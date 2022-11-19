Build EA Simple
- Experts
-
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 20 February 2023
Build EA Simple is a simplified version of Build EA that doesn't have as many tools.
Discover Build EA Pro https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/88859?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fpt%2Fmarket%2Fmy
Indicators available:
- adx
- Alligator
- Bollinger Bands
- bear power
- Bull Power
- CCI
- crossing of means
- dx
- Envelope
- Stochastic
- fractal
- macd
- OBV
- Parabolic SAR
- return to mean
- Fibonacci retracement
- Rsi
- Standard Deviation
- trix
- Volume
- Williams' Percent Range
Available Tools:
- Take profit fixed or multiplied by atr
- Stop loss fixed or multiplied by atr
- Trading Hours
- break time
- Days of the week to trade
Bug report
- Write an accurate description of the context. (.set, date, time, pair, backtest, demo or real, etc.)
- Write a very objective description of the error. (if necessary, attach screenshots of the moment the error occurred)
- Attach logs from the Experts tab.
- Send everything in a private message on my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16 .
- After you send the report I will analyze the possible bug and if confirmed I will correct it as soon as possible and update the EA version.
Adding candlestick patterns with timeframes would make this EA perfect.