for "MTF Supply Demand Zones" and "Automated Trendlines" If you get the MTF Supply Demand Zones you can join the " Trade Like Me " Video Series. It contains 14 Live Sessions where  i am placing trades on Forex, Stocks, Indices and Metals. You will be able to see ho
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A. What is A2SR ?   * It's a leading technical indicator (no repaint, no lagging). -- Guidance : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog A2SR has a special technique in determining the levels of Support ( demand ) and Resistance ( supply ) . Unlike the ordinary way that we seen on the net, A2SR has a original concept in determining actual SR levels. The original technique was not taken from the internet, and it
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