Auto Hedge MT5
- Utilities
-
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 13 February 2023
- Activations: 5
Open a direction on the trade that the market intends to follow and a trade that occurred on your trade trade following a trade that was pending on your trade trade a trade order that was pending on your trade trade operation.
Example:
a buy operation with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.03 points, buy with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.01.0930, then a sell stop order of 0.03 will be decided. a new buy stop order is placed with a lot of 0.06 at a price of 1.0930.
Parameters:
Volume -> Volume of the first operation.
Take Profit -> Guarantee profit in a number of points.
Max Hedge -> Controls the amount of hedges that will be made.
Show Panel -> Enables or disables the preview panel.
Magic number -> unique ID for the orders shipped.
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