Aurora OS Account Guardian

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ACCOUNT GUARDIAN MT4 – PROFESSIONAL CAPITAL PROTECTION SYSTEM

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Account Guardian is a specialized risk management tool designed to protect your trading account from uncontrolled losses. The system continuously monitors your open positions and account equity, automatically intervening when predefined risk thresholds are reached.

✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Automatic monitoring of account balance and equity
• Instant closure of all positions when daily loss limit is reached
• Flexible configuration of Daily Loss and Weekly Loss Limits
• Support for fixed amounts or percentage-based thresholds
• Real-time dashboard displaying current risk metrics
• Automatic trading suspension after trigger activation


✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS
Account Guardian operates as an independent monitoring system and is compatible with all Expert Advisors and manual trading strategies. Risk limits are set at system startup and can be adjusted at any time.

Parameters:

• Daily Loss Limit: Maximum daily loss (absolute or percentage)
• Weekly Loss Limit: Maximum weekly loss (absolute or percentage)
• Loss Calculation Mode: Choice between fixed amount or percentage
• Reset Time: Automatic reset of limits (daily/weekly)


✔ RISK MANAGEMENT
This system does not guarantee profits and cannot completely prevent losses. During periods of high volatility or slippage, actual losses may exceed configured limits. It is recommended to use this tool in combination with a solid trading strategy.


✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 4
• Hedging account required
• Stable internet connection
• Minimum 1 GB RAM

