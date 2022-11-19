Build EA Simple

4.11
Build your EA with Build EA Simple, with it you can build your strategy with the available indicators and tools.

Build EA Simple does not have any defined strategy, but with it you can use combinations of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy!

Build EA Simple is a simplified version of Build EA that doesn't have as many tools.

Discover Build EA Pro https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/88859?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fpt%2Fmarket%2Fmy


Indicators available:

  • adx
  • Alligator
  • Bollinger Bands
  • bear power
  • Bull Power
  • CCI
  • crossing of means
  • dx
  • Envelope
  • Stochastic
  • fractal
  • macd
  • OBV
  • Parabolic SAR
  • return to mean
  • Fibonacci retracement
  • Rsi
  • Standard Deviation
  • trix
  • Volume
  • Williams' Percent Range

Available Tools:

  • Take profit fixed or multiplied by atr
  • Stop loss fixed or multiplied by atr
  • Trading Hours
  • break time
  • Days of the week to trade


Bug report

As this EA is very complex, some bugs may appear that were not discovered.

If you found any bugs in the EA, follow these steps.

  1. Write an accurate description of the context. (.set, date, time, pair, backtest, demo or real, etc.)
  2. Write a very objective description of the error. (if necessary, attach screenshots of the moment the error occurred)
  3. Attach logs from the Experts tab.
  4. Send everything in a private message on my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16 .
  5. After you send the report I will analyze the possible bug and if confirmed I will correct it as soon as possible and update the EA version.



Did you miss any indicator or any tool?

If you missed any functionality in the EA feel free to make your suggestion in the comments tab.





If you want to create a custom EA send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16

Reviews 12
John Joseph Cornelio
196
John Joseph Cornelio 2026.07.05 07:14 
 

Adding candlestick patterns with timeframes would make this EA perfect.

Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2025.04.23 18:31 
 

EA seems good so far as I'm testing. Simple but good. Trailing stop should be added. HULL ma could be a nice addition. Is this possible to add? Thanks for your work.

Dinh Linh Nguyen
185
Dinh Linh Nguyen 2025.01.20 08:53 
 

best, hoping you should take time to upgrade it more super! Thank you for you time and effort on this

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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Keltner Channels Breakout Strategy: The trading robot developed for the Metatrader 5 platform is designed to operate automatically using the Keltner channels breakout strategy. This strategy involves identifying entry and exit points based on market volatility, as defined by the Keltner channels. Key Features: Keltner Channels Breakout : The robot identifies moments when the price breaks through the Keltner channels, indicating opportunities for buying or selling. Trading Hour Parameters : It is
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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This Expert Advisor was developed to automate trading operations in MetaTrader 5 using the Didi Index indicator logic as the basis for identifying market entry points. The EA executes all operations directly on the chart, in an automated manner, following the rules and parameters defined by the user. The concept of the robot is to apply an objective entry and management logic, allowing the trader to monitor trade execution clearly, without the use of external integrations or additional libraries
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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When you work with several assets and have several open positions in assets, it is a little complicated to visualize when profit or profit each active problem is giving, so with this in mind, we develop this indicator where it facilitates the visualization of operations in assets, where you you will be able to open several different resources and you will be able to visualize the individual result of each asset and speed up your decision making in your business.
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Utilities
Open a direction on the trade that the market intends to follow and a trade that occurred on your trade trade following a trade that was pending on your trade trade a trade order that was pending on your trade trade operation. Example: a buy operation with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.03 points, buy with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.01.0930, then a sell stop order of 0.03 will be decided. a new buy stop order is placed with a lot of 0.06 at a price of 1.0930. Parameters: Volume -> Volum
Trend Follower MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Indicators
Trend Follower predicts the possible start of a trend, the indicator uses as a basis for the closing high possibility of the indicators to identify a possible entry or low possibility, the indicator just an entry parameter which can be the period . Input parameters Period : A positive integer that indicates the period for number Alert: Sends an audible signal when a signal occurs Check out other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16/seller
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John Joseph Cornelio
196
John Joseph Cornelio 2026.07.05 07:14 
 

Adding candlestick patterns with timeframes would make this EA perfect.

Unyime Ephraim Inyang
287
Unyime Ephraim Inyang 2025.06.04 06:26 
 

This is extremely nice

Correcttrader FONT
649
Correcttrader FONT 2025.04.23 18:31 
 

EA seems good so far as I'm testing. Simple but good. Trailing stop should be added. HULL ma could be a nice addition. Is this possible to add? Thanks for your work.

Dinh Linh Nguyen
185
Dinh Linh Nguyen 2025.01.20 08:53 
 

best, hoping you should take time to upgrade it more super! Thank you for you time and effort on this

Gloria Sarpong
10097
Gloria Sarpong 2024.12.16 09:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

PABLO72913
14
PABLO72913 2023.10.05 16:12 
 

es malisimo perdi en todas las operaciones , de 10, las 10 perdí , aparte el stop loss es igual al profit 1 a 1 , eso no cumple con las estadisticas para ganarle a las perdidas.

Bin Jumahat Johan
4475
Bin Jumahat Johan 2023.05.05 19:02 
 

2 win 3 loss

JrLima
98
JrLima 2023.05.01 16:12 
 

Excelente Recomendo

Digibits
35
Digibits 2023.04.03 03:23 
 

Excelente EA. Bem completo e fácil de usa. Ainda estou testando com alguns robôs mas por enquanto estou gostando muito, recomendo.

André Campos
43
André Campos 2023.02.16 23:26 
 

Muito bom, completo e intuitivo!!! Minha sugestão é para incluir a opção do número de operações dentro de cada intervalo de tempo. Assim é possível executar uma estratégia bem específica e caso ela não funcione, o EA não tente repetir ela diversas vezes.

DanTal
46
DanTal 2023.01.05 03:42 
 

Excelente EA. Bem completo e intuitivo. Excelente para montar portifólios Hedges.

Joseph Kisakye
124
Joseph Kisakye 2022.12.23 10:48 
 

The EA is very promising and has some of the indicators that most free products on mql5.com don't currently have. I do really appreciate the author of this EA. I have a few observations so far for the few hours I have spent reviewing this EA; 1. Some indicators don't have the option for signal/filter included i.e. OBV, Fibonacci Retracement, Standard Deviation and Volume 2. It would be of great benefit if the author added some explanatory notes for the indicators to know how they generate the signals/filters

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