Look Back My Trading History MT5

This is a utility tool for MT5 reminding traders of all the entry points by highlighting trading history.

For those who just started to learn trading, one of the most efficient tips to improve their trading skill is to look back their own trading history.

However, trade history arrow shown on MT5 chart is simply too small to find out, which will keep traders away from reviewing their trade, especially stupid mistakes like overtrading.

By clearly showing their trade history and face it, whether it is good or bad, that will provide them with good attitude toward trading in the long run.