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

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新闻操盘手专业版 是一个独特的机器人，让您使用您预先定义的策略进行消息交易。它从几个流行的外汇网站加载的每条消息的片断。您可以选择任何消息和预设的策略进行交易，之后新闻操盘手专业版根据选定的策略，在新闻来临时自动进行交易。 新闻发布给出了赚点数的机会，因为在那个时刻，价格通常有大动作。现在，利用这款工具，新闻交易变得比以往任何时候更容易，更灵活，更令人兴奋。不要等待，不要错失，不要再迷惑了。每周只需针对重要新闻设置一次，这个工具将完全按照您的计划进行精准交易。 演示版: 由于这不是一个自动交易机器人 (它是半自动), 您需要下载单独的演示版本: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5931 参考: 如果您只需要加载新闻 (无需交易), 您可以购买新闻加载机专业版: https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/5463 功能 包括所有 新闻加载机专业版 的功能 (查看详情)。 针对每条新闻构建您自己的策略，具有非常灵活的参数。 支持五种高级策略，带有大量控制参数 (止损, 止盈, 尾随, 网格间隔, 手数缩放,
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
实用工具
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
实用工具
Elliott Wave Counter 是一个面板，用于快速和用户友好地手动标记 Elliott 波浪。可以选择一种颜色和一个级别的标记。还有用于删除最后一个标记和工具制作的整个标记的功能。一键制作标记。点击五次 - 有五波！艾略特波浪计数器对于艾略特波浪的初学者和专业分析师来说都是一个很好的工具。 艾略特波浪计数器安装和输入指南 如果你想得到   关于 EA 添加 URL (   http://autofxhub.com   ) MT5 终端的 通知 （见截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/14016 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/15081 一般输入： 波形类型按钮： 此按钮允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形类型。可用的选项包括推动波、调整波和其他自定义波模式。 波级按钮： 这个按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波形级别。可用的选项包括初级、中级和次级波级别。 波浪颜色： 这个   按钮   允许用户选择他们想要在图表上突出显示的波浪图
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
实用工具
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Telegram Publisher Agent
Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
实用工具
Telegram Publisher Agent 是一个附加组件，允许交易者实时向他们的 Telegram 频道和群组发送信号。通过可定制的消息、图表截图和其他功能，该工具可以帮助交易者与他们的追随者分享他们的交易见解和策略。该工具还具有亮暗主题切换的精美设计，为用户提供美观和功能性的交易体验。 Telegram Publisher Agent 旨在将您的所有交易作为信号发布在您的频道和群组中。您所要做的就是提供交易，然后 Telegram 发布商代理将为您完成所有繁重的工作，只需单击一个按钮即可将交易信号发送到您的交易渠道或群组。 电报发布代理   安装和输入指南 如果您想获得有关 EA 添加 URL ( http://autofxhub.com ) MT4/MT5 终端的通知（见屏幕截图）。 MT4版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/18985 MT5版本 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/23946 主要特点： 信号发送 - 将信号发送到用户的 Telegram 频道和组，带有可自定义的
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
实用工具
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free, LINK . This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then the system will zoom in to genera
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
实用工具
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
实用工具
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
实用工具
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
实用工具
FXFledgling Exit Tool is a complete risk management tool that analyzes both the open trades and the direction of the pair of open trades. As long as the suggested entry and lotsizing management presented here is followed strictly, you will have a high chance (but no guarantee) of surviving the trade. What It Does It is used as an exit tool. It helps the trader to manage any manual trade that he transacted. It does the following: Trail Stop Dynamic Stop Loss - a calculated stop-loss that changes
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
实用工具
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
实用工具
简介 Notify Telegram 是一个链接 MT4 和 Telegram 的 EA 。这个 EA 会监控您 MT4 的活动例如下单，修改盈利止损，关单等并透过 Telegram 机器人发送通知至您的 Telegram 户口/频道。这个 EA 不会在您的 MT4 户口上进行任何交易活动。这个 EA 适合用来监控其它 EA 在您的 MT4 上的交易活动又或者透过 MT4 上的交易在您的 Telegram 频道上进行喊单。 设置 Token =""; - 输入您的 Telegram 机器人 API token ChatID =0; - 输入您的 Telegram Chat ID 或者 Channel ID AlertOnTelegram =true; - 服务开/关 NotifyInitialSetup =true; - 启用初始化发送通知 NotifyOrderClosed =true; - 启用关单通知 NotifyPendingFilled =true; - 启用挂单开单通知 NotifyNewPending =true; - 启用新增挂单通知 NotifyNewOrder =
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
实用工具
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
实用工具
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
实用工具
斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具 适用于MT4平台的斐波那契折返和扩展画线工具，非常适合于利用帝纳波利点位交易法和黄金分割交易的交易者 主要功能： 1.可以直接画线多组斐波那契折返，重要折返点之间的关系一目了然 2.可以画出斐波那契扩展 3.画线的斐波那契折返和扩展均可左右移动方便观察，有数值显示 4.图表显示非常清爽 5.可通过数字键切换周期 功能键： 1．按 [ 画折返，按需画折返，最多可画8组 2．按 ] 画扩展 3．按 \ 删除当前周期下的所有扩展和折返 4．移动、删除折返和扩展 (1)点击第一组折返的F5线条， 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可删除该焦点的折返。 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动折返到合适的位置 (2)点击COP的线条 点击1次（变成黄色），按键盘上的Delete可该组折返 点击2次（恢复颜色），可以移动扩展到合适的位置 5．修改折返和扩展： (1)选择焦点F或反弹点数字（F或反弹点字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 (2)选择ABC三点中的某一个（字体变大，变成黄色），移动鼠标。 如何使用可以看相关视频
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
实用工具
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
实用工具
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
实用工具
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
实用工具
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
实用工具
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
