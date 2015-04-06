PityuksEA

Hi All! I present my own EA. I use this EA on real cent account from 2019 november: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/660259 .
I attached here a couple of backtests from last year. These tests were made with 99.9% modelling quality.

Minimum required equity is 500€, but recommended initial deposit is 1000€ with 500:1 leverage. EA profitable only on EURUSD and GBPUSD currency.

The expert does not care on which time frame we use it.

The expert can be used with or without Martingale, the tests can be found in the screenshots.

In the comments you will find some set files.


LotSize: this is the initial lot size.

MaxLot: this is the maximumum lot size, what use the EA.

TP1_Lot: The EA will close this much when price is first target price.

TP2_Lot...TP4_Lot: The EA will close this much when price is 2th, 3th and 4th target price. 

TP1_RR...TP4_RR: How far the target prices should be. 

                 The RR (Risk/Reward) is the unit. The one RR equivalent the distance of  between SL and open price.

BE_mode: when will set the SL breakeven.

LotIncreaseInPercentage: if EA lost trade then increase the lotsize with this percent. If win trade then lotsize will decrease to basic size (LotSize parameter).

MaxSpread: if the actual spread bigger from this value, then EA will not open/close trade.

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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
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Pityuk Scalper
Budai Istvan
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̶D̶i̶s̶c̶o̶u̶n̶t̶e̶d̶ ̶p̶r̶i̶c̶e̶ ̶u̶n̶t̶i̶l̶ ̶A̶p̶r̶i̶l̶ ̶3̶0̶:̶ ̶1̶7̶5̶$̶ ̶ ̶!̶!̶!̶ This is a scalper, only trades in high volatility situations, and keep trades open for a short time. The EA is sensitive to delay (latency) in data transmission to the broker, so the use of a low latency VPS is highly recommended. The timeframe does not matter! EA currently only operates on 4 currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. This expert not use martingale and grid system! In the comments you wi
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