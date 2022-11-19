Build your EA with Build EA Simple, with it you can build your strategy with the available indicators and tools.





Build EA Simple does not have any defined strategy, but with it you can use combinations of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy!





Build EA Simple is a simplified version of Build EA that doesn't have as many tools. Discover Build EA Pro https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/88859?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fpt%2Fmarket%2Fmy





Indicators available:

adx

Alligator

Bollinger Bands

bear power

Bull Power

CCI

crossing of means

dx

Envelope

Stochastic

fractal

macd

OBV

Parabolic SAR

return to mean

Fibonacci retracement

Rsi

Standard Deviation

trix

Volume

Williams' Percent Range





Available Tools:

Take profit fixed or multiplied by atr

Stop loss fixed or multiplied by atr

Trading Hours

break time

Days of the week to trade









Bug report

As this EA is very complex, some bugs may appear that were not discovered.





If you found any bugs in the EA, follow these steps.





Write an accurate description of the context. (.set, date, time, pair, backtest, demo or real, etc.) Write a very objective description of the error. (if necessary, attach screenshots of the moment the error occurred) Attach logs from the Experts tab. Send everything in a private message on my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16 . After you send the report I will analyze the possible bug and if confirmed I will correct it as soon as possible and update the EA version.













Did you miss any indicator or any tool?

If you missed any functionality in the EA feel free to make your suggestion in the comments tab.



















