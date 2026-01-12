Fast Order Panel

⚡ Manual Trading Execution Panel for MetaTrader 5

This utility was developed to simplify and speed up manual trading on MetaTrader 5, providing a practical and intuitive on-chart panel for order execution and position management.

The panel concept was inspired by the order entry layout commonly used in the Profit Chart platform, offering a familiar workflow for traders who are used to this style of trading interface, adapted specifically for the MetaTrader 5 environment.

🚀 Features

  • Market Buy and Market Sell
    Send market orders instantly with a single click.

  • Buy Stop and Sell Stop Orders
    Quickly place pending orders with predefined stop parameters.

  • Quick Volume Selection
    Predefined quantity buttons for faster order sizing.

  • Stop Offset Configuration
    Easily define stop distance in points.

  • Position Reverse
    Reverse the current position direction automatically.

  • Cancel Pending Orders
    One-click cancellation of all pending orders for the symbol.

  • Close Positions (Flatten)
    Instantly close all open positions for the current symbol.

  • Cancel Orders + Close Positions
    Emergency function to cancel all orders and close positions at once.

📊 Trade Information Panel

Known trading information is displayed directly on the panel, including:

  • Open Result

  • Daily Result

  • Average Result

  • Total Result

Values are updated in real time according to platform data.

🎯 Intended Use

This tool is intended for:

  • Manual traders

  • Scalpers

  • Day traders

  • Use on stocks, futures, indices, and Forex, depending on broker availability

🛠️ Requirements and Compatibility

  • MetaTrader 5

  • Works on demo and real accounts

  • Compatible with any symbol supported by MT5

🆓 License

This product is provided free of charge and can be used without limitations.

⚠️ Important Notice

This product is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or connected to Nelogica or Profit Chart.
Any reference is made strictly for interface inspiration purposes.

Trading involves risk. This utility does not generate trading signals and does not guarantee results.


