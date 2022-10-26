Result per Symbol MT5

Result per Symbol MT4 Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA Indicators

When you work with several assets and have several open positions in assets, it is a little complicated to visualize when profit or profit each active problem is giving, so with this in mind, we develop this indicator where it facilitates the visualization of operations in assets, where you you will be able to open several different resources and you will be able to visualize the individual result of each asset and speed up your decision making in your business.