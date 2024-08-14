Perfect Pointer Synchronization
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.0
This MetaTrader 5 indicator automatically synchronizes the pointer across all open charts of the same asset. Whether you're on a 1-minute or a daily chart, the pointer will automatically align to the same price across all open windows. This feature ensures consistent and rapid analysis, enhancing decision-making. Synchronizing the pointer between multiple charts is a valuable tool for traders aiming to maintain an accurate overview of price movements across different timeframes.
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