AURORA ZONES — ADAPTIVE SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE ZONES



Zones that adapt to volatility – instead of lines that are the same width everywhere



✔ Zone width derived from ATR, not from a fixed pip value

✔ Overlapping zones are merged automatically

✔ Only the nearest zones are drawn – no cluttered chart

✔ Higher timeframe zones (H4, D1) shown on your working chart

✔ Four-level grading: untested, tested, strong, broken

✔ Optional approach alerts

✔ Pure analysis tool – no trading signals



Aurora Zones locates the significant swing points in price, groups thosethat sit close together into zones, and grades each zone by how oftenprice has actually respected it. The result is a clean chart with a fewmeaningful bands instead of a ladder of lines.

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WHAT IS DONE DIFFERENTLY

Most zone indicators fail at the same three points. That is exactlywhere Aurora Zones starts:

• ZONE WIDTH FROM ATR A zone in a quiet week and the same zone in a volatile week are not the same width. A fixed pip value is wrong in both cases – sometimes too tight, sometimes too coarse. Aurora Zones derives the width from the current range and therefore adapts on its own.

• OVERLAPPING ZONES ARE MERGED Otherwise every small swing creates its own zone, and you end up with a ladder of near-identical lines that tells you nothing. Aurora Zones combines what belongs together and keeps the grading of the stronger zone.

• ONLY THE NEAREST ZONES ARE DRAWN A chart with thirty zones looks impressive and helps nobody. By default the three nearest zones above and below price are shown. What sits twenty percent away is irrelevant to the decision in front of you.

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SEVERAL TIMEFRAMES ON ONE CHART

A trade on H1 still respects the levels of H4 and D1. Aurora Zones cantherefore draw the zones of two higher timeframes directly onto yourworking chart. When zones are merged, the higher timeframe wins thelabel – a zone that exists on both D1 and H1 is shown as a D1 zone, andtherefore as what it is: the heavier level.

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THE GRADING

Every zone carries a label with its state, price, source timeframe andtouch count:

Strong Resistance 4130.55 [H4, 5x]

• UNTESTED – not revisited since it formed

• TESTED – approached two or three times and held

• STRONG – held four times or more (label shown in gold)

• BROKEN – price has closed through it

Broken zones can stay visible, because broken resistance frequentlyturns into support. If you prefer a cleaner chart, one switch hides them.

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APPROACH ALERTS

Optionally, Aurora Zones notifies you when price approaches a drawn,unbroken zone – either as a terminal alert or as a push notification toyour phone. The distance is measured in ATR as well, so it adapts tomarket conditions. At most one alert per bar, so it does not becomenoise.

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WHAT THIS TOOL IS – AND WHAT IT IS NOT

Aurora Zones is an analysis tool. It shows you where supply and demandhave taken effect in the past, and how reliable those places have beenso far.

It gives no buy or sell signals, it does not trade, and it does notpredict price movements. If you are looking for an indicator that makesthe decision for you, this is not it – and we would rather say so upfront than afterwards.

Its value lies elsewhere: it stops you from buying directly into arepeatedly confirmed zone, and it shows you how much room is left to thenext serious level. For position sizing and target setting, thatinformation is often more important than the entry signal itself.

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SETTINGS

The defaults are tuned for gold on H1 and run without adjustment. Thetwo most important controls:

• PivotStrength (default 3) – how pronounced a swing has to be. A lower value produces more zones, a higher one only the most prominent.

• ZoneWidthATR (default 0.35) – how wide the bands are drawn.

If you want fewer but more meaningful zones, additionally raiseMinTouches to 2. All colours are freely configurable.

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REQUIREMENTS

• Platform: MetaTrader 4

• Instruments: any – the defaults are tuned for gold but are quickly adapted through PivotStrength and ZoneWidthATR

• Timeframes: any, developed and tested on H1

• No set files required

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RISK NOTICE

This indicator is an analysis tool and not a trading recommendation.Trading financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past pricebehaviour says nothing about future behaviour. Only trade with capitalyou can afford to lose.

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THE AURORA FAMILY

This product is part of a range designed to work together:

• AURORA SENTINEL PRO The pure automation: gold trend follower on H1, D1 filter, rule-based pyramiding. For traders who simply want the engine.

• AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION The same engine plus a manual Trade Manager panel on the chart. Let the automation run and still be able to step in.

• AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI Draws the Fibonacci retracements of the most recent swing automatically and highlights the golden pocket. Puts pullbacks in context.

All products are available through my seller profile.

