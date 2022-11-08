Trend Follower MT5
- Indicators
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Trend Follower predicts the possible start of a trend, the indicator uses as a basis for the closing high possibility of the indicators to identify a possible entry or low possibility, the indicator just an entry parameter which can be the period .
Input parameters
Period: A positive integer that indicates the period for number
Alert: Sends an audible signal when a signal occurs
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