Aurora OS Account Guardian

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ACCOUNT GUARDIAN MT4 – PROFESSIONAL CAPITAL PROTECTION SYSTEM

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Account Guardian is a specialized risk management tool designed to protect your trading account from uncontrolled losses. The system continuously monitors your open positions and account equity, automatically intervening when predefined risk thresholds are reached.

✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Automatic monitoring of account balance and equity

• Instant closure of all positions when daily loss limit is reached

• Flexible configuration of Daily Loss and Weekly Loss Limits

• Support for fixed amounts or percentage-based thresholds

• Real-time dashboard displaying current risk metrics

• Automatic trading suspension after trigger activation





✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS

Account Guardian operates as an independent monitoring system and is compatible with all Expert Advisors and manual trading strategies. Risk limits are set at system startup and can be adjusted at any time.





Parameters:

• Daily Loss Limit: Maximum daily loss (absolute or percentage)

• Weekly Loss Limit: Maximum weekly loss (absolute or percentage)

• Loss Calculation Mode: Choice between fixed amount or percentage

• Reset Time: Automatic reset of limits (daily/weekly)





✔ RISK MANAGEMENT

This system does not guarantee profits and cannot completely prevent losses. During periods of high volatility or slippage, actual losses may exceed configured limits. It is recommended to use this tool in combination with a solid trading strategy.





✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 4

• Hedging account required

• Stable internet connection

• Minimum 1 GB RAM

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.