Hi All! I present my own EA. I use this EA on real cent account from 2019 november: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/660259

I attached here a couple of backtests from last year. These tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality.

Minimum required equity is 500€, but recommended initial deposit is 1000€ with 500:1 leverage. EA profitable only on EURUSD and GBPUSD currency. The expert does not care on which time frame we use it. The expert can be used with or without Martingale, the tests can be found in the screenshots. In the comments you will find some set files.





LotSize: this is the initial lot size.

MaxLot: this is the maximumum lot size, what use the EA.

TP1_Lot: The EA will close this much when price is first target price.

TP2_Lot...TP4_Lot: The EA will close this much when price is 2th, 3th and 4th target price.

TP1_RR...TP4_RR: How far the target prices should be.

The RR (Risk/Reward) is the unit. The one RR equivalent the distance of between SL and open price.

BE_mode: when will set the SL breakeven.

LotIncreaseInPercentage: if EA lost trade then increase the lotsize with this percent. If win trade then lotsize will decrease to basic size (LotSize parameter).

MaxSpread: if the actual spread bigger from this value, then EA will not open/close trade.