Build EA
- Experts
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 March 2023
- Activations: 10
Build your EA with Build EA, with it you can build your strategy with the available indicators and tools.
Build EA does not have any defined strategy, but with it you can use combinations of indicators and use them as signals or filters along with the available tools and build your strategy!
Indicators available:
- adx
- Alligator
- Bollinger Bands
- bear power
- Bull Power
- CCI
- crossing of means
- dx
- Envelope
- Stochastic
- fractal
- macd
- OBV
- Parabolic SAR
- return to mean
- Fibonacci retracement
- Rsi
- Standard Deviation
- trix
- Volume
- Williams' Percent Range
Available Tools:
- Take profit fixed or multiplied by atr
- Stop loss fixed or multiplied by atr
- 10 breakeven levels
- Trailing Stop
- martingale
- Trading Hours
- break time
- News Filter
- daily goals
- Days of the week to trade
- 10 average price levels
- 10 levels of partial output
Bug report
As this EA is very complex, some bugs may appear that were not discovered.
If you found any bugs in the EA, follow these steps.
- Write an accurate description of the context. (.set, date, time, pair, backtest, demo or real, etc.)
- Write a very objective description of the error. (if necessary, attach screenshots of the moment the error occurred)
- Attach logs from the Experts tab.
- Send everything in a private message on my profile https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16 .
- After you send the report I will analyze the possible bug and if confirmed I will correct it as soon as possible and update the EA version.
Did you miss any indicator or any tool?
If you missed any functionality in the EA feel free to make your suggestion in the comments tab.
Check out other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16/seller
If you want to create a custom EA send me a private message: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16
Just got this EA and after a bit of editing in the set file I ran it on xauusd 1m using just the alligator indicator for 1 year on back test with all profit. This is an excellent tool, but you will need to play with the settings. it took $500 to $2434 in one month on backtest. I'm gonna now try on a live account (with low balance just in case!) I'll let you know how it goes.