MMTrader Manager

Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions.

Key Features:

  1. Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings.
  2. Position Closing – Close trades with one click.
  3. Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders.
  4. Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation.
  5. Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions.
  6. User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed.

This product is still in development. New features will be added soon, If you would like to see any function in my product, let me know in a private message.

MM vwap
Mateusz Makarewicz
4 (1)
Indicators
VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a technical analysis indicator that shows the average price of an asset, weighted by trading volume, over a specified time period. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar value traded (price × volume) by the total volume. Formula: VWAP =  sum(PRICE*VOLUME)/sum(VOLUME)​ ​ MM vwap have 4 options to set anchor: Month Week Day Session Indicator will be updated in future.
FREE
MM Fair Value Gap
Mateusz Makarewicz
Indicators
Welcome to MM Fair Value Gap Indicator. Simple indicator that shows You FVG based on settings. The Fair Value Gap is a pattern made up of three candles: A Bullish Fair Value Gap   forms on a second rising candle between the high of the first candle and the low of the third candle. A Bearish Fair Value Gap   forms on a second declining candle between the low of the first candle and the high of the third candle Indicator will be updated in future.
FREE
MultiTraderTool
Mateusz Makarewicz
4.5 (2)
Utilities
MULTI TRADER TOOL - SUPPORT / RESISTANCE, ONE CLICK CLOSE / OPEN, AUTO CLOSE, GRID ORDERS, ALERTS. You should use this Panel on FULL SCREEN MODE (F11). HotKeys: B - Open Market Buy Order with OneClickOpen Settings. S - Open Market Sell Order with OneClickOpen Settings. G - Open Grid Orders with Grid Panel Settings. R - Add Support/Resistance Settings to selected trend and horizontal lines. If you have any questions, ask in a private message or in the comments section.
FREE
MM InfinityGrid
Mateusz Makarewicz
Experts
Welcome to InfinityGrid EA InfinityGrid EA is a versatile grid trading system that allows you to set different calculation methods for points distance and lot sizes. The EA handles all calculations and executes trades automatically. Lot Size and Grid Calculations: Constant – same lot size for each new trade in the grid. Linear – lot size increases linearly with each new trade. Martingale – lot size increases using the martingale method. Fibonacci – lot size follows the Fibonacci sequence based
MM SuperTrend Grid
Mateusz Makarewicz
Experts
Welcome to SuperTrend Grid EA SuperTrend Grid EA is a versatile grid trading system with supertrend as filtr to open main position. EA allows you to set different calculation methods for points distance and lot sizes. The EA handles all calculations and executes trades automatically. Lot Size and Grid Calculations: Constant   – same lot size for each new trade in the grid. Linear   – lot size increases linearly with each new trade. Martingale   – lot size increases using the martingale method.