实用工具
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
实用工具
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
实用工具
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
实用工具
欢迎使用 信号分析大师  使用教程视频 功能介绍：  本工具可以将MT4信号或者MT5信号的交易记录复盘到MT4图表上，方便直接观察信号的交易状况，从而了解信号的策略，比如可以比较容易看出是马丁策略，还是网格策略，还是早盘头皮策略，是否一次一单，或者带加仓等。 从而更好分析账号的安全性，稳定性等。 使用方法： 1.下载工具后，将它拖入MT4图表中（当成专家来使用，也就是方Experts目录里)。 2.到MQL5信号里面去下载信号 历史记录。 3.将下载好的历史记录文件粘贴到 MT4 文件->打开数据文件夹->MQL4->Files文件夹里面，并复制下文件的名字。 4.点击MT4上工具的笑脸图标，将复制文件名复制到  FIleName那一栏。 5.选择SignalType,默认MT4 信号复盘，如果是MT5信号复盘，请选择MT5_Signal. 6.点击确定，即可看到相应品种的交易记录状况。 7.如果需要切换查看品种的交易记录，可以直接将新的品种拖入已经加载了工具的图表上。
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
实用工具
We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
实用工具
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
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Aurora Sentinel Gold
Thorsten Fuehrmann
专家
AURORA SENTINEL PRO 面向黄金（XAUUSD）的趋势跟踪系统 针对 XAUUSD 的纯趋势跟踪方法 无马丁格尔 • 无网格 一键方向控制（多头 / 空头 开关） D1 宏观过滤器判定总体方向 在 H1 周期上执行 基于规则的金字塔加仓，严格只朝盈利方向 无需 set 文件，加载后即可运行 为那些希望获得清晰、有纪律的黄金趋势跟踪系统的交易者而打造——并且明白这样的系统在行情特征鲜明的阶段才显示实力，而不是在每一个单独的周里。 专才，而非全能 Aurora Sentinel Pro 被刻意设计为专才。系统只交易黄金，并遵循一个清晰的原则：在日线图上判定总体方向，在 H1 上寻找与该趋势一致的入场点。没有逆势交易，也没有隐藏策略。 本 EA 不去追逐每一次波动。它的设计目的是伴随清晰而持续的趋势，并在趋势不断得到确认的过程中逐步扩大仓位。 系统如何运作 Aurora Sentinel Pro 的决策分三个连续阶段： • 方向
Aurora Momentum Explosion
Thorsten Fuehrmann
指标
Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME) Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading: Trend-power histogram — green for up-momentum, red for down-momentum Explosion line — momentum expanding beyond volatility signals real drive Dead-zone threshold — filters out weak, going-nowhere momentum Works on any symbol and timeframe (built with defaults suited to
FREE
Aurora Lot Dashboard
Thorsten Fuehrmann
指标
Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview. Live on your chart: Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time) N days — realized P&L over a period you set Positions — number of open positions and total lot Floating — current open P&L Two modes: Account-wide — all symbols together Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart
FREE
Aurora Trend Pilot
Thorsten Fuehrmann
实用工具
TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
Aurora Session Pilot Ultimate Market Timer
Thorsten Fuehrmann
实用工具
SESSION PILOT MT4 – MARKET SESSION & NEWS FILTER Session Pilot is an intelligent filtering tool designed to focus trading activity on the most liquid market sessions and avoid trades during high-volatility news events. The system continuously monitors current time and upcoming economic announcements. MAIN FEATURES • Automatic detection of London, New Y
Aurora Sentinel Gold Hybrid
Thorsten Fuehrmann
专家
AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION 自动黄金趋势跟踪系统 + 手动交易管理面板，二合一 面向黄金（XAUUSD）的全自动趋势跟踪引擎 图表上直接操作的手动交易管理面板 全自动、纯手动，或两者同时使用 一键方向控制（多头 / 空头 开关） 无马丁格尔 • 无网格 在 H1 周期上执行 无需 set 文件，加载后即可运行 Aurora Sentinel Pro Hybrid Edition 将两个工具整合进同一个 EA：经过验证的黄金自动趋势跟踪引擎，以及一个让您用鼠标点击就能精确下单与管理自有仓位的手动面板。由您决定：让机器人替您交易、自己掌控，或者两者同时使用。 自动引擎 自动部分是纯粹的黄金趋势跟踪系统，决策分三个连续阶段： • 方向（日线图）：D1 上的高周期趋势过滤器决定是否交易以及交易方向。  没有明确的日线趋势时，引擎保持观望。 • 入场（H1）：在已确认的日线趋势内，系统在 H1 的回调中寻找入场点并  等待确认信号。每笔交易立即设置固定止损。 •
Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition
Thorsten Fuehrmann
指标
AURORA AUTO FIBONACCI — GOLD EDITION 自动斐波那契回撤 + 可选布林带 自动找出最近一段有意义的摆动 干净地绘制斐波那契回撤，并自行更新 黄金口袋（0.618–0.65）以填充区间突出显示 同一指标内可选布林带 不提供买卖信号——纯分析工具 无需 set 文件 Aurora Auto Fibonacci 免去了您手动画线的麻烦。指标会自行找出最近一段有意义的高点与低点，并在两者之间干净地放置斐波那契回撤位。一旦形成新的摆动，各回撤位会自动更新。 指标做什么 • 依据您设定的搜索深度与回溯范围，自动识别最近一段有意义的摆动。 • 绘制 0、23.6、38.2、50、61.8、78.6 与 100 各回撤位，并附清晰的  价格标签。 • 将 0.618 至 0.65 之间的黄金口袋以填充区间突出显示——这是许多交易者  在回调中特别关注的区域。 • 出现新的摆动时自动更新，您无需重新画任何东西。 可选布林带 此
Aurora Zones
Thorsten Fuehrmann
指标
AURORA ZONES — 自适应支撑与阻力区间 会随波动率调整的区间，而不是处处等宽的线条 区间宽度由 ATR 推导，而非固定点数 重叠的区间自动合并 只绘制最近的区间——图表不会杂乱 更高周期（H4、D1）的区间直接显示在您的工作图表上 四级评定：未测试、已测试、强劲、已跌破 可选的接近提醒 纯分析工具——不提供交易信号 Aurora Zones 找出价格中的显著摆动点，将彼此靠近的点归并成区间，并根据价格实际尊重该区间的次数为其评级。结果是一张干净的图表，只有少数几条有意义的价带，而不是一梯子的线。 有哪些不同的做法 多数区间类指标都栽在同样的三个问题上。Aurora Zones 正是从这三点入手： • 区间宽度来自 ATR  平静的一周与剧烈波动的一周，同一个区间的合理宽度并不相同。固定点数  在两种情况下都是错的——要么太窄，要么太粗。Aurora Zones 从当前波动  幅度推导宽度，因而能自行适应。 • 重叠区间会被合并  否则每一个小摆动都会生成自己的区间，最后形成一梯子几乎
Aurora Command All in One Gold Trading Terminal
Thorsten Fuehrmann
专家
AURORA COMMAND — 一体化黄金交易终端 它不是一个打开后只能干等的机器人，而是一个面向新手与专业交易者的完整指挥中心——全部在同一张图表上。 自动黄金趋势引擎（XAUUSD，H1），基于规则的金字塔加仓 实时市场驾驶舱：趋势对齐、区域、时机，以及一份可直接读取的交易计划 一键「Take Plan」——将驾驶舱的计划直接送入手动面板 手动交易面板：用鼠标设定入场与止损，其余交由终端管理 手动开的仓位会被自动接管并加以保护 内置随机指标提示与 Aurora Momentum Explosion（AME）——既是读数，也是可视化仪表 一键方向控制（多头 / 空头 开-关） 无马丁 • 无网格 • 每笔交易都有固定止损 单一文件，拖放即用——无需 .set 文件，加载后即可运行 AURORA COMMAND 究竟是什么 大多数产品只给你一样东西：一个引擎、一个指标，或一个面板。Aurora Command 给你的是整张交易台。它就是一位自主交易者若有时间便会为自己打造的指挥中心——自
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