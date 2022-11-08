Trend Follower MT5

Trend Follower predicts the possible start of a trend, the indicator uses as a basis for the closing high possibility of the indicators to identify a possible entry or low possibility, the indicator just an entry parameter which can be the period .



Input parameters

Period: A positive integer that indicates the period for number

Alert: Sends an audible signal when a signal occurs

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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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EA Keltner
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.78 (9)
Experts
Keltner Channels Breakout Strategy: The trading robot developed for the Metatrader 5 platform is designed to operate automatically using the Keltner channels breakout strategy. This strategy involves identifying entry and exit points based on market volatility, as defined by the Keltner channels. Key Features: Keltner Channels Breakout : The robot identifies moments when the price breaks through the Keltner channels, indicating opportunities for buying or selling. Trading Hour Parameters : It is
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Fast Order Panel
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
5 (1)
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Manual Trading Execution Panel for MetaTrader 5 This utility was developed to simplify and speed up manual trading on MetaTrader 5, providing a practical and intuitive on-chart panel for order execution and position management. The panel concept was inspired by the order entry layout commonly used in the Profit Chart platform, offering a familiar workflow for traders who are used to this style of trading interface, adapted specifically for the MetaTrader 5 environment. Features Market Buy and M
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Build EA
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
5 (1)
Experts
Build your EA with Build EA, with it you can build your strategy with the available indicators and tools. Build EA does not have any defined strategy, but with it you can use combinations of indicators and use them as signals or filters along with the available tools and build your strategy! Indicators available: adx Alligator Bollinger Bands bear power Bull Power CCI crossing of means dx Envelope Stochastic fractal macd OBV Parabolic SAR return to mean Fibonacci retracement Rsi Standard Devi
EA Agulhada do Didi
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Experts
This Expert Advisor was developed to automate trading operations in MetaTrader 5 using the Didi Index indicator logic as the basis for identifying market entry points. The EA executes all operations directly on the chart, in an automated manner, following the rules and parameters defined by the user. The concept of the robot is to apply an objective entry and management logic, allowing the trader to monitor trade execution clearly, without the use of external integrations or additional libraries
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Result per Symbol MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
5 (3)
Indicators
When working with several assets and having several open positions in different assets, it is a little complicated to visualize how much profit or loss is in each asset, so with this problem in mind I developed this indicator where it facilitates the visualization of open operations in each asset , where you will be able to open several different assets and you will be able to visualize the individual result of each asset and speed up your decision making in your trades.
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Build EA Simple
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.11 (9)
Experts
Build your EA with Build EA Simple, with it you can build your strategy with the available indicators and tools. Build EA Simple does not have any defined strategy, but with it you can use combinations of indicators and use them as signals or filters and build your strategy! Build EA Simple is a simplified version of Build EA that doesn't have as many tools. Discover Build EA Pro  https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/88859?source=Unknown%3Ahttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.mql5.com%2Fpt%2Fmarket%2Fmy Indi
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Zona de Consolidacao
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
5 (4)
Indicators
It makes it easier to see where there have been consolidation zones for previous prices and allows you to highlight the histogram where there is the biggest consolidation zone. Input parameters Intervalo de preço Is the price between the histograms Periodo Number of candle sticks to be analyzed Porcentagem Highlights the histogram where there is minimal consolidation in relation to the analyzed period
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Indicador de Volume
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
4.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator is a volume indicator it changes the color of the candles according to a certain number of ticks, and this number of ticks can be informed by the user both the number of ticks and the color of the candles, this indicator works in any graphical time or any asset, provided that the asset has a ticker number to be informed. This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
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Result per Symbol MT4
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Indicators
When you work with several assets and have several open positions in assets, it is a little complicated to visualize when profit or profit each active problem is giving, so with this in mind, we develop this indicator where it facilitates the visualization of operations in assets, where you you will be able to open several different resources and you will be able to visualize the individual result of each asset and speed up your decision making in your business.
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Auto Hedge MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Utilities
Open a direction on the trade that the market intends to follow and a trade that occurred on your trade trade following a trade that was pending on your trade trade a trade order that was pending on your trade trade operation. Example: a buy operation with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.03 points, buy with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.01.0930, then a sell stop order of 0.03 will be decided. a new buy stop order is placed with a lot of 0.06 at a price of 1.0930. Parameters: Volume -> Volum
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