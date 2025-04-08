MMTrader Manager
- Utilities
- Mateusz Makarewicz
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 8 April 2025
Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions.
Key Features:
- Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings.
- Position Closing – Close trades with one click.
- Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders.
- Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation.
- Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions.
- User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed.
This product is still in development. New features will be added soon, If you would like to see any function in my product, let me know in a private message